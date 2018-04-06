Ventas, Inc. Is A Grand Slam

I must take a highly tactical approach and try to hit as many singles and doubles as possible, and occasionally a few triples.

My goal is to become the Hank Aaron in terms of building out the most predictable returns.

Now that college basketball season is over it’s time to focus on a new sport.

Major League Baseball starts in April and runs through October (with the world series). Each team plays 162 games in a season ... 81 home games and 81 games on the road.

As many of my readers know, I love basketball, but I consider baseball my second passion. If I was good enough to be a pro (base) baller, I would have wanted to be the next Hank Wilson, who drove in a record 191 runs for the Chicago Cubs (in 1930). Since then nobody has approached the record.

However, putting on my REIT uniform, my goal is to become the Hank Aaron in terms of building out the most predictable returns. If you bat 500 in a season it means that you would have won the same amount of games as you lost, a 15-15 team is a 500 team.

My goal as a REIT analyst is to beat 500, and that means to outperform the ETF and Mutual Fund offerings, I must take a highly tactical approach and try to hit as many singles and doubles as possible, and occasionally a few triples.

On rare occasions I will step up to the plate and swing for a home run, and today I am going to provide you with a prototype example of a grand slam pick that should go the innings.

This REIT Covers All The Bases

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) is a diversified healthcare REIT that has deliberately constructed a portfolio of more than 1,200 assets. The company focuses on high-quality real estate that is well-located in attractive markets with high barriers to entry.

VTR partners with the top operators in each asset class that are leaders in their sectors and are well-positioned for growth. The properties are located in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. As illustrated below, VTR has a balanced portfolio mix that includes Institutional Life Science and Medical Office (26%), Net Lease (38%), and Senior Housing Operating, (29%), and Skilled Nursing (1%).

VTR is considered a diversified healthcare REIT that makes investments in most every healthcare property sector.

However, in 2015 the company decided to de-emphasize skilled nursing facilities (or SNFs), and opted to spin off a majority of these "higher risk" properties to Care Capital Properties (now owned by Sabra (NASDAQ:SBRA)). By spinning most of the skilled nursing properties (to CCP) and selling ~$700 million SNF of properties to Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) (at a very favorable cash rent yield to Ventas of 7%), VTR has made smart divestitures that have allowed the diversified healthcare REIT to further differentiate its excellent portfolio mix.

Concerns over structural headwinds in skilled nursing have continued to plague the operators' rent coverage and lead to lower valuations (i.e., Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) and SBRA). By selectively exiting the skilled nursing sector, VTR orchestrated a tactful strategy of focusing on best-in-class operators.

As a result of 2016 activities and the 2015 spin-off of most of the skilled nursing properties, VTR has created an industry-leading differentiated portfolio, highly diversified by asset type, business model, and tenant.

One of the key differentiators for VTR is that the company has been able to successfully build a strategy founded on solid strategic vision, foresight and innovation, proactive capital allocation decisions, rigorous execution and a stable expert team. Accordingly, the company is to deliver sustained excellence through cycles for two decades.

Base 1: Senior Housing 52% (SHOP 29% and NNN 23%)

As explained, VTR has a highly diversified business model that consists of the industry's top care providers. The company's investments across the healthcare real estate spectrum provide sustainable, growing cash flow during strong economic cycles and resilience during downturns.

VTR's deliberately constructed mix of businesses is the foundation of VTR's enterprise strength and reliability. VTR's high-quality senior housing operating (or SHOP) communities comprise about 29% of NOI, part of the company's balanced, productive portfolio of senior housing and healthcare assets.

VTR's expectations are benefiting from its portfolio diversification and mix with nearly two thirds of the business in the office and triple-net lease segments, while "the SHOP portfolio is currently working its way through a timing mismatch of supply and demand, exacerbated by this year's severe flu season" (Debra Cafaro, on recent earnings call).

The demographic demand from seniors will increase significantly, which should benefit performance in the SHOP portfolio in the coming years. VTR is expected to generate approximately $3.5 million in consolidated revenues and $2 billion in consolidated net operating income in 2018.

VTR's SHOP results for the full year and for Q4-17 were right in line with expectations. Full year same-store occupancy in 2017 declined by 180 basis points versus 2016, driven by the cumulative impact of new deliveries in select markets.

The SHOP portfolio continues to see strength in high barrier markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, and Ontario. Despite the strength, VTR observed mid- to high-single-digit NOI declines in markets affected by new competition, most notably within secondary markets.

Turning to 2018, VTR expects full-year same-store SHOP cash NOI to be lower in the range of 1% to 4%. The SHOP same-store cash NOI is expected to decline in 2018 due to the full-year occupancy impact of a severe flu season as well as the cumulative impact of new supply in certain markets.

VTR's triple-net portfolio grew same-store cash NOI by 3.7% for the full year 2017. In Q4-17 VTR's triple-net same-store cash NOI increased an outstanding 4.2% for Q3-17. Trailing 12 months EBITDA and cash flow coverage in the overall stabilized triple-net lease portfolio for Q3-17 was consistent with prior quarters at 1.6x.

Coverage in VTR's triple-net same-store seniors housing portfolio was 1.2x, down from 1.3s last quarter as a result of escalated growth outpacing underlying asset level cash flows. Cash flow coverage in the same-store IRF and LTAC portfolio held stable at 1.6x, despite rent increases and the impact of the LTAC reimbursement change.

Ardent performed exceptionally well throughout 2017. Q3-17 results were strong compared to leading publicly-traded hospital systems in the US, with growth in admissions, adjusted admissions, revenue and EBITDA. As a result, Ardent's rent coverage held strong at 3x. For 2018, VTR expects the triple-net portfolio overall to grow from 3% to 4%, driven by in-place lease escalations.

Base #2: Office 27% (Life Science 7% & MOB 20%)

VTR's combined office segment (MOB and Life Science) represents approximately 27% of the company's NOI. For the full year 2017, office same-store cash NOI increased by 2% at the high end of guidance. Q4-17 was the first quarter in which the office same-store pool included both the life science and medical office portfolios.

VTR's life science portfolio performed well in Q4-17 drawing same-store cash NOI by 5.6%, as new leasing increased occupancy to 330 basis points higher to an outstanding 97.4%. The benefit of VTR's ongoing development pipeline will begin to benefit the same-store pool starting in 2019.

VTR's same-store cash NOI for the full-year 2017 increased by 2% at the high end of guidance. VTR's management teams did an excellent job managing occupancy, despite 33% higher lease expirations in 2017. Tenant retention in 2017 rose to over 80% and revenue also benefited from in-place lease escalations that exceeded 2%.

In 2018, VTR expects 1.5% to 2.5% growth from same-store medical office portfolio. On a combined basis, VTR's office portfolio of life science properties and MOB assets is expected to grow same-store cash NOI in the range of 1.75% to 2.75% for the full year 2018.

Base #3: Health Systems 6% and Post Acute 7%

Ardent (VTR’s “health systems” platform) continues to thrive and perform exceptionally well. In a partnership with ESL (Sam Zell’s company) VTR recently acquired East Texas Medical Center in partnership with the University of Texas System, Ardent is expected to generate over $4 billion in revenue from its operation of 31 hospitals in seven states, with 40% average market share. Ardent rent coverage is a strong 3x.

When VTR decided to spin the skilled nursing portfolio it opened larger opportunities for the company to evolve into a more defensive business model. By doing so, VTR also maintained a more defensive balance sheet in which the company could be the first healthcare REIT to get a “A” rating.

Will Ventas Become the 1st A-Rated Healthcare REIT?

There are only 9 A-rated REITs and none of them are focused on healthcare.

I’m really not sure why S&P, Moody’s or Fitch hasn’t given VTR the nudge, as the company has, in my opinion, done an excellent job at managing its balance sheet.

VTR is expected to reduce debt to further improve the company's net debt to adjusted pro forma EBITDA ratio to approximately 5.5x by year-end 2018. Despite the company’s track record of accretive new acquisitions, the company's guidance assumes no material and announced acquisitions in 2018, as is normal practice entering the year.

TR has a track record of managing risk (i.e., the CCP spin) and the company said it plans to sell another $1.5 billion of assets in 2018 (was nearly $1 billion in 2017). Proceeds from asset sales are earmarked for debt reduction; that drives approximately $0.10 of 2018 FFO reduction.

Though dilutive to FFO, this capital recycling activity reflects VTR's capital allocation excellence; namely, the company sold over $700 million of sniffed assets in late 2017 at a highly attractive 7% cash yield.

VTR expects nearly $850 million in repayments in 2018 on loans extended by the company that created significant value for shareholders. Most notably, an expected early prepayment of the $700 million, 9% loan to Ardent that funded the LHP acquisition.

The disposition guidance also assumes the sale in 2018 of a share of the senior housing asset transition to ESL, creating a new strategic operating platform and attracting a new institutional capital partner.

VTR bolstered its liquidity by over $1.4 billion through increased revolving credit facilities. The balance sheet is in good health, with net debt to EBITDA of 5.7x, fixed charge coverage at exceptional 4.6x, and net debt to gross asset value of 38%.

Capital allocation is essential to the success of a REIT and I give VTR's management team credit for diversifying its capital sources and providing the financial strength and flexibility to create further dry powder. As Debra Cafaro explains on the recent earnings call:

We also continue to pursue and evaluate opportunistic investments across our verticals. We remain focused on allocating capital wisely, where we find attractive risk adjusted returns, see a significant competitive advantage or strategic upside or can help a customer achieve its goal. We've averaged over $2.5 billion in annual investment volumes since 2012 and haven't built any material acquisition activity into our projections for 2018, consistent with our long standing historical practice. If we see investment opportunities that are attractive and high quality, we have the capacity and the ability to execute on them."

How Ventas Scores Points

For the full year 2017, VTR's total property portfolio delivered same-store cash NOI growth of 2.5% (at the high end of the company's 2% to 2.5% total company same-store guidance). All segments contributed to this growth and each delivered at the midpoint to the high end of the original same-store guidance ranges.

In 2018, VTR expects the total property portfolio to generate continued positive same-store NOI growth in the range of 0.5% to 2%, benefiting from diversification of asset class, operators, geography and business model.

In 2017, VTR delivered earnings growth at the high end of the guidance range: Normalized FFO grew 1% to $4.16 per fully diluted share at the high end of the $4.13 to $4.16 guidance range. The same-store cash NOI for the portfolio grew 2.5%, also at the high end of guidance.

VTR's cash flow from operations grew 5% in 2017, and the company's board of directors declared a dividend for Q1-18 of $0.79, representing a 2% year-over-year increase.

As viewed below, VTR has a successful history of growing earnings:

…and growing dividends:

While 2018 will not be as robust as previous years, investors should recognize that the company has been pushing out maturities and recycling assets (sold almost $1 billion in 2017). These transactions have a short-term diluted impact to FFO, but VTR has become a much stronger enterprise (deserving of an A-rated balance sheet).

Show Me Another S&P 500 REIT That Yields 6%

Why is it that an S&P 500 REIT like VTR has returned -11.2% YTD?

…and it makes no sense that this blue chip is now yielding 6.5%:

It’s clear that VTR will not generate the same 5-7% dividend growth that we have seen over the last few years, but I would prefer to see a company maintain strict discipline with its risk management practices and deliver safe and reliable dividends, no sucker yields please!

In fact, VTR is far from a sucker yield operation, and I consider the management team to be best-in-class. I had an opportunity to meet with Debra Cafaro, CEO of VTR, earlier this week and I will publish the interview on Marketplace (Intelligent REIT Investor) this weekend.

To put it in baseball terms, Ventas is a “grand slam” and I give the management team a lot of credit for having the foresight to adapt to the evolution of healthcare, by continuously value enhancing and exiting from the skilled nursing sector “just in time.”

I’m not the only Ventas fan, here’s what a few other institutional investors had to say:

Before I conclude, let me point out one more thing… Ventas is trading at a substantial discount – on all metrics – and I don’t think the market is taking into account the extreme discipline of the management team. While there are certainly peers in the healthcare REIT sector, VTR stands out as one of the few REITs that makes it a priority to vet out only best-in-class operators.

So, while most all REITs have taken it on the chin this year, thanks in large part to rate fears, VTR’s has fallen victim to the “follow the herd” mentality. The market is giving absolutely zero credit to the management team for its a+ risk management practices. Thus, I am upgrading Ventas to a Strong Buy.

In closing, it’s game time, and VTR has a powerful portfolio of high-quality tenants that should continue to deliver strong repeatable sources of revenue. The company is extremely well-coached and is laser-focused on creating wealth for its investors (of which I am one). I can’t speak for the rating agencies of Mr. Market, but I can speak for Average Joe and Jane.

One author recently wrote that “when the market drops, you buy more,” and while I agree now is a good time to purchase REIT shares, I would argue that intelligent investors should seek out the highest quality names with the highest-quality management teams. And if you like home-runs, Ventas is a grand slam.

