GE: 2 Major Reasons To Stay Away From It This Year

The last few years have been really tough for General Electric (GE), as the company has lost its focus from operations and rigorous execution (even GE’s CEO admitted this in its 2017 Integrated Summary Report), and many investors have lost faith in GE. In my opinion, investors who hold this stock must sell it, as it will come under further pressure in 2018. Two major reasons for this are financial and market-related issues affecting its power and oil and gas segments. Also, GE reduced its dividend target for 2018, a move that will go heavily against it in the coming time.

Head quartered in Boston Massachusetts, General Electric operates in power, renewable energy, oil and gas, aviation, healthcare, transportation, lighting and capital segments. It must be noted that GE was trading at $13.12 at the time of writing this article, witnessing a drop of 2.67% from its trading session on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $ 113.92 billion and P/E ratio of around 13.62, which is good as investors prefer to invest in a company that has a lower P/E ratio.

However, investors must note that the 52-weekly change rate for GE is -55.1%, which is highly disappointing and alarming at the same time. Also, there are rumors that even Warren Buffett is interested in investing in GE. Let us take a look at the company’s financial performance to get some insights on those issues that will affect its performance in 2018.

2017 financial results and dividend cuts will impact stock performance in 2018

As most readers and market experts are aware, 2017 was a rough year for General Electric. In December 2017, GE Power announced that it was laying off 12,000 workers in order to reduce its rising costs. Developments such as these did not go down well with the company’s overall reputation and credibility in the market. Besides, most of its major segments under performed in 2017. Apart from aviation, healthcare and renewable, GE’s other segments reported a sharp decline in their profits. The company’s industrial margins shrank from 11.4% in 2016 to 5.7% in 2017.

GE’s biggest segment, power, witnessed a year-on-year decline of $2.3 billion in its profits in 2017, while its oil and gas segment witnessed a year-on-year decline of $1.2 billion during the same period. Declining profits in its key power segment signified a shift in consumer-demand from traditional gas-fired power plants to renewable energy sources. Although GE is looking to increase its offshore and onshore wind power business, and is supplying wind farms in Sweden, Australia, Thailand and the U.S., the company’s renewable energy business is still small ( almost 1/3 of its power business) and is in development-phase. Therefore, its positive impact will not reflect on the stock in 2018.



Power Segment



Oil and Gas Segment

Image Source: GE Investor Report 2017

With a profit margin of 24.3%, revenues of $6.6 billion and an order backlog of $170 billion in 2017, Aviation was GE’s best-performing segment. However, this is simply not enough, as the company’s overall cash flows are declining steadily, mostly because of increasing cap-ex requirements for its aviation and power business.

Even its cash flows from operating activities from continuous operations (CFOA) went down from $30 billion in 2016 to $11.08 billion in 2017, while free cash flows dropped from $7.1 billion in 2016 to $5.6 billion during the same period.

Image Source: GE Investor Report 2017

If this was not enough, GE decided to reduce its dividend target for 2018, to $0.48 per share. This move will add to the company’s financial woes and will put additional pressure on its stock in 2018, as investors who are looking for dividend growth from a major multinational company will either sell the stock or stay away from it. For GE, this was a financial decision that had to be taken, as its dividend payout ratio was above 100% (before the cut) and was unsustainable.

Image Source: GE Investor Report 2017

Power, Oil & Gas segment will underperform in 2018

It must be noted that GE is taking some positive steps to improve its dismal financial performance of 2017. While the company has already started trimming its costs by reducing the number of headcounts, it is also trying to further trim down its business. GE has agreed to sell some of its healthcare technology assets to PE firm Veritas Capital for $1.05 billion. However, real worry lies in its core power business.

In January 2018, the company warned that 2018 may be another bad year for GE Power. "We said '17 issues would carry over into '18 in power, but it's still a good franchise in power and we're going to make the most out of that,” said GE’s Chief Executive John Flannery. Investors must note that growing renewable energy supply from solar and wind farms is severely affecting GE power’s core business of selling turbines to power plants and breakdown maintenance activities.

And then, there is GE’s oil and gas division, which is highly dependent on oil prices. Although oil prices are moving up, things will change when geopolitical risk from Iran and Venezuela reduces and factors such as rising U.S oil production and rising crude oil inventories begin to weigh in. This means that GE’s two key segments – power and oil and gas - will continue to underperform in 2018, and this will put a lot of pressure on its stock price.

Conclusion

In my opinion, General Electric can witness a small uptick in 2018, if Warren Buffett decides to invest in the stock. However, this is (currently) just a rumor which some market experts have dismissed. Looking at the broader picture, the above-mentioned factors will definitely affect GE’s stock performance in 2018. Based on this, I will advise investors to stay away from GE and sell it. The stock can even fall down to $10 in next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.