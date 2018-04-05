GameStop: Player 2 Has Entered The Game

GameStop is taking a beating from the market, but this isn't its first rodeo.

Investment Thesis

Not all dividend investments are made equal, some companies are fast growing and with solidly-covered dividends. Others are raising their dividend so fast they cannot sustain it if a blow hits the company. Some are slowly-dying companies with a chance to see life brought back into their finances. GameStop Corp. (GME) currently sits in the last category. But as a dividend investor, you can walk away earning a solid return, lets look at how.

Background

To understand the struggles facing GameStop's share value, it is all based on the markets outlook on the company.

GME data by YCharts

This is not the first time that GameStop has fallen out of favor, its share price spiked before and crashed, all the while, GameStop has been raising its dividend at least once annually.

GME Dividend data by YCharts

Regardless of the markets treatment of GameStop, it has proactively returned value to investors in the form of a quarterly dividend payment.

Market's Viewpoint

Why is GameStop's market value seems to continue to fall since 2015, with small spikes. However, the value continues to drop overtime. The reason the market has been beating down GameStop so harshly is due to their slowly falling net income.

GME Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

GameStop even with falling net income has a strongly covered dividend for 2017. GameStop only paid out 48.27% of their free cash flow. The current share price has given GameStop an usually high dividend of over 11% which is unheard of for a retail store company. This sharp increase in dividend yield is occurring since most investors in GameStop are actively selling as the company seems to be in a slow decline. However GameStop is currently trading at 2.022 enterprise value to EBITDA forward (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization forward estimates).

GME EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

Compare this ratio to two other stocks that are popular amongst Seeking Alpha readers and writers. Best Buy (BBY) which is an extremely healthy stock has a ratio of 6.9 (I'd consider this valuing Best Buy properly), while the extremely unhealthy stock of CBL & Associates (CBL) has a much higher ratio, revealing how this stock is overvalued. This shows how poorly GameStop is being valued by the market overall.

What is GameStop going to do?

GameStop has recommitted to doubling down efforts on its major divisions within the company. Furthermore, GameStop had a strong overall year benefiting from the success of the launch of Nintendo Switch and the annual releases of major titles like Call of Duty series.

Source: GameStop Q4 Slides

While GameStop had a very successful fourth quarter in 2017, their 2018 guidance only furthered the decline of their share price as investors continued to sell their positions in fear of GameStop's apparent slow decline.

Source: GameStop Q4 Slides

GameStop fully anticipates a further sales decline across the board. Videogame sales are increasingly becoming direct to digital and skipping over the hard disc format. Furthermore, games such as Battlefield 1 are continuing to issue out additional digital content intended to keep players connected to older games. GameStop however has seen significant success in their collectable items which grew in gross profit from $172 million in 2016 to $208 million in 2017.

GameStop's dividend is clearly safe, however if they continue to see declining sales and their efforts to see further profits from their technology division, their dividend coverage could readily erode. While GameStop tries to revitalize their core businesses, investors will see very little gains and hopefully only small declines within GameStop's revenue.

GameStop expects their sales this year to look the opposite of their sales in 2017. 2017 saw the majority of sales and revenue generated within the first two quarters, with the launch of the Nintendo Switch, however in 2018, GameStop forecasts that the end of year will hold the heaviest portion of their revenue. Investors who are unaware of this may succumb to fears of reduced year over year earnings per share from 2017 to 2018 in the first quarters. I expect the differences to be quite large, and may cause the share price to take even harder hits. In 2016 and 2017, GameStop saw 25% and 23% of their annual sales in the first half of the year, in 2018 their guidance is only 10-15%. Don't be alarmed when their earnings are way lower to start the year, this is to be expected.

GameStop can also shift gears and expand their share buybacks, this would reduce how much their dividend payments would effect their bottom line and reduce the dilution of any profit amongst less shares.

GME data by YCharts

GameStop has a solid history of buying back shares, especially when the market is beating down their price. Their current situation offers another perfect time for GameStop to proactively erase shares from existence and allow frightened investors exit their positions while maintaining committed investors and rewarding them with a greater enterprise value per share.

Risks

GameStop's turnaround faces various risks as they try to return to growth across the board.

One major risk is the transition of video game sales from hardcopies found within stores to digital copies sold directly through video game consoles. There is a constant push by video developers to cut out the middleman.

A second major risk is the ongoing contract negotiations with AT&T (T), AT&T altered the original agreement with all providers to further incentivize activations of entertainment options. This along with the struggles with the launch of the new IPhones last year slowed the profit of their technology division. This division has great potential to see profits generating with the coming developments within G5 data speeds and the rapid release of flagship phones capable of supporting these speeds.

The third major risk facing GameStop is the unknowns with their new CEO. Investors seem to get attached to CEOs of companies and develop a trust or distrust based on their track record of helping or hurting a companies performance. GameStop suffered the loss of their former long term CEO to illness and now some investors may be timid of giving the new CEO a chance.

The fourth major risk facing GameStop is the yearly trends within their balance sheet.

GME Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

As GameStop has seen declining EBITDA, its long term debt has steadily been rising. This is a concerning trend; however, so far GameStop has had sufficient free cash flow to cover their obligations to shareholders. But if this trend continues with year over year decreases in EBITDA and increases in total debt, GameStop may find itself with a justifiably low share price.

Investor Takeaway

What should you as an investor do in this situation? Most long-term dividend investors would shy away a riskier position seeking safe and reliable dividend payments. This is exactly why GameStop keeps declining, many shareholders were holding GameStop for its reliable and slowly growing dividend. This leaves a massive opportunity for less risk adverse investors, like myself, to jump in and pickup shares at an extreme discount.

If GameStop executes an effective strategy of share buybacks and core-business revitalization, their share price should improve accordingly, just as seen above. This means an investor could:

a) sell once the price has risen and enjoy short term gains plus dividends, or

b) if you decide the long term outlook for GameStop is positive, enjoy the 11% yield on cost moving forward plus any dividend increases that GameStop traditionally provides.

I rate GameStop a speculative buy and fantastic for those investors with a higher risk tolerance looking for an extremely well covered dividend at a fantastic yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.