Vrio Readies $609 Million U.S. IPO

VRIO is turning around its business but faces significant competitive and regional economic threats and uncertainties.

The firm provides satellite pay-TV services to Brazil, Argentina and Columbia.

Vrio has filed an amended registration statement and intends to sell $609 million of Class A stock in an IPO.

Quick Take

AT&T spinoff Vrio (VRIO) intends to raise $609 million in an IPO of its Class A shares, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides satellite pay-TV services in several major countries in Latin America.

VRIO has just begun to turn around its financial results and is heavily exposed to volatile and uncertain major economies in Latin America in addition to a more competitive operating environment.

Company

Dallas, Texas-based Vrio was founded in 1996 as a satellite pay-TV provider. It later combined SKY Latin America and DirecTV Latin America to create the current entity.

Management is headed by Jeffery McElfresh, who has been with the firm since October 2017 and was previously President of DirecTV Latin America and President of Mexico Operations for AT&T. AT&T also owns a 41% interest in SKY Mexico.

Vrio was acquired by AT&T as part of its 2015 acquisition of DirecTV and AT&T is its sole shareholder.

The firm has created a satellite pay-TV network that provides services to homes in various countries of Latin America, covering a total population of 7.9 million households.

Customer Acquisition

VRIO currently provides its fixed wireless broadband service to 567,000 customers located in Argentina, Brazil and Columbia as of December 31, 2017.

The firm has a network of 38,700 distribution points to sell its services and a network of 14,000 installers and technicians to provide startup and ongoing customer support.

Management says its network covers ‘more than 85% of the households in Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.’

It also augments it fixed distribution point network with ‘commission-based, traveling salespeople in the South and North regions. These salespeople allow us to quickly and cost-effectively enter new markets and have been instrumental in driving increased penetration of our prepaid services.’

Notably, VRIO’s customer base has recently (2017) shown growth over previous years, increasing by 9.3% as the table below indicates:

(Source: VRIO S-1/A)

Additionally, ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) has begun to rebound in 2017 after a drop in 2016, increasing 2.4% in 2017.

This uneven performance is likely due to VRIO’s exposure to Brazil, which has experienced a difficult recession in recent years but appears to have begun to improve economically during 2017.

Market

The market for television entertainment services in Latin America is gaining growth momentum as a result of numerous deregulation moves by various governments that have improved the climate for investment by large players such as AT&T, Netflix (NFLX) and Viacom (VIA) and others.

New players are entering the market including Miami-based Hemisphere Media Group in Colombia where it aims to compete against the legacy incumbents XX TV and RCN.

Streaming provider Netflix continues to invest in the region as bandwidth infrastructure improves and the region coalesces around the two primary languages of Spanish and Portuguese, simplifying content production and monetization.

Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes said in October, “It’s a bit like where the U.S. [pay TV market] was 20 years ago. It varies from country to country, but essentially all that growth of the golden era of more channels and more TV is coming now across Latin America.”

Competition

Major competitive vendors that provide entertainment telecommunications include primarily legacy over-the-air transmission systems, cable-based Direct To Home systems and wireless mobile entertainment services throughout Latin America.

Named direct competitors include America Movil (AMOV), Grupo Clarin and Telefonica.

Notably, VRIO says that its parent, AT&T, ‘will not be restricted from competing with us in the digital entertainment services industry throughout the Region, including as a result of acquiring a company that operates a South American DTH (Direct To Home) digital television business.’

Additionally, management states that parent company ‘AT&T and its affiliates have no obligation to offer us an opportunity to participate in business opportunities presented to AT&T or its affiliates even if the opportunity is one that we might reasonably have pursued (and therefore may be free to compete with us in the same business or similar lines of business in which we or our affiliates now engage…).’

So, it appears that while AT&T will control VRIO post-IPO, it is essentially free to compete on any basis with VRIO throughout its markets.

Financials

VRIO’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue

Small operating profit

Slim operating margin

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Vrio S-1/A)

Revenue ($)

2017: $5.57 billion, 11.4% increase vs. prior

2016: $5 billion, 15.3% decrease vs. prior

2015: $5.9 billion

Operating Profit ($)

2017: $48 million

2016: ($264 million) loss

2015: ($1.02 billion) loss

Operating Margin (%)

2017: 0.8%

2016: Negative

2015: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $1.36 billion cash flow from operations

2016: $1.46 billion cash flow from operations

2015: $1.07 billion cash flow from operations

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $443 million in cash and $5 billion in total liabilities.

IPO Details

VRIO intends to sell 29.684 million shares of Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $20.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $609 million.

The IPO will offer Class A shares, which will be entitled to one vote per share vs. ten votes per share for Class B shares.

Multiple share classes are a way for existing management and shareholders to retain voting control even if it loses economic control of the company in the future.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms that have multiple share classes.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $4.0 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the shares of our Class A common stock, together with cash on hand, to repay a portion of the related-party indebtedness issued to AT&T prior to the completion of this offering in the aggregate principal amount of up to $1.2 billion and/or to make a distribution to AT&T. This AT&T related-party indebtedness is expected to bear interest at LIBOR plus 4% per year and will be payable upon demand with no stated maturity date. The proceeds from the AT&T related-party indebtedness will be used to make a distribution to AT&T prior to the completion of this offering.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BTG Pactual, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, Itau BBA, Santander, Banco do Brasil Securities, BNP Paribas, Bradesco BBI and others.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

An enhanced version of this article including valuation and my commentary on the IPO is available on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service, IPO Edge. I write in-depth research about U.S. IPOs and members learn the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Start with a Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.