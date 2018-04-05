Huntsman Delivering Yield And Good Growth

The stock is investor friendly, with a recent dividend raise of 30% and $450 million committed to share repurchases.

With a beta of 3.07, the company is much more volatile than the overall stock market.

Huntsman's dividend yields 2.3% and its forward price-earnings ratio of only 9.25 suggests 19% upside in earnings per share.

Organic or petrochemical companies typically track the overall economic cycle, performing well as the economy grows. Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is an example of a specialty chemical company firing on all cylinders. In the US, it benefits from the increased supply of natural gas liquids, particularly ethane, and thus increased production of ethylene, a primary precursor for most industrial organic chemicals. After strong 2017 and fourth quarter results, it has taken actions that make it even more attractive to investors.

What is Huntsman?

Huntsman a diversified organic chemicals company, has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and an enterprise value of $9 billion. The company has four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. These products are sold into the construction, transportation, energy, clothing, and footwear markets. Last August, it spun off its titanium dioxide and pigments division into a separate company, Venator (VNTR) but still owns 51%, down from 80% earlier. The company was founded in 1970, is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, and has 10,000 full-time employees. Its chairman, president, and chief executive officer is Peter Huntsman, son of founder Jon Huntsman, who died in February 2018.

Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Prices

Growing US oil and gas production means growing production of ethane. (Natural gas has one carbon in its molecule, ethane has two.) Ethane is a primary feedstock for ethylene, and ethylene is a precursor for a large range of commodity and specialty chemicals. The two charts below show the growth in ethane production and its forecasted growth as a chemicals feedstock for existing and new ethylene crackers.

Operations

Huntsman makes literally a long alphabet of products which are used applications ranging from adhesives to construction to textiles. These tend to cycle up and down with uplifts and downdrafts in general economic activity but benefit from higher supplies and lower prices - as is currently the case - of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and their product of ethylene. Moreover, according to Tudor Pickering Holt, since Huntsman, along with Westlake Chemical (WLK), Olin (OLN), Celanese (CE) and Trinseo (TSE) are net short US ethylene, they are benefiting from its presently falling prices.

Polyurethanes are Huntsman's largest segment, accounting for 56% of revenues. This is followed by Performance Products at 23%, Advanced Materials at 12%, and Textile Effects at 9%.

The company plans a $325 million capital budget for the year and expects free cash flow of $450-$650 million.

Governance Score

Institutional Shareholder Services rates Huntsman a 3 overall, with sub-scores Audit 1, Shareholder Rights 1, Board 6, and Compensation 4.

Challenges and Growth Prospects

The company is starting up a 240,000 tonnes/year (a tonne is a metric ton, about 2200 pounds) methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) plant in Caojing, China. MDI is primarily used to make polyurethane foam. The start-up is expected take several months but will contribute substantial earnings to the polyurethane segment in late 2018 and 2019.

Credit: Huntsman.com

In March 2018, the company announced it would buy Demilec for $350 million: Demilec manufactures and distributes spray urethane foam used in insulation and is a natural fit with Huntsman’s polyurethane segment.

Huntsman’s Stock and Financial Highlights

Huntsman’s April 4th, 2018 closing price was $28.68/share, 71% of its one-year target price of $40.23 and 79% of its 52-week high of $36.09.

The company’s 2017 revenues were $8.36 billion with earnings before interest and taxes depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.26 billion compared to $997 million in 2016. In 2017 net income of $741 million compared to $357 million for 2016. Its fourth quarter 2017 earnings beat analyst’s estimates and this represented a year-over-year quarterly earnings growth of 92.2%. Its return on assets was 5.75% and its return on equity was 24.1%.

Huntsman has liabilities of $7.6 billion and assets of $10.2 billion, giving it a steep liability-to-asset ratio of 75%, although one that's in range for its sector (61 to 76%).

Its recently raised dividend (by 30%) of $0.65 per share gives a yield of 2.3% at the company’s current stock price. Moreover, the company has authorized $450 million of share repurchases. Huntsman’s trailing price-to-earnings ratio is 11 at trailing 12 months' earnings per share of $2.61. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 implies forward earnings per share of $3.10, 19% higher.

Its current ratio (ratio of current assets to current liabilities) is 1.8, comfortably above the desirable 1.0; its total cash at the end of 2017 was $470 million. Its trailing twelve months’ operating cash flow was $1.22 billion and levered free cash flow was -$315 million.

The shorts as a percent of float are 4.7% and insiders hold 13.7% of the stock. As of December 31, 2017, the three largest institutional holders are Vanguard (9.6%), Blackrock (4.8%), and LSV Asset Management (4.1%).

Huntsman has an average analyst rating from ten analysts of 1.8, or “buy” with a lean toward “strong buy.”

The company’s beta is 3.07, so it is much more volatile than the market.

HUN data by YCharts

Risks

The Federal Reserve is expected to increase interest rates. These increased costs will eventually affect all debt issuers. Huntsman has a substantial amount of debt in its financial structure.

Recommendation

Huntsman’s attractive forward price-earnings ratio of 9.25 (with a power-boosting beta of 3.07 that could magnify the benefits of the current economic upcycle), its dividend, its planned share repurchase, its growth in China, and its supply cost and volume benefits from its ethylene feed make this a stock investors should consider buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HUN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.