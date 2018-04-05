Dave & Buster's Offers Compelling Upside After Recent Sell-Off

Shares of theme dining and arcade chain Dave & Buster's (PLAY) have been in a spiral as of late. The company has missed analyst estimates recently, which is something PLAY hadn't done for several years. Comparable sales growth, which was once red-hot in the high single-digit range, has slipped into negative territory. Margins, which were on a multi-year uptrend, are falling back. PLAY stock, which also had been on a multi-year uptrend, is now down 40% over the past 12 months and hovering around 52-week lows.

We think, however, that this recent weakness is a buying opportunity. PLAY stock is dramatically undervalued considering the company's solid fundamentals in a dynamic retail environment, robust unit growth potential, and strong track record of steady sales growth and margin expansion. We are buyers here and lower, all else equal.

Strong fundamentals imply that PLAY is a solid long-term investment supported by healthy long-term growth drivers.

Mall retail dynamics are rapidly changing. Growing e-commerce trends are killing mall traffic, forcing many big-box retailers to optimize their real estate and "go skinny." This leaves a huge gap in valuable mall real estate, and malls are quickly redeveloping to fill that gap. Malls, though, aren't filling the holes with just retail destinations. That presumably wouldn't recapture foot traffic. Instead, these redevelopments are heavily focused on experiences, with the hope that recreating the mall as a entertainment destination will bring foot traffic back.

At the focal point of these changing dynamics is PLAY, a restaurant-amusement cross-experience that cannot be replicated online. To some extent, PLAY is a mini-Disneyland (emphasis on mini) at a fraction of the cost and with locations all over the US. Why wouldn't such a unique attraction be a huge winner as a result of these changing retail dynamics?

The big picture numbers support this thesis. Cumulative comparable sales have risen nearly 20% since 2013. That's impressive on its own, but especially impressive considering the hard-times most brick-and-mortar retail and restaurant operators have fallen on over the past several years. Operating margins have nearly doubled in that same time frame, going from 8% to 14.5%. The company has increased its real estate footprint by more than 60% since 2013. Earnings have roared higher.

PLAY has fallen on rough times recently. Comparable sales have fallen into negative territory, and are expected to remain there next year. Margins compressed last quarter, and are expected to compress next year. Revenue growth is expected to be "just" 10%, while earnings growth is expected to be "just" 8%.

But in context of the company's bigger picture narrative, those sub-par numbers are not very worrisome. Mall retail (and all brick-and-mortar) dynamics are still changing in favor of experience-oriented destinations like PLAY. The company still has tremendous unit growth potential (only 106 locations vs. U.S. plus Canada potential of 230-plus stores). The company still sports a tremendous track record of strong comparable sales growth and healthy and consistent margin expansion.

This is just a rough spot wherein top-line results are normalizing. But comparable sales growth will head back into positive territory because of PLAY's unique and unparalleled value prop which combines dining, sports, drinking and gaming. Positive comparable sales growth should drive higher average unit volumes, which will cause margins to expand again. Unit growth will continue to be a big revenue driver. Buybacks are in the mix.

All together, this company should easily be able to grow revenues by 10% per year over the next five years from last year's $1.14 billion sales base, with growth coming from both positive comps and big unit growth. Operating margin expansion during that stretch won't be as big as it was over the past five years (+650 basis points). But it's reasonable to assume the 10% revenue growth drives healthy expense leveraging to the tune of 200 basis points of margin expansion over the next five years. That would put operating margins in five years at 16.5%.

A 10% revenue grower on 16.5% operating margins would put revenues at $1.84 billion and operating profits at $303 million in five years. Take out $10 million for interest expense and 23.5% taxes, then divide by presumably 40 million diluted shares, and you arrive at a five-year forward EPS target of $5.60 (vs. $2.60 last year).

A market average 16-times forward multiple on those $5.60 earnings implies a four-year forward price target on PLAY stock of nearly $90. Discounting that back by 10% per year, we arrive at a present value for PLAY stock of around $60. That's basically 50% higher than current levels.

From a technical standpoint, we like the fact that the stock's RSI has plummeted close to oversold territory. Historically speaking, when the RSI is this low, the stock has bottomed and proceeded to rally. Moreover, the earnings yield on PLAY stock has climbed to all-time high levels. Again, historically speaking, when the earnings yield on PLAY stock spikes, the stock has bottomed and proceeded to rally.

All together, PLAY stock looks incredibly cheap at current levels. This is still a big growth stock riding favorable tailwinds in the experience economy. The valuation has dropped to all-time lows, while the technicals support the notion that the stock is bottoming. We think this combination of strong fundamentals and technicals makes PLAY stock a compelling buy here and now.

