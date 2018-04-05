Institutional Top Ideas Series: Broadfin Capital

As always, each position has certain risks that readers need to be aware of and take into account as they conduct further due diligence.

We take a look at their top weighted positions, three newly initiated stakes, and three positions to which they are adding heavily.

I provide a brief overview of this fund and remind readers that we don't claim to know what management or analysts are truly thinking nor have access to their research.

In the last entry of this recently rebooted series, we took a look at top ideas from Deerfield Management (whose performance almost doubled that of the IBB during time frame we looked at). Keep in mind articles older than 10 days can only be accessed if you have a membership to ROTY or Seeking Alpha PRO.

Going forward, I hope to continue delve into the portfolios of successful hedge funds predominantly in the biotech sector, trying to place ourselves in the mindset of the managers and analysts. We do so humbly, knowing that we don't have access to their research or thought processes (and keeping in mind that positions are constantly changing) - nevertheless, it is an interesting exercise that I hope readers find useful.

Today's Fund: Broadfin Capital

Founded: 2005

Manager: Kevin Kotler

Relevant Reading Material: Info on their strategy (keep in mind they are a long/short fund), More on their investment approach,

Market Value: Roughly $611 million

Top 10 Holdings %: 55.01% (per Whale Wisdom)(much higher than previous funds we looked at)

Turnover %: 36.96%

Time Held Top 20 holdings: 6.75 quarters (significantly longer than previous funds we´ve looked at)

Performance: More than double that of IBB during same time frame

Figure 1: Performance compared to S&P Total Return Index (source: Whale Wisdom)

IBB data by YCharts

Top 5 Weighted Positions:

#1: Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) @ 7.3% of portfolio

MRTX data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: This targeted oncology play reported a promising response in the first NSCLC patient harboring CBL inactivating mutation treated with their drug candidate and has a few key readouts coming up (phase 1b study of sitravatinib as a single agent in genetically selected patients with NSCLC and other solid tumors, mid-stage study of sitravatinib and nivolumab in patients with checkpoint refractory NSCLC, others).

Opinion: At this point I don´t mind revealing that in the ROTY 10 stock model account we logged a double on our position here, took partial profits and have a defined plan for our position going forward. I´ve shared a more complete thesis (and gameplan) with members going forward and in depth look at their presentation at Barclays (see reviews from current members). The targeted oncology theme as been quite successful for us in 2017 and this year we own several key holdings poised to benefit.

#2: Horizon Pharma (HZNP) @ 7.2% of portfolio

HZNP data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: This specialty pharma company is projecting decent sales growth over the next few years, Krystexxa could see peak sales of $500 million or more as a top treatment option for gout patients, their focus on rare diseases should result in long term value creation and there is potential for future deals to take place.

Opinion: The prospects for Krystexxa are bright, although it remains to be seen if they can live up to the optimistic projections of management and Wall Street. Teprotumumab has strong data to date and could do up to $750 million or more in peak sales. While they have a large debt position, unlike Mallinckrodt the firm shouldn´t have trouble servicing that debt as long as management stays focused and avoids further leverage.

#3: Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) @ 6% of portfolio

HRTX data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: Post secondary they have a strong cash position, a very conservative estimate of SUSTOL and CINVANTI peak sales would be $200 million each (aided by Varubi woes) and approval prospects for HTX-011 are bright with the company competing in the very large $9 billion plus post-operative pain market.

Opinion: The stock is up by almost 70% since identifying the opportunity here last year- I believe their recent capital raise indicates a near term top to the share price and continue to be optimistic regarding HTX-011 following positive data. Their CINV franchise should benefit after recent stumbles at Tesaro as well.

#4: Retrophin (RTRX) @ 5.65% of portfolio

RTRX data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The phase 3 study evaluating the long-term nephroprotective potential of sparsentan for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis is now underway, their pipeline is addressing a combined $1 billion plus opportunity and the core business of approved treatments continues to grow steadily.

Opinion: As this one moves farther away from its past links with Martin Shkreli, results from the phase 2 proof of concept study evaluating CNSA-001 for the treatment of phenylketonuria come in early 2019 and other milestones are met, this one should do well over a multi-year time frame.

#5: La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) @ 5.41% of portfolio

LJPC data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: After the recent secondary they have a strong cash position, a favorable label could help them penetrate the market for vasodilatory/septic shock ($500 million peak sales or more) and LJPC-401 is being evaluated in patients with hereditary hemochromatosis (a compelling opportunity).

Opinion: While analyst consensus is split, I am leaning toward the bearish camp that the drug launch could be rocky and revenue opportunity overstated. On the other hand, LJPC-401 has a clear commercial opportunity and I suspect is the primary reason the fund has established its position (strong proof of concept data already provides significant derisking).

Commentary on Top Weighted Positions: Unlike the last fund we looked at, it appears that Broadfin shows more conviction with their heavier weighted positions. They also tend to hold their position for longer periods of time to let value be created as the thesis plays out.

3 New Positions of Note:

Adma Biologics (ADMA) @ 0.57% of portfolio

ADMA data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: Lead drug candidate RI-002 has exceptionally strong data, management is hard at work to address issues raised in the 2016 CRL and their newly acquired manufacturing facilities should lead to respectable profit generation (consider that the $6 billion US immune globulin market is projected to experience steady growth for the foreseeable future).

Opinion: I could see more dilution coming later this year and regulatory setbacks as key risk factors to take into account. Assets acquired from Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corporation´s Therapy Business Unit should pay off if management is able to execute. This looks to be a case of high risk, high reward and I´m not sure we have an edge when assessing regulatory/execution risks.

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) @ 2.65% of portfolio

GWPH data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: Epidiolex is a potential blockbuster that could cross the regulatory finish line in the medium term, expansion into additional indications could drive further upside and their pipeline remains substantially unappreciated.

Opinion: The decline in the stock price has made this one more attractive, while competition from Zogenix and others should not be ignored. With peak sales of Epidiolex potentially exceeding $2 billion, the stock remains attractive to investors with a multi-year outlook. I also caution readers that despite very strong data regulatory approval is by no means a given and the Adcom meeting outcome in mid-April is one to watch.

Medicines Co (MDCO) @ 1.63% of portfolio

MDCO data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: Activist investor Sarissa Capital has gained control of the board (and restructured), management wisely divested of non-core assets to focus on devlopment of inclisiran (drug could have a leg up over Esperion´s bempedoic acid due to dosing and efficacy) and timely completion of enrollment for the ORION-10 trial bodes well.

Opinion: It appears that management has bet the bank on inclisiran, for better or for worse. I wonder with the recent activist investor shakeup if the company isn´t being cleaned up for sale to the right bidder. With recent data Esperion has set the bar high but Medicines Co is far from being written off and could ultimately take the prize when going head to head with PCSK9 drugs.

3 Noteworthy Positions to Which They Are Adding:

Zogenix (ZGNX) @ 2.99% of portfolio

ZGNX data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: In February ZX008 received the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, the drug looks like it has a leg up over Epidiolex in terms of efficacy and data from the second phase 3 study in the second quarter could provide additional near term upside.

Opinion: This one was our first binary winner for ROTY and longer term I imagine they will continue to do well. Initial due diligence would suggest there is sufficient room for both Epidiolex and ZX008, with the former having perhaps a superior safety profile. Regulatory submissions (EU and USA) won´t take place until Q4 so this one could see muted action in the meantime (after Q2 data).

Antares Pharma (ATRS) @ 1.47% of portfolio

ATRS data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: A Complete Response Letter for Xyosted (Quickshot Testosterone) was unexpected but it appears that the company can submit an adequate response by the second quarter without further clinical studies needed- approval of AMAG Pharmaceuticals' Makena subcutaneous auto injector provided a credibility boost (incorporates Antares´ QuickShot device) and other product candidates/collaborations (including three pending drug-device abbreviated new drug applications with Teva) have the potential to add to spark a rebound in the stock.

Opinion: For those of you who like to find cheap plays near the bottom, I believe this one fits the bill and should see significant upside in the medium term. Hopefully issues are behind for Xyosted and if the FDA accepts their second quarter submission the stock should rebound significantly as Wall Street focuses on the substantial market opportunity ahead.

Integra Life Sciences Holding Corporation (IART) @ 2.58% of portfolio

IART data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: 2018 guidance for 5% organic growth (and 25% revenue growth) appears achievable, they are competing in a mix of stable and high growth markets and continued execution (introducing new products, integrating existing, leveraging expanded sales force) could drive additional upside.

Opinion: The stock has already experienced a significant run and much of the growth appears priced in to me at this point. The burden of proof is on management to show there is plenty left to look forward to. It is encouraging that since December bank leverage has decreased from 4.1 times to 3.7 times (lower than guidance) and hopefully this continues to go in the right direction. It should be noted that on the fourth quarter conference call management responded to an analyst question that they see robust growth into 2019 (in part spurred by Codman acquisition which has allowed them to double their presence outside the U.S.).

Conclusion/Final Thoughts:

After reading the above, I imagine readers have a decent idea of what to expect from entries in this rebooted series in the future. As you can see, this is by no means a comprehensive piece and just covers a few of their positions that stuck out to me.

I hope you found the above article useful. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments section, including which stocks mentioned above that you own or also find attractive (along with your thesis and plan if you'd like to share with the Seeking Alpha community). Another interesting question to debate is which institutional investor we will choose next!



Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.