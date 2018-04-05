Amazon: The Most Powerful Force In The Universe

Are Amazon Share Investors Among The 'Earns It' Or The 'Pays it'?

Amazon (AMZN) has been described as the most powerful company in the world. But, how will Amazon fare, in the longer term, against the most powerful force in the universe? Compound interest has been described by Albert Einstein as. 'The most powerful force in the universe'. Einstein is also quoted as saying - "Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it ... he who doesn't ... pays it." It is vital for investors taking a long position in Amazon to be acutely aware of, and to have a deep understanding of the power of compounding, and to know whether they are among Einstein's 'earns it', or 'pays it'. I wish to acknowledge the work done by Long Hill Road Capital ("LHRC") on developing various projections, supported by detailed assumptions, for their recent article, 'Amazon Scenario Analysis Suggests Stock Worth Near $2,100 In Base Case'. I note the article does state, "This report is intended to start a conversation about Amazon's long-term future". My intent is not to express any opinion on the validity or otherwise of the projections, or the underlying assumptions, other than to say the disclosure of detailed assumptions is commendable. I find the projections in this article useful for demonstration purposes for my thesis on whether Einstein would likely class Amazon share investors among the 'earns it' or the 'pays it'. In other words, will the power of compounding work for, or against Amazon investors? My thesis covers four main points -

Such Is The Power Of Compounding, Small Changes In Assumptions Can Yield Vastly Different Results

A DCF discount rate, higher or lower than the growth rate of an investment, has a disproportionate effect on the assessed net present value. This effect is further magnified by increasing or decreasing the number of years of projected investment growth included in the DCF calculation.

Will The Power Of Compounding Work For Or Against Amazon Shareholders In The Longer Term?

What does one penny grow to if progressively doubled and accumulated for 30 days? The answer is $10.7M - that is the power of compounding. Imagine the result if you started with the amount of the current Amazon share price instead of one penny. With compounding, the end result is governed by - the starting amount, the rate of growth (the length of the period required for the accumulated amount to double), and the number of periods the amount is left to grow. With Amazon, the company earnings are presently low, and the share price is high in relation to the earnings, and the share price has been growing at a faster rate than the earnings. The implications of this mismatch need to be understood by shareholders, particularly long-term holders.

For Amazon The Company, The Power Of Compounding Is A Two Edged Sword

High growth rates, maintained for long periods, result in very high to extreme absolute results, as per doubling penny example above. The other side of the coin for Amazon is, over time, it must start to produce extremely high business growth and expansion, and similar extremely high earnings results, and then continue to grow at a fast clip beyond that, if it is to maintain high earnings growth rates in the longer term.

For Amazon, Projected Share Price At Exit Is A More Useful Metric Than Current Intrinsic Value Per Share

Regardless of intrinsic value, the current share price is known and that is what must be paid at entry. Having identified a potential entry point, it is exit share price that will govern whether a profit will be made. Exit price will also determine the rate of return. The DCF discount rate is not necessarily the same as your expected rate of return, even if you buy and sell at the same share prices per the DCF calculation. Don't agree? Please read on, to understand why the rate of return will inherently be no more, or lower than the DCF discount rate.

For Amazon, Projected Share Price At Exit Is A More Useful Metric Than Current Intrinsic Value Per Share

In their projections, LHRC provided a DCF based calculation of intrinsic value per share which can be compared to the current share price. This is normal practice, but I have a view that it is far more useful to project the estimated intrinsic value per share at exit. After all, we already have a known price for Amazon shares today. Whatever price per share we pay today will ultimately be governed by the market. Having identified a potential entry point, our expected gain or loss will depend on the price per share we expect to receive at exit (plus any dividends received). Conveniently, similar sets of projected data can be used both for calculating current intrinsic value per share, and for projected share value at exit. That is a particularly good reason for adopting relevant data from LHRC's projections, to enable readers to better understand the two different approaches and compare the results. Firstly, it is useful to summarize LHRC's projections and some of their key underlying assumptions related to DCF, as Per TABLE 1 below.

TABLE 1

The LHRC Assumptions Used To Calculate Exit Values And Rates Of Return (ROR) -

TABLE 1

In TABLE 1, I have used LHRC's unlevered free cash flow (UFCF) assumptions to show the calculation of Amazon intrinsic share value at December 31, 2030 on two different bases. On the right-hand side of TABLE 1, I show my calculations of the intrinsic values per share at December 31, 2017 and March 29, 2018. My March 29 share value calculations are Bear case $1,352, Base case $2,076, and Bull case $2,865 and are not materially different (slightly above) LHRC's calculated figures -.Bear case $1,345, Base case $2,068, and Bull case $2,857. I then calculate what these share prices would grow to at an average 10% per year ROR to arrive at $4,563, $7,005 and $9,687 respectively at end of 2030. In the middle three columns of TABLE 1, I first convert into price per share, the sum of the undiscounted terminal value, plus the FCFs that have not been re-invested, but accumulated as cash balances (in accordance with LHRC assumptions). The resulting share prices Bear $3,954, Base $6,213 and Bull $8,699 are respectively $609, $792 and $968 less than applying a 10% growth rate to the December 31, 2017 intrinsic share value through 12/31/2030. Those are big differences in the share price, so what do they mean for ROR as compared to the 10% DCF rate? To find the answer I have prepared TABLE 2 below.

TABLE 2

The three middle columns in both TABLEs 1 and 2 are identical and show the projected nominal UFCFs and terminal value before applying any discount rate. In TABLE 1, the three right-hand columns in the table were for discounting the yearly UFCF to present value at 12/31/2017. In TABLE 2 the three right-hand columns are to calculate the further growth in UFCF from re-investment of the UFCF per the three middle columns at a growth rate of 10% per year (the same rate as the DCF discount rate used to discount the UFCF to present value in TABLE 1). As displayed in TABLE 1, the share prices at 12/31/2030, based on dividing the projected enterprise value at 12/31/30 by shares outstanding, are far less than the share prices based on the intrinsic share value at 12/31/2017 growing at 10% per year through 12/31/2030. The differences are entirely due to UFCF not being re-invested and the excess cash left to accumulate, versus re-investing all UFCF at a growth rate of 10% per year. It is implicit in DCF calculations that all FCF by period is re-invested at a growth rate equivalent to the selected discount rate. LHRC specifically stated the assumption was UFCF was not re-invested, so nothing incorrect there [similar to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and others accumulating large cash balances]. But that assumption means the actual growth rate will be less than the 10% discount rate used in the DCF calculations.

It Would Take Two Amazons For The Share Price To Grow By 10% Per Year Through End Of 2030

For the cases in TABLE 2, where the yearly UFCF is not re-invested, it would take the Bull case of $918 billion plus the Bear case of $488 billion to equal the Bull case of $1,406 billion, where the yearly UFCF is re-invested. That is correct, Amazon would have to create new and additional enterprises equivalent to the Bear case projections to be able to re-invest the Bull case UFCF to achieve a total return of 10% per year. On the other hand, not re-investing only reduces the yearly growth rate for the Basic case, by one percentage point from 10% to 9%, yet intrinsic value per share at end of 2030 reduces by $792, from $7,005 to $6,213 at the lower growth rate. If a one percentage point difference in growth rate can have that much effect, what could large percentage point differences do? And that brings us to TABLE 3 below.

TABLE 3

In Table 3, I start with the actual Amazon share price at points in time, whereas in TABLE 2, I started with the intrinsic value per share based on LHRC's assumptions. Those intrinsic values were substantially above actual share prices and were based on achieving a uniform 10% per year rate of return from present date through end of 2030 for all cases, Bear, Base and Bull. Using the much lower actual share prices at beginning results in higher rates of return than the ~10% per TABLE 2.

The Effects Of Mismatches Between Amazon Actual And Projected Share Price Growth

The important takeaways from TABLE 3 are the effects of mismatches between actual share price growth and projected share price growth. I will comment on Base case only, as any comments for Bear and Bull cases would be similar to those for Base case. TABLE 3 shows actual share price growth for FY 2016 was 10.9%. Base case projected share price growth from end of 2016 to end of 2030 is higher at 16.3% and 17.3% respectively, for the two scenarios of UFCF not re-invested, and UFCF re-invested. Actual share price growth for FY 2017 increased dramatically to a rate of 56% per year. The effect of this is Base case projected share price growth from end of 2017 to end of 2030 decreases significantly from 2016 to 2030 rates to 13.7% and 14.8% respectively, for the two UFCF scenarios. The greater than 100% per year rate of increase in actual share price from end of 2017 to April 4, 2018 causes Base case projected share price growth from April 4, 2018 to end of 2030 to further decrease to rates of 12.3% and 13.4% per year.

So Long As Amazon Share Price Continues To Grow At A Faster Rate Than Projected Share Price Growth, Projected Share Price Growth Rate Will Continue To Decline

So long as there is a mismatch, and Amazon share price grows at a faster rate than the projected share price growth rate, the projected share price growth rate will continue to decline. It could be asked, whose projected share price growth rate? That would be a fair question. Think of it this way. Based on LHRC's assumptions, Base case share price yearly growth rate through end of 2030, has fallen from 16.7% at end of 2016, to 12.3% at April 4, 2018. The first question for investors is, do they consider 12.3% per year an adequate risk adjusted rate of return for an investment in Amazon shares at this point in time? The second question is, do they consider LHRC's projections are too optimistic, or not optimistic enough? The third question is, how much additional value Amazon would have to create, to lift the projected rate of return to a level satisfactory to the investor? In contemplating that question, investors should consider the findings above, under TABLE 2, indicating Amazon would have to create new and additional enterprises equivalent to the whole Bear case projection, to be able to lift total return by just one percentage point from 9% to 10% per year. It is abundantly clear, the rate of growth in Amazon share price over the last 15 months would be impossible to maintain, unless LHRCs estimates of the growth of Amazon's businesses through 2030 are way, way, way below what Amazon is capable of achieving. That completes one of the four points to my thesis. There is still much to discuss and understand about the inevitable long term battle between Amazon, described as the most powerful company in the world, and compound interest (or rate of return), described by Einstein as the most powerful force in the universe.

MEMO - As mentioned in previous articles, I have been invited by Seeking Alpha to set up a Marketplace service. After some initial hesitation, I realized this could present an opportunity to crowd-source the analysts among us (professional and amateur) to join cooperatively and facilitate the availability and accessibility of readily usable data across a wide range of companies of interest to us. I must apologize for the delay in progress due to some technical issues (not associated with SA) which I believe I am close to resolving. If interested in learning more, and keeping abreast of my progress, please press the "Follow" button opposite my name at the start of this article.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.