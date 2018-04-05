Nokia Targets IBM's Blockchain And Watson Cognitive Computing Platforms

Nokia has also launched a blockchain-powered Sensing-as-a-Service service for telecom companies to monetize environmental data gathered from smart devices.

Blockchain is an incorruptible decentralized ledger for any digital transactions. It has no single point of failure and cannot be controlled by one entity.

Nokia could become a rival to IBM’s blockchain for enterprise application and healthcare services.

It will take some time, but Nokia (NOK) might be able to compete against the blockchain and Watson cognitive computing platforms of International Business Machines (IBM). Nokia has been testing its own blockchain platform for healthcare services. This could boost Nokia’s struggling connected healthcare endeavor.

Source: Nokia/Motek Moyen)

By having its own blockchain platform, Nokia Health could increase its potential share of the fast-growing global connected healthcare market. Goldstein Research is anticipating the healthcare market to grow to $150 billion by 2024. Global Market Insights’ prediction is that global digital health market will exceed $379 billion by 2024.

Using Goldstein Research’s analysis, mobile health services (like Nokia Health) will be the biggest segment. Mobile health services [M-Service], which includes monitoring and diagnostic services, will grow at CAGR of 30%. M-Service will be worth $50 billion by 2024. Mobile health devices or M-Health devices is the second-largest opportunity. M-Health devices will grow at 38% CAGR.

Nokia now sells a health-monitoring smartwatch and other connected health electronic products. Nokia, therefore, can benefit from the fast-growing opportunities in mobile health services and devices.

Why Use Blockchain

Similar to IBM’s 2016 idea, Nokia wants to use blockchain’s decentralized ledger system to a safer way to collect and transfer personal health data. The core of Nokia’s healthcare push is to collect real-time patient-generated health data. Partner hospitals/doctors/healthcare providers can use Nokia Health’s APIs to extract/curate these patient-generated data.

(Source: Nokia)

Likely, more people will only be willing to sign-up for a connected (always online) healthcare service if their identities and personal data are better encrypted/secured. Blockchain can help improve the security of health data harvesting and processing. Using blockchain implementation, a patient can get a unique electronic health chain [EHC] which can become his/her lifetime vault/wallet for all medical-related information.

The infographic below can be Nokia Health’s template to create a secure network for connected healthcare services. It offers interoperability, bulletproof identity verification and access authorization.

(Source: Wolverine Crypto Trading)

A more efficient hospital/doctor-patient collaboration is possible when trust issues are settled. The persistent popularity of blockchain cryptocurrency mining/trading is a testament to the safety of a decentralized ledger in digital transactions.

Thanks to blockchain technology, real-time private health data can be securely collected, evaluated, stored, and shared via the internet. To better appreciate the importance of blockchain technology in healthcare, I urge you to read Cap Gemini’s report.

(Source: Cap Gemini)

Statista's projection chart below expects 15% of healthcare applications will be deployed by 2020. Nokia has a lot to gain from becoming an early-bird blockchain solutions provider.

The usability of blockchain technology is so pervasive that even Apple (AAPL) filed a patent for a blockchain-related way to creating and verifying timestamps. Microsoft (MSFT) and Intel (INTC) also collaborated in putting up the Coco Framework. Coco is a commercial platform for blockchain enterprise applications. Nokia, therefore, is smart to go big on blockchain technology.

Nokia Has An Answer To IBM Watson

Artificial Intelligence is also very important for digital healthcare services. IBM Watson’s cognitive computing/Artificial Intelligence platform is essentially a required tandem of IBM’s blockchain technology. Together these two IBM products can make connected healthcare services more efficient and cost-effective.

Collecting and curating the personal health data of billions of people is a Big Data challenge. It requires the power of AI-enhanced analytics and automation. The AVA cognitive computing platform is Nokia’s answer to IBM Watson. AVA is obviously not going to be as powerful as Watson right now. However, Nokia can use AVA for extremely automated data collation and predictive analytics for health-related information.

(Source: Nokia)

Nokia Also Offers Sensing-as-a-Service

Aside from expanding in blockchain-powered connected healthcare and cognitive computing, Nokia is also pioneering Sensing-as-a-Service or S2aaS. Sensing-as-a-Service will allow mobile network operators to gather real-time environmental data from sensors found in Internet of Things [IoT] devices.

The harvested environmental data can then be monetized by selling/renting them to city administrators, advertisers, and government authorities. Nokia’s S2aaS is also based on blockchain technology. AVA’s cognitive computing power could be hired to analyze the continuous environmental data gathered from IoT devices.

Conclusion

Nokia is capable of developing competitive cognitive computing and blockchain platforms. Nokia owns Bell Labs – America’s best innovator of new technologies. Going forward, Nokia’s healthcare strategy can flourish when its blockchain framework wins the trust of doctors, hospitals, patients, and healthcare providers.

Nokia can reduce its exposure to the seasonal business of deploying wireless/wireline telecom infrastructure solutions by becoming a leader in the connected healthcare and Sensing-as-a-Service. Nokia also got $1 billion in new investment from Solidium. Solidium is a state-owned holding company in Finland.

Going forward, its blockchain and AVA cognitive computing platforms can help Nokia become a mini-version of Azure or Amazon (AMZN) Web Services. Maximizing the potential revenue of blockchain and AVA requires Nokia to offer them for other purposes, not just healthcare or Sensing-as-a-Service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK, AMZN, APPL, INTC, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.