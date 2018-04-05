No-Go On Gogo

Management shake up provides little visibility into how recent technology issues will impact earnings.

GOGO's two main customers comprising 47% of their total revenue want to replace GOGO systems on new and existing planes and have favorable cancelable contracts.

By Daniel Almeida, Gabriel Katsuya, and Kevin Lim

Investment Thesis

Despite their first mover advantage, Gogo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has not established a defensible market position in a consolidating and quickly growing connectivity market. Management's growth strategy is based on increasing the number of Gogo-connected aircraft, increasing average revenue per aircraft (ARPA), reducing investment per aircraft, and improving margins.

We see limited opportunity for upside due to product deficiencies impairing best in class achievability, stagnant profitability and usage metrics providing limiting ARPA improvement, industry peers and vertically integrated airlines exacerbating margin pressures, unsustainable growth strategy posing challenges to reducing investment per aircraft pressuring a highly-levered balance sheet, and uncertainty stemming from top-level management shake up.

Company Overview:

Founded in 1991, GOGO was one of the first inflight connectivity (IFC) companies to integrate hardware and software on airplanes with satellite and ground-based networks, and provide internet and entertainment services to commercial and business aircrafts.

They operate across three key consumer segments: Commercial Aircrafts in North America (NA), Rest of the World Aircrafts (ROW), and Business Aircrafts (BA).

Gogo is a global provider of in-flight connectivity which generates the majority of its revenue from passenger connectivity services, connecting passengers to the internet from their personal electronic devices during flights.

Breaking Down Gogo's Broken Business Model:

Product deficiencies impairing best in class achievability

Technological challenges: GOGO's main IFC hardware based on 2Ku technology -- a dual antenna system which provides peak download speeds of 70.0 Mbs/sec -- does not function at maximum capacity. Executional failures have manifested in consumer testing, which show real average download speeds of 11.7 Mbs/sec compared to ViaSat's Ka-Band Terminal's real average download speeds of 50 Mbs/sec and JetBlue's Fly-Fi system averaging 15.0 Mbs/sec. (Source: Guggenheim 2017 initiating coverage).

Logistical obstacles: The main challenge in developing systems for foreign commercial aircraft is the lack of installation infrastructure abroad. GOGO's operating costs are significantly higher outside of North America. Rest of world installation costs are approximately $100.0K higher than NA equivalents ($350.0K vs. $250.0K). The competitor-dominated ROA market is "sticky" given costs of decommissioning and reinstalling IFC hardware (Exhibit 1).

(Source: Northland Capital Markets 2017 initiating coverage)

Secular headwinds: GOGO is failing to meet shifting consumer expectations. Over time, consumers have increasingly come to expect free internet service wherever they are including on planes. GOGO has failed to materially increase airline uptake for their services over the last few years due to its inability to provide a "free" IFC product. JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) has taken a lead in providing internet to flyers, replacing GOGO's 2Ku system with proprietary Fly-Fi technology in early 2017. Additionally, Delta (NYSE:DEL) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), GOGO's two main customers comprising of 50% GOGO's sales are playing catch up with JetBlue. Delta and American Airlines are building out their own inflight connection systems evident in their free inflight message networks released in late 2017. Competitors OnAir, Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), Inmarsat (OTCPK:ISAT), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), and Global Eagle (NASDAQ:ENT) have all followed, providing free IFC services to Air China (OTCPK:AIRYY), Emirates, & Turkish Airlines (OTC: TKHVY).

Unfavorable Contracts: GOGO's contracts with DAL and AAL currently account for 47% of the company's revenue. Delta and American Airlines has all the power within these agreements. The contracts provide for early termination by the airlines in specified circumstances such as if the percentage of passengers using GOGO's service do not meet certain take rate thresholds. Furthermore, the contract permits Delta and American Airlines to terminate their contracts prior to their expiration should another company provide a connectivity solution that is better than what GOGO provides.

Finally, either airline can terminate the agreement for a specified termination fee. We have already seen AAL exercise their contractual rights by terminating GOGO service on 550 mainline aircraft in 2018, and GOGO expects another 400 systems to be de-installed from AAL planes in 2019. This is a troubling development for a company which derived 21% of its revenue from AAL in 2017.

Stagnant profitability and usage metrics providing limiting ARPA improvement

Ex-CEO Michael Small's "Strategic Priorities" from a May 2017 investor presentation showed that the pricing down of connectivity packages would be "more than offset by increased take rate," which put the company on "track to double ARPA." This is unrealistic, as the two drivers of GOGO's ARPA, take rates and average revenue per session (ARPS), face significant headwinds.

Although take rates have trended higher over the past few years (Exhibit 2), they remain stubbornly below 10% per aircraft, as persistent connectivity issues and high prices have been unable to encourage higher usage rates on aircrafts.

(Source: company fiscal 2015 - 2017 10-Q filings)

ARPS has been driven lower by several secular and specific factors. At an industry level, Delta's CEO Ed Bastian has expressed his interest in managing and controlling the customer onboard IFC experience as a source of competitive advantage: "at some point, we're going to have to figure out how to get Gogo at the same price point customers expect the value is, which is free." A similar parallel may be drawn with Wi-Fi in the hotel industry, where, after being introduced in 1998, it is now seen as the most important important amenity and is free in ~ 75.0% of all hotels.

At a company-specific level, GOGO's brand is widely criticized by passengers due to poor customer experience driven by connectivity issues on GOGO's ATG service (+90.0% of their US fleet), bandwidth constraints, and high price (Exhibit 3).

(Source: Northland Capital Markets 2017 initiating coverage)

Industry peers and vertically-integrated airlines exacerbating margin pressures

GOGO's IFC services are priced consistently higher than competitors. GOGO's multi-tiered offerings average $16.0/day versus Southwest Airlines's (LUV) $8.0/day & JetBlue's free services. Internationally, GOGO's "Delta Global Day Pass" costs $28.0/day versus Panasonic's Aer Surf averaging $19.8/day. GOGO's premium pricing model represents an ill-advised attempt to drive ARPA higher, but has resulted in NA market share decline as GOGO is replaced by low-cost providers (Exhibit 4).

(Source: Northland Capital Markets 2017 initiating coverage)

Core NA and ROW segment revenue is likely to be cannibalized by airline and OEM backwards vertical integration. Efforts led by Airbus (AIR) and Delta Air Lines (GOGO's biggest customer at ~30.0% of total revenue) have focused on developing in-house hardware, with data services provided by mobile carriers Sprint Corp. (S) and New Delhi-based Bharti Airtel Ltd (OTC:BHRQY) versus traditional IFC companies.

GOGO's BA segment, representing >100.0% of GOGO's consolidated EBITDA, faces competition from startup Smartsky, launching in 2018. Management's skepticism at Smartsky due to low initial Series B round is misplaced given FAA approval of Smartsky 4G LTE network installation. GOGO risks facing imminent BA competition from an IFC system of comparative speeds (averaging speeds of ~12.0 Mbs/sec vs. 11.7 Mbs/sec) but vastly lower installation costs ($93.0K vs. GOGO's $250K).

Unsustainable growth strategy posing challenges to reducing investment per aircraft pressuring a highly levered balance sheet

GOGO's backlog on connectivity awards amount to a significant liability as installation costs (which currently stand in the range of ~$250.0k - $350.0k per plane) are poised to increase. Passenger demand for faster internet speeds and more reliable connectivity will drive significant capex commitments in the form of 5G infrastructure and ATG conversion for an infrastructure which can support the necessary bandwidth.

(Source: fiscal 2017 10-K company filing)

Uncertainty stemming from top-level management shake up

The replacement of long time CEO Michael Small by previous board member and ~30.0% shareholder Oakleigh Thorne provides little visibility into any forthcoming strategic shifts/re-alignments. Mr. Thorne, joined the Company as a director in 2003, and previously served as CEO of Thorndale Farm LLC, the family office of the Thorne family.

It is unclear how Thorne's previous experience serving as a CEO of an education company (eCollege.com) and a tax and accounting solutions firm (CCH Inc.) will aid in his stated four strategic priorities -- driving quality for airlines and passengers, sharpening our operational focus, achieving profitability with the money we have in the bank, and driving shareholder value.

The move came in the context of GOGO's disclosure of some issues with 2Ku performance due to de-icing fluid penetrating radomes of some aircraft and Viasat winning new contracts with Aeromexico,.

Valuation

Our $6.20 price target assumes the following:

~11.0x fiscal 2022 terminal EBITDA multiple derived from satellite communication service provider comparable companies

~8.9% WACC based on default spreads for B3 rated debt, 21.0% marginal target tax rate, 11.2% cost of equity, a ~0.7x target D/E and a re-levered Beta of ~1.2.

Terminal fiscal 2022 EBITDA of $180,347.0 (16.2% CAGR from fiscal 2017)

Risks

Accelerated new contract wins: Management has expressed consistent confidence in GOGO's ability to win ROW contracts "later this year." While this is likely given IFC under-penetration in Asian & Latin American markets, GOGO would nevertheless be several years away from installation, providing minimal increases in ARPA & continue balance sheet strain.

Improved cost of capital risk: Continued negative cash flows and high leverage ratios (Exhibit 5), will likely exacerbate GOGO's balance sheet strains. Combined with GOGO's persistent use of equity & debt markets to finance capital expenditures & stagnating levels of profitability becoming increasingly clear to investors, the window for opportunity is closing on this investment.

Consolidation risk: The domestic and international IFC market is characterized by heavy competition and well-capitalized players. GOGO's enviable domestic customer list and dominant (~90.0%) BA market share could make the company an M&A target.

Conclusion

Given evidence of product deficiencies impairing best in class achievability, stagnant profitability and usage metrics providing limiting ARPA improvement, industry peers and vertically integrated airlines exacerbating margin pressures, unsustainable growth strategy posing challenges to reducing investment per aircraft pressuring a highly-levered balance sheet, and uncertainty stemming from top-level management shake up, we see limited potential for upside.

In a consolidating and quickly growing connectivity market, GOGO's management's growth strategy will not provide the company with a defensible economic moat, limiting the upside for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GOGO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.