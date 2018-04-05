The Market Is Finally Becoming Rational (Part 2)

The only thing that happened was that several high multiple names correct, and that's a good thing.

There was no flight to safety whatsoever. There is still no fear in the market.

On average, the major indices corrected about 10% during the recent market correction. However, we did not have the elements of panic that we have had in the past. This leads me to believe to correction will not continue.

First of all, we did not see a rush to the dollar (flight to safety). There has not been any dollar appreciation as depicted by the U.S Dollar Index below.

There has been no rush to Gold (GLD) or Silver (SLV) in any way.

Lastly, there was no flight to safety in government bonds leading to yield compression.

In short, there was absolutely no panic in the market in any way, shape, or form. Yes, we had a lot of violability, and some of the elite leaders of the rally correcting, but that was about it.

If we look at the multiples of major U.S. indexes, we find that multiples are still within a reasonable range.

Source

Yes, on a trailing basis multiples seem elevated, however on a forward 12 month basis, multiples are within at very reasonable levels given the interest rate environment and growth prospects.

For example the S&P 500 has a 17 forward multiple, with the Dow and Nasdaq 100, 17 and 20 respectively. No things are not cheap, but they are in no way bubbly.

The unwinding of the VIX trade

As you remember, all this violability started with the unwinding of the VIX trade. In short, every institutional investor under the sun was collecting low volatility premiums thinking that the VIX would remain under 10 forever. So when the VIX rose, unwinding was in order, which caused minor chaos in the market.

However, what is important to understand is that this was a technical correction due to unwinding of positions, and not a shift in sentiment or fundamentals.

The unwinding of volatility was a good excuse for many high-flying names to correct. However these names also influence all major indexes. The chart below shows some of the leaders of the rally since January 29, at the peak of the Dow Jones 30 index.

MSFT data by YCharts

In reality, the correction only happened in the high multiple stocks like Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA). Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) which are not considered extremely high multiple names, also corrected, but on the back of the Cambridge Analytica incident and the privacy debate that is ongoing. Apple (AAPL) for example, that is still the cheapest of all technology names, did not correct.

So while initially the unwinding of the VIX trade caused the market to correct, it was followed by the Facebook incident that exacerbated market sentiment negatively even more.

Is the correction over?

Personally I don't think so. I still see too much complacency around high profile, high multiple names. While for the time being I think the market will stabilize, I also think we will get another round correction on high profile, high multiple names at some point. The only question is what will be the headline excuse.

Now while Facebook is not considered a very high multiple name, please recall that a short while ago I raised the question if the company's advertisers will be paying the same rates after GDPR regulations go into effect in Europe (please consider: Facebook: The European GDPR Regulation Problem).

Yesterday Mark Zuckerberg said "we intend to make all the same controls available everywhere, not just in Europe." In other words, he intends to apply Europe's General Data Protection Regulation privacy safeguards around the world, not just in Europe.

And if you recall, many commentators (myself included) think Europe's GDPR regulations are the future, and sooner or later they will apply globally. Well, it is happening a lot sooner than I thought.

The question now is, how will advertisers feel about all this, and if they intend to pay the same amount of money for the same adds. This remains to be seen, which means don't expect Facebook to rally soon. At least before investors have a clear picture of how these regulations will affect Facebook's advertising revenue.

Please note Alphabet and Snap (SNAP) might also be affected by this regulation. Insofar as Snap is concerned, it is a very high profile name, probably with the highest multiple I can think of, with the exception of TSLA. Any negative news on what advertisers intend to pay for ads in the future will come down very hard on SNAP.

Another thing that I have seen unfolding over the past several days, is Facebook's corporate governance. In short, the market is finally starting to worry that Mark Zuckerberg controls the majority of Facebook's voting rights.

I am glad this issue is finally getting some attention. For one thing Facebook shares should trade at a deep discount as a result of this. Because in reality no one can prevent Mark Zuckerberg from doing anything he wants. In my book it is very dangerous for any one person to do as he pleases without shareholders having any say. The same applies to Snap.

So I do not expect Facebook to rally soon, no matter how cheap it seems.

Bottom line

Despite the market correction and a spike in volatility, I did not witness any panic in the market. There a rush to the dollar, or to gold, or to cash.

The correction was more technical in nature, as a result of the unwinding of the VIX trade.

While market multiples remain at a premium, the market is in no way in bubble territory. Also, current multiples are supported by growth and low interest rates.

I do not expect the previous market leaders to rally again. Instead, I expect a sideways market for several months, during which, picking individual stocks will make you money and not ETFs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.