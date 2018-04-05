Nike: Just Buy It

Nike (NKE) is seeing its share price break out higher on strong fundamental results. Amid the market selloff in recent months, Nike's stock has held up well, approaching record levels. Investor optimism has remained elevated as the company's fundamentals continue to look attractive. Nike is focusing on new data analytics to better meet consumer demand. The company is also leveraging its basketball segment and Chinese markets to fuel growth. I am buying stock in this company.

Price Action

Although broader equity markets have experienced weakness in recent months, Nike's share price has held up well. The company's share price is trading near record levels as demand for its products continues to expand. The global brand is experiencing strong international performance, somewhat insulating it from current U.S. geopolitical uncertainties.

Nike is also a staple brand, catering to both athletes and athleisure. From 2010 through 2016, its share price trended strongly higher. This is largely due to the company's strong international growth following the financial crisis. Recent years have been tough for the stock as fears over global growth, and uncertainty regarding future demand for Nike's goods weighed on investors.

Strong recent earnings results however, have lessened such fears, leading investors to bid its share price higher. I am buying Nike stock as the company has outperformed broader equity market indices in recent months. Fundamental drivers are fueling the company's share price rise, which is creating a potentially long-term sustainable trend.

Fundamental Narrative

Nike is benefiting from a push towards data analytics, continued brand awareness in its basketball category, as well as strong international growth. In recent quarters, the company has made data analytics a priority for future growth. Nike announced that they acquired a consumer data and analytics firm named Zodiac based in New York. The Zodiac team is comprised of world-class data scientists and their proprietary tools will help the company deepen relationships with consumers all over the world, with a primary focus on its Nike+ members, according to management.

Better analytics factors into the company's 2x speed initiative, as they sharpen their consumer sensing, it allows for meeting demand faster and delivering more relevant personalized products. Going forward, data analytics will allow the company to apply those findings further and onto its biggest volume drivers around the world, according to management.

Additionally, the company's basketball category is a strong growth producer, seeing double-digit growth across footwear and apparel in every geography and key city over the last quarter. Nike's ability to attract top talent due to its previous success with arguably three of basketball's greatest players, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan, is leading to strong demand for its products. Management had this to say about its basketball division's recent performance:

"We saw success with the launches of the Kyrie 4 and the PG2 and through the LeBron watch consumers could buy LeBron 15 player edition shoes as soon as he debut them on court. We've exceeded expectation in our first season as an official NBA partner growing the NBA business significantly over the last year."

And

"A major bright spot has been the iconic Showtime Hoodie. It's been a huge hit at retail and it's driven a whole new silhouette for Nike apparel. Perhaps the greatest source of brand energy for both Nike Basketball and the Jordan Brand was the NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles. Over the three days, we became the first brand to sell directly through snapchat with the Tinker AJ III selling out in just 23 minutes."

Additionally, utilizing both its Nike and Jordan brands, the company has been able to penetrate the college basketball market in a material way. Between both brands, Nike has partnerships sponsoring 85 teams across the men's and women's field from March Madness. This level of brand exposure is substantial, and leads to almost nightly awareness throughout the tournament.

A major source of geographical growth for Nike has been seen in China. Greater China not only continues to lead Nike in terms of the pace of growth, but also in terms of executing the Consumer Direct Offense, according to management. In the most recent quarter, Greater China was up 19% on a currency-neutral basis driven by strong double-digit growth across nearly all dimensions of the business but notably led by digital.

Digital momentum in the quarter was fueled by the launch of the SNKRS app in China and the continued success of its partnership with TMall. Additionally, while its digital growth has been strong in the region, the company has yet to launch Nike+ membership in China that is now slated for Q1 of fiscal year '19.

Another important aspect of Nike's Chinese growth strategy is its women's business, which is gaining considerable traction with double-digit growth driven by its innovation and power franchises including styles designed specifically to connect with consumers around the Chinese New Year.

Collectively, the company has a number of growth drivers that work together to create synergies. The company's data analytics push, growth in basketball, as well as Chinese expansion are all material to its business, acting as drivers for both current and future growth.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.