Whiting Petroleum Prioritizes Positive Cash Flow Over Production Growth

Redtail has been a disappointment and no new drilling is planned at current oil prices.

This can help reduce its need to refinance its upcoming debt maturities, but comes at the cost of production growth.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) appears to be focusing more on debt reduction than growth right now. It has upcoming debt maturities that it doesn't want to fully refinance due to the higher interest rates that it will need to pay, and thus appears to be on track to generate around $380 million in positive cash flow during 2018. To achieve this Whiting's 2018 average production is expected to be unchanged from its Q4 2017 production though.

Whiting is going to be focusing on the Bakken other than completing its remaining Redtail DUCs. The Redtail area has proven to be a disappointment and will require further increases in oil prices before it becomes viable. Whiting's quantity of top-tier inventory may become a concern down the road if oil prices stay stuck in its current range since Redtail can't lessen the load on the Bakken.

Whiting's 2018 Guidance

Whiting's 2018 guidance indicates an expectation for approximately 128,350 BOEPD in average production during the year. This is 9% growth over the average production during 2017, but 0% growth when comparing 2018 average production to Q4 2017.

Production is expected to dip before rising again, as exit rate production is expected to be around 7% higher than Q4 2017's level.

Whiting's oil percentage may decrease slightly compared to Q4 2017 due to declining Redtail production, which has a higher percentage of oil than the Bakken. I've modeled Whiting's 2018 oil percentage at 67%, which leads to an estimate of $2.005 billion in oil and gas revenue at $62 WTI oil and $2.85 Henry Hub natural gas.

Whiting's hedges have around $83 million in negative value at that $62 oil price.

2018 Production Realized Price Per Bbl/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (MMBbl) 31.39 $57.00 $1,789 NGLs (MMBbl) 7.92 $21.00 $166 Natural Gas (Bcf) 45.26 $1.10 $50 Hedge Value -$83 Total Revenue $1,922

This results in Whiting generating approximately $380 million in positive cash flow while keeping average 2018 production flat compared to Q4 2017 on a $750 million capital expenditure budget.

Expense $ Million Lease Operating Expense $379 Cash G&A $105 Cash Interest $145 Production Taxes $163 CapEx $750 Total $1,542

This points to Whiting's breakeven point being in the high $40s for oil, in-line with previous expectations. Note that this refers to cash flow breakeven and not income statement breakeven.

Although Whiting could likely grow production by over 10% while spending within cash flow at $62 WTI oil, it appears to be focused on reducing its net debt and removing the need to fully refinance its upcoming 2020 and 2021 debt maturities. This move makes sense given the relatively low interest rates on those notes (especially the 1.25% 2020 convertible notes). Refinancing the 2020 notes could add $30+ million to Whiting's annual interest costs.

The Disappointing Redtail

Whiting has acknowledged that its Redtail results have been disappointing with the $835 million impairment charge that it took. Whiting also commented in its 10-K that it is planning to "cease additional development activity in this area until commodity prices further recover." Given that 2018 oil prices are above $60 and 2019 oil prices are above $55, this probably means that Redtail is probably only viable in a $65+ oil (flat futures curve) world.

Another way to look at it is that Whiting spent $293 million on exploration and development at Redtail in 2017 and ended the year with reserves that had a PV-10 of $161 million at $51 oil. Even after accounting for the 2017 production from those wells, it is clear that Redtail doesn't really payback at low $50s oil.

Whiting expects Q4 2018 production at Redtail to end up at around 15,000 BOEPD, which would be down 27% from Q4 2017 Redtail production.

Inventory Questions

One thing I am uncertain about is just how much top-quality inventory Whiting has remaining. It mentioned having 1,122 total net potential wells in Tier 1 areas, which would probably be around 13 years worth of inventory at 2018's drilling pace.

Source: Whiting Petroleum

Parts of Whiting's Tier 1 areas appear to be near acreage that Oasis Petroleum defines as Extended Core (breakeven price of $40 to $45 WTI as opposed to sub-$40 WTI for Core). Thus some of Whiting's Tier 1 inventory might fall into that breakeven point category as well. This could mean that Whiting may have closer to seven years of sub-$40 WTI breakeven inventory if its Tier 1 inventory was split up into two categories in a similar proportion to Oasis's inventory.

Source: Oasis Petroleum

I believe the need for additional core inventory is what led Oasis to make its Delaware Basin acquisition, which added another 507 net core locations to its inventory.

Conclusion

Whiting's financial situation is improving at $60+ oil during 2018, as it is able to keep its average 2018 production flat compared to Q4 2017, while also generating a substantial amount of positive cash flow. I expect Whiting to continue to focus mainly on generating positive cash flow in 2019 as well so its production growth is likely going to be fairly modest for now.

The positive cash flow will reduce Whiting's refinancing needs as $1.436 billion in relatively low interest debt becomes due in 2020 and 2021. However, with Redtail needing even higher than $60 oil to be a viable play, Whiting is going to rely entirely on the Bakken to grow company production and cover for Redtail declines. Whiting indicates that it has around 13 years of inventory in Tier 1 Bakken areas, but there is a question about whether some of that may be more like Tier 1.5 inventory.

