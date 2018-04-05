Genfit - Integrated Strategy For The Management Of NASH Offers Upside Potential

Elafibranor phase 3 intermediary results are expected in 3Q 2019. BMGFT03 is expected to be commercialized in 2020/2021.

BMGFT03 IVD test for NASH screening and detection provides NASH market expansion potential and effectively maximizes the sales of Elafibranor.

Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in the area of metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, in particular liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company's pipeline includes Elafibranor (NASH, PBC), NASH diagnostic biomarkers program (BMGFT03), TGFTX4 program (anti-fibrotic) and TGFTX1 program (inflammatory and autoimmune diseases). The company was founded in 1999 with headquarters in loos, France, and a U.S. subsidiary in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Investment Thesis

I believe Elafibranor and BMGFT03 programs are the key drivers of revenue growth. The global NASH market is forecast to reach US$15-20 billion by 2025. Currently, opinions primarily focus on the therapeutic area when evaluating the company, whereas the NASH diagnostic biomarker has been overlooked; the global NASH biomarker market is forecast to reach US$2 billion by 2025 according to Grand View Research.

Elafibranor has been granted fast track designation by the FDA. A phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH, RESOLVE-IT, has started to evaluate the beneficial effect and safety against placebo in NASH patients with F2 or F3 fibrosis. The phase 3 intermediary results are expected in 3Q 2019 and marketing authorization is planned in 2020.

Elafibranor is also being evaluated in a phase 2B clinical trial for the pediatric NASH, and a phase 2 clinical trial for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

NASH is a liver disease causing scarring and inflammation, leading to cirrhosis, liver failure, liver cancer, and increase the risk of cardiovascular problems.

The total addressable market of NASH in the US is about 16 million cases in 2015, and it is projected to reach 27 million cases in 2030.

The BMGFT03 program aims to develop a non-invasive and easy-to-access diagnostic blood test for the detection and management of NASH, as well as optimize the clinical outcomes by identifying patients who best respond to Elafibranor or any other suitable treatment.

The total addressable market of the NASH IVD test is immense. It potentially includes NASH patients and patients at risk - overweight, obese, type 2 diabetes, prediabetes and NAFLD population. For instance, the NAFLD population in the US is about 83 million cases in 2015, and it is projected to reach 100 million cases by 2030.

The BMGFT03 program has started the development phase in 2017 and is expected to be launched in 2020/2021.

Catalyst Calendar

Here I summarize the catalysts in a table below. The catalysts could create significant value through pipeline de-risking and commercialization.

Valuation

Following is my revenue projection:

I assume the price of Elafibranor at €4,600 per course of treatment based on the price of Ocaliva, a treatment for PBC currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trial for NASH, which costs US$5,700 per course. NASH IVD test is at 30% of the market penetration.

Based on my projection, Elafibranor revenues will peak at ~€1.6 billion and the NASH IVD test will peak at ~€700 million in 2029E.

Price Target US$125 (€101)

The price target is derived from my discounted cash flows analysis that uses a WACC of 16.72% and 2% terminal growth. Revenue drivers in my model are Elafibranor for NASH patients with F2-F3 fibrosis and the NASH IVD test would launch in 2020E; the revenue projection is shown above. These assumptions produce the following unlevered free cash flow result and a price target at €101 per share. The model shows 300% upside potential with Genfit currently trading at €23.36.

Bull US$205 (€166)

In the bull case, I assume BMGFT03 IVD test for NASH screening and detection provides NASH market expansion potential and effectively maximizes the sales of Elafibranor with quick market adoption.

Bear US$44 (€36)

In the bear case, I assume Elafibranor fails in NASH. However, the diagnostic test performance would not be affected and launch in 2020E.

Investment risks

(1) Development risk: The completion of clinical trials for Elafibranor may fall behind the planned time frames due to the challenge of patient recruitment. The delay in Elafibranor commercialization could lead to an adverse financial performance.

(2) Risk related to pricing, reimbursement and uptake of the Elafibranor: The potential high price tag would be a showstopper for Elafibranor to get full reimbursement and patient access. Take the cholesterol drug Praluent as an example, Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) announced price cuts in March in order to get wider coverage of Praluent to more patients.

(3) Competition: Ocaliva (Intercept (NASDAQ:ICPT)), Cenicriviroc (Allergan (NYSE:AGN)) and Selonsertib (Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD)) are the major competitors in the near term with expected launch year in 2020. However, Intercept has reported 19 patient deaths in Phase 3 NASH trial and 11 cases of liver injury related to Ocaliva. Cenicriviroc (Allergan) failed on the primary endpoint in Phase 2b NASH trial. Selonsertib (Gilead) will be a strong competitor for Elafibranor. Nonetheless, Selonsertib is an ASK-1 inhibitor which inhibits the activation of stress response pathways and reduces hepatic inflammation, apoptosis and fibrosis. Without showing anti-NASH effect and tackling the underlying problems, Selonsertib may not be an ideal drug for NASH. Taking all these points into consideration, I believe Genfit has the edge over its competitors.

(Source: Genfit)

Conclusion

I recommend buying Genfit which currently trades at US$29 per share. I believe Elafibranor and the NASH IVD test are the key revenue drivers which offer significantly more upside. I expect the share price to trend higher in a range of US$44-205.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNFTF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.