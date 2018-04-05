Ford Motor: 5.3% Yield And Rebound Potential

However, the U.S. economy is in a good place, and Ford's March sales were better than expected, thanks to a strong F-Series.

Ford Motor's (F) shares make an attractive value proposition on the drop. The auto company experienced heavy volatility in the last couple of days as the tariff tit-for-tat between the United States and China negatively affected stocks. However, Ford Motor has rebounded strongly from 2018 lows, and the company still pays investors a very good yield. Ford Motor also reported estimate-beating March sales, which supports an investment in the stock. An investment in Ford Motor comes with a 5.3 percent yield.

Ford Motor's shares bounced around quite a bit in 2018. They dropped steeply at the beginning of the year when volatility crept back in the stock market and investors dumped stocks, and then the tariff tit-for-tat between the United States and China hurt Ford Motors.

After president Trump announced $50 worth of tariffs on Chinese goods, the Chinese responded with another round of tariffs targeting 106 categories of U.S. goods. The tariffs primarily targeted companies such as General Motors (GM), Ford Motor, and Boeing (BA).

That being said, the stock market recovered hard and fast on Wednesday as investors realized that both parties - the United States and China - have more to lose than to gain from a trade war. Stocks rebounded heavily, with most stocks finishing in the green.

Ford Motor's shares are not off to a good start, though, dropping ~8 percent since January.

Source: StockCharts

Better-Than-Expected March Results, F-Series Strength

On a positive note, Ford Motor reported a 3.4 percent increase in U.S. vehicle sales for the month of March on Tuesday. Ford Motor sold 244,306 cars, trucks and SUVs last month compared with 236,250 vehicles being sold a year ago.

Ford's F-Series continues to produce excellent results, too. Ford Motor sold more than 87,000 pickups in March (the best March sales performance in eighteen years). F-Series sales have grown for eleven consecutive months.

F-Series transaction prices hit $46,800, growing $1,700 year-over-year. Ford's March sales also beat consensus sales growth estimates which called for a 2.8 percent increase in U.S. sales last month.

More Rebound Potential For Ford Motor

The U.S. economy is in excellent shape, and while talk about a "trade war" is determining the conversation right now, both the U.S. and China know that nobody wins a trade war. The strong market rebound on Wednesday shows that investors don't really believe in the possibility of a large-scale trade war between the two countries.

Further, Ford's F-Series is on fire, producing superb results for the auto company, and rising transaction prices show that consumers love the F-Series. Consumer spending growth in a rising economy will likely benefit Ford Motor, or General Motors for that matter.

Excellent Dividend

Ford Motor is a high-yield income play, first and foremost. The auto company pays shareholders a $0.15/share quarterly cash dividend, but also paid special dividends in the last three years.

Thanks to the drop in Ford Motor's share price, the company's dividend yield has spiked.

F Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Ford Motor Is Back In The Bargain Bin

Investors are hardly overpaying for Ford Motor at today's price point. Right now, investors pay a little more than seven times forward earnings for Ford Motor's dividend stream.

F data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Ford Motor actually doesn't look bad at all here. F-Series sales are driving the auto company's results in the United States, and the improving trend of rising transaction prices attests to the F-Series' consumer appeal.

The U.S. economy is on fire right now, and talk about a trade war is greatly exaggerated in my opinion. The United States and China greatly depend on each other economically, and reason should ultimately return to the table and guide trade negotiations.

Ford Motor's shares are attractively valued after the drop, and the yield has surged to 5.3 percent. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F, GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.