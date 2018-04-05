Compugen's (CGEN) CEO Anat Cohen-Dayag on MedImmune License Agreement Call (Transcript)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) MedImmune License Agreement April 2, 2018 8:30 AM ET

An audio webcast of this call is available in the Investors section of Compugen's website, www.cgen.com.

I would now like to introduce Elana Holzman, Compugen's Director of Investor Relations, and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Elana Holzman

Thank you, operator. Thank you for joining us today. With me from Compugen are Dr. Anat Cohen-Dayag, President and CEO; Ari Krashin, CFO and COO; and Kirk Christoffersen, Senior VP, Business Development.

Before we begin, I would like to read the following regarding forward-looking statements. During the course of this conference call, the Company may make projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future business outlook, anticipated progress on Compugen's pipeline program and financing related matters.

We wish to caution you that such statements reflect only the Company's current expectations, and that actual events or results may differ materially. You are kindly referred to the risk factors and cautionary language contained in the documents filed that the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed March 27, 2018. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any projections or forward-looking statements in the future.

I will now turn the call over to Anat.

Anat Cohen-Dayag

Welcome everyone and thank you all for joining us today on such a short notice. In our call today, I will provide brief prepared comment about the license agreement we entered with MedImmune, and how it fits with our therapeutic pipeline plan and our overall portfolio development. Kirk Christoffersen, our Senior VP, Corporate and Business Development will follow with additional information on the license agreement and will provide an overview regarding our business development opportunity. We will then open the call to your questions. Ari Krashin, our CFO and COO will join Kirk and myself for the Q&A session.

Earlier today, we announced that we entered into an exclusive license agreement for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific antibody product derived from one of our pipeline programs with MedImmune, the global biologics research and development arm of AstraZeneca, and a global leader in the development of antibody based oncology therapeutics. This agreement with MedImmune provides further validation of our computational discoveries capabilities as well as our monoclonal antibody development expertise.

MedImmune would use this license to pursue its development plans for bi-specific and multi-specific antibody product for cancer immunotherapy in applications where we do not have existing development plans. In other words, this license agreement does not affect or have consequences on our pipeline development plan while providing recognition of the quality of our program.

In addition through this agreement, we benefit from addition resources specifically an upfront cash payment and potential future milestones and royalties, which may be used to support the development of our pipeline product. We have made tremendous progress over the last few years in translating our discovery capabilities into a diversified pipeline and we are proud of this achievement and the data being generated also we are well positioned to execute in the future corporate growth of our company on multiple fronts.

First, our internal pipeline program which includes three preclinical stage programs COM701, COM902 and CGEN-15001 Fc in addition to our portfolio of earlier stage immuno-oncology myeloid program presents a wide range of cancer immunotherapy product development opportunities and potential collaborative and licensing arrangement. Kirk will share our business strategy regarding these assets and how they maybe monetize to support our future corporate growth. In addition, we will continue to look to monetize pipeline assets or applications that are not core to our current strategy.

Second, but no less important our core competition and capabilities, which we are continuously expanding, strengthening and validating through our internal development efforts as well as our collaborations. These represents a key source of potential future growth, while these capabilities serve first and foremost as an engine to replenish our pipeline, they are also broadly applicable to other drug modalities within immuno-oncology and fields of medicine outside of our focused area of immuno-oncology and importantly may provide partnering opportunities for biopharma companies looking to identifying novel drug target.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Kirk. Kirk?

Kirk Christoffersen

Thank you, Anat. As Anat mentioned, I’ll discuss the license agreement with MedImmune and how it relates to our overall business development strategy. At Compugen, we are committed to pursuing selective collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies for the development and commercialization of first-in-class products against our diverse, computationally derived portfolio targets. Our business development strategy involves partnering our assets at different stages of research and development, at different inflection points, allowing us to monetize assets in the near term, as well as retain and build long-term value in our pipeline.

The license agreement today announced with MedImmune for the development bi-specific and multi-specific antibody products. It is an example of opportunistically monetizing specific applications, which we are not pursuing internally for one of our assets. This deal allows us to continue investing in our pipeline while retaining the existing development strategy for our products. Under the terms of this agreement, Compugen will provide an exclusive license related to one of its pipeline programs to MedImmune, which will serve as the basis for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific antibody products.

MedImmune has the right to create multiple products under this license and will be solely responsible for all research, development and commercialization activities under the agreement. Importantly, under the terms of the agreement, we retain full rights to all of our pipeline programs as monotherapies and in combination with other products. Additionally, we specifically retained all rights to develop bi-specific and multi-specific programs based on combinations of our existing product pipelines with the exception of the rights that we have exclusively licensed to MedImmune.

Under the terms of the agreement, we will receive an upfront payment of $10 million. In addition, we are eligible to receive up to $200 million in development, regulatory and commercialization milestones, for the first product as well as tiered royalties on future product sales. If additional products are developed, we will eligible to receive additional milestones and royalties. Importantly, this agreement does not constrain us from any other business development activities. The deal structures we are considering for our pipeline programs vary widely based on the capabilities, needs and specific pipeline of our potential partners.

Generally, for oncology partnerships, we look to establish collaborative deal structures under which we would aim to include payments that reflect the value and stage of development for a particular asset or assets and research funding for any work performed by Compugen. Our goal is to design deal structures that will allow us to keep a diversified, preclinical and clinical stage pipeline and retain long-term value for Compugen. The type of deals we are pursuing vary based on the stage of the particular asset.

For example, for later stage products such as COM701, we intend to develop it through human proof-of-concept; however, we will carefully consider partnering opportunities for this asset that might help us meet our objective to advance the program through clinical trials and ensure the continued growth and long-term value for Compugen. Any deal we may consider for COM701 will necessarily factor in long-term value and participation for Compugen, including the potential to co-invest in the long-term development of the product.

For our earlier stage pipeline programs, we will consider collaborative arrangements that help accelerate our target validation and product development process, bolstering both our partners and our product pipelines. Like the deal announced today with MedImmune, we will continue to look to monetize pipeline assets or applications that are not core to our current strategy. An example of this is CGEN-15001 targeting autoimmune indications where we are considering partnership structures that provide near term cash, milestones and royalties while maximizing speed to market and breadth of clinical indications for the product.

And with that, we will open the call for the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we will begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Mike King of JMP Securities. Mike, please go ahead.

Mike King

I just wondered if you could talk a little bit more sort of about the structure, mechanics of the agreement. Is this strictly sort of a throw it over the wall kind of agreement? Or are you guys going to have a joint steering committee with AZ to talk about targets, research objectives et cetera, et cetera?

Anat Cohen-Dayag

So, basically we cannot say, much more than we -- with respect of the mechanics of the deal than we disclosed, but I’ll just elaborate a little bit on what we are saying. So specifically with this licensing arrangement, we are not going to be party to the development activities and so on so forth. This is not as we stated, this is not an application that we were aiming to pursue with our pipeline. It is very important for us to make sure that we invest our resources on those development activities that are within the core focus of the Company and the development programs that we develop.

So, the idea it was actually to generate a win-win situation where MedImmune get a license what they would like to develop with based on one of our programs and what it -- that they will invest in what interest for them, and that we will keep the right for what we need in order to advance our pipeline program. So it's kind of nice. There is no consequence to any of our development plans. And we got the full rights to continue ahead with the monoclonal antibodies for both monospecific -- for monotherapy and for combination therapy.

We even got the rights for bi-specifics and multi-specific developments for all our programs except of the rights that we licensed to them. And with all of these, we also got some funding into our development plans. So it was kind of generating win-win, and we are not a part of the activities that are going to be pursued on these programs that are of interest to MedImmune. But of course, as we stated and by the way it's not strictly part of the mechanics, but we are eligible for milestones and royalties on top of the upfront for any product that MedImmune will develop.

Mike King

And then just on further mechanics cash flows et cetera, it sounds to me like if MedImmune decides to develop additional products, you are only entitled to milestone there would be -- would there be sort of like one upfront payment for the exercise of that right. And then also just as far as R&D -- ongoing R&D is concerned, it sounds like there are no R&D payments on an annual basis or perhaps I misunderstood that, but just clarify that question for me as well.

Anat Cohen-Dayag

So Kirk, I'd like you answer this one.

Kirk Christoffersen

So, as we disclosed in the press release, the first product that gets developed and the licensed, we are eligible for $200 million in milestones and then of course royalties on product sales. Pass that, this deal has always been envisioned to have multiple products and each one of those product has its own milestone and royalty stream. Now, we can’t comment specifically on what all the different milestones triggers are obviously, but it's important to note that any product developed under license would have its own individual milestone and royalty package that we would be eligible for.

Anat Cohen-Dayag

Is there any upper limit to the number of programs? I guess maybe just by the math, it might be bounded, but I'm just wondering is -- is this something limited, sort of agreement in perpetuity? Or does this have defined upper bounds as far as the number of products, the time than it's expected to persist, et cetera?

Kirk Christoffersen

This isn’t -- this agreement is not limited in terms of number of products that could be developed under the license. It of course has a typical end to the agreement that’s based on the typical patents and other terms that are included in the royalty term. But in terms of numbers of products, no, there's no limit on what they can develop, and importantly what we receive milestones and royalties on.

The next question is from Jordan Santucci of Piper Jaffray. Jordan please go ahead.

Jordan Santucci

So, the first one being, any of the additional candidates you produced for MedImmune and they do not elect to develop, would you be able to develop the candidates internally?

Anat Cohen-Dayag

Jordan hi, this is Anat. Can you repeat the question, the line was not -- I didn’t hear you well?

Jordan Santucci

So, any of the additional candidates that you choose to produce for MedImmune and they did not elect to develop, would you be able to retain whole internal right for those candidates to develop directly if you choose to do so?

Anat Cohen-Dayag

So, basically, we actually did not license to MedImmune different candidates, it’s actually giving a license to be able to develop based on one of our programs to develop bi-specific. Bi-specific antibody as opposed to mono-specific antibody has two arms in which it combines two different targets as opposed to mono-specific where it combine one target. So in general, MedImmune will do some genetic engineering to add the arm that they have an interest to, and they could at any arm that is of interest to them, but we are not going to -- this agreement is actually not going to give any additional assets to on top of what we already gave to MedImmune. So, we're clearly only expecting one program in our pipeline.

Jordan Santucci

And maybe related, possibly not, do you plan to run any data at AACR?

Anat Cohen-Dayag

No. Specifically for Compugen, we are not presenting data at AACR, but I think that all of you are familiar with information that was released that Bayer is going to present data on the program that they licensed from us. It’s the first time that they would present data on this program, and that’s the only thing that is presenting at AACR that relates to Compugen.

The next question is from Mark Breidenbach of Oppenheimer. Mark, please go ahead.

Mark Breidenbach

I was just wondering, if you could give us a sense for timing? How long it will be before we learn the identity of the license checkpoint target and the targets of the first bi-specific products that will be advanced by MedImmune? And also, can you tell us if this a T-cell checkpoint or a myeloid checkpoint?

Anat Cohen-Dayag

With respect to the timing as to when I guess that at this time that MedImmune will feel comfortable to state their own data on this program, it will become evidence of course we can now disclose which is the program that is the subject of the license for various you can understand competitive and commercial reasons. So that it's very hard to predict. In general, we cannot say what is the identity of the program, but there is one thing that I can confirm that this is not relating to COM701, our most advanced program that we expect to begin clinical trial this year.

In general, I can -- we were stating it at the script that I'll repeat it. We kept the rights for bi-specific and for multi-specific programs based on the combinations that are existing in our pipeline including PVRIG, and I will -- and that is except of what we licensed to MedImmune. More than that, we can really not say what is the name of the target and we can’t say exactly what is the timing, it’s really depends MedImmune. When they will feel comfortable, they will state it.

Mark Breidenbach

With regard to the scope of the collaboration, is it really squarely focused on oncology? Or do you see a potential autoimmune aspect to it as well?

Anat Cohen-Dayag

Kirk, will you take it?

Kirk Christoffersen

Yes. Hi, this is Kirk. So, we have licensed to them all rights and uses for the particular technology in bi-specifics and multi-specifics. So, they have the rights to develop in any therapeutic that they are interested in and we can’t obviously comment on that research strategy.

This concludes the question-and-answer-session. I’ll now turn the call back to Compugen's President and CEO, Dr. Cohen-Dayag, would you like to make a concluding statement?

Anat Cohen-Dayag

Thank you, operator. 2018 is off to a great start. We are filing the IND of our lead program COM701, followed by this exciting agreement with MedImmune and the progress being made on the Bayer collaboration. I look forward to sharing with you more news and updates as we make progress during 2018. Thank you for joining us today, and happy Passover and Easter. Thank you.

Thank you. This concludes the Compugen Ltd. conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may go ahead and disconnect.

