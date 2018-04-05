Blue Bird: This School Bus Is Racing Ahead Of All Cars When It Comes To Shareholder Returns

Over 91% of the company is held by institutional buyers and its strong free cash generation implies that there is an excellent valuation upside for equity investors.

Blue Bird is a leading designer and manufacturer of school buses in the USA and one of the oldest companies in the field of automobiles.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is a classic example of a cash cow business operating in an industry with limited growth. This bus manufacturing company has been running for over 90 years and has seen steady growth in revenues, which can largely be attributed to the company's innovation of its core product - the school bus.

The steady replacement of traditional diesel-operated school buses with alternative-fuel-powered buses across the country has resulted in a good revenue growth opportunity for BLBD. Institutional investors have significantly increased their stake in the company over the past year and it is evident that the coming years will see excellent returns for equity investors.

Based on our evaluation of the company's fundamentals, we believe that the company is trading at high valuation multiples that are likely to contract over the long term. However, this will not stop the share price from growing significantly as the revenue and earnings growth outlook for BLBD is extremely positive.

Company Overview

Founded in 1927, BLBD is one of the oldest automobile manufacturing companies in the USA. The company designs, manufactures and sells school buses and related parts. As per its last quarterly report, BLBD has sold over 550,000 school buses till date and has 180,000 in operation as of today. The company's manufacturing facilities are located in Fort Valley, Georgia and it has a service and parts distribution center in Delaware, Ohio.

Q1 is usually a rough quarter but the sales volumes are up

Historically, BLBD has always struggled in the first quarter of the year. The revenues are the lowest in the year as compared to the other quarters and the Net Income is usually negative. However, the best part of this result was that the revenue numbers went up significantly. As per the management presentation, there was a 3% rise in the bookings and a 5% rise in the number of quotes as compared to Q1-2017. This is a very positive sign as it shows the aggression of the management towards sales in an industry that has historically shown a very slow growth rate. The following extract from the Q1 presentation of the company clearly proves this point:

Source: Blue Bird Corporation 2018 Q1 Results

Increasing Institutional Ownership

The sector of designing and manufacturing school buses is not considered as a hot investment sector by institutional investors largely due to the fact that its growth rate is relatively slow. However, it must be highlighted that BLBD's stock outperformed most of its peers in the automobile space over the past three years. The share price appreciated by over 50% during the past twelve months and this is just the beginning. The strong fundamentals, steady revenue growth, and the stable cash flows are the reason why this company has been a good bet for long-term investors.

This stability of cash flows makes the company an ideal target of a private equity investment, more so a leveraged buyout (LBO). It is possible that institutional investors are foreseeing a future LBO of BLBD which is why they have been increasing their stake in the company. As per the ownership data, more than 91% of BLBD is owned by institutional investors and this number is significantly higher than its peer group. Also, the institutional ownership of the company has gone up significantly in the last year. It is evident that these investors are seeing long-term value in the company.

Management Targets for 2018 Are Achievable

The Q1 revenue growth was fueled by the sale of 221 additional units as compared to Q1-2017 and the management was able to beat its own revenue estimate. It is safe to assume that the upcoming quarters will see a decent revenue growth and the profitability will be high, just like the previous financial years. There are two factors which will contribute to this growth - the rising sales volumes of the All American Rear Engine bus, the highest value product of BLBD and the growth in the alternative fuel buses. The alternative fuel buses saw a 49% rise in sales volumes as compared to Q1-2017 and this is the product line that is going to contribute significantly to the revenue growth in the coming years. Our quarterly projections are as under:

Quarterly P&L ($ mn) Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018E Q3 2018E Q4 2018E Revenues 333 313 163 222 357 336 Cost of Goods Sold 286 271 138 189 304 283 Gross Income (excl. D&A) 47 42 25 33 53 53 EBITDA 31 23 -3 8 33 25 EBIT (incl. extraordinary exp) 29 20 -5 6 31 23 Pretax Income 27 19 -7 4 30 21 Income Tax 8 6 1 1 9 6 Net Income (Adj) 20 14 -8 3 22 16

Source: Historical Data from BLBD; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Projected Income Statement and Cash Flows

Annual P&L ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Revenues 919 932 991 1078 1148 1206 % Growth - 1.4% 6.3% 8.8% 6.5% 5.1% EBITDA 45 35 63 63 57 70 % of Revenues 4.9% 3.7% 6.3% 5.8% 5.0% 5.8% EBIT (incl. extraordinary exp) 36 27 44 55 49 61 % of Revenues 3.9% 2.9% 4.5% 5.1% 4.2% 5.0% Net Income (Adj) 15 7 29 34 44 47 % of Revenues 1.6% 0.8% 2.9% 3.1% 3.8% 3.9%

Source: Historical Data from BLBD; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Cash Flow Statement ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Income (Adj) 15 7 29 34 44 47 + Depreciation & Amortization 9 8 8 8 9 9 +/- Change in Working Capital 2 -19 -8 -8 -7 -10 +/- Deferred Taxes and Others -3 29 19 12 -4 4 Cash Flow from Operations 23 25 48 46 41 51 Net Capex -5 -10 -9 -11 -11 -13 Net Financial Investments 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cash Flow after Investments -5 -10 -9 -11 -11 -13 Free Cash Flow 18 16 38 35 30 37

Source: Historical Data from BLBD; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

The revenue growth for the coming years will be fueled by alternative fuel buses and an improved sales mix. The company is expected to increase capex which will result in a higher depreciation. There is no significant change expected in the no-dividend policy of the management as they are expected to continue re-investing the profits back into the business. The financial investments are also negligible.

BLBD was able to generate a significant amount of free cash in 2017 and this trend is expected to continue with the growing revenues. While the management has not taken any significant steps towards margin expansion, even if they are able to maintain the existing level of margin and continue managing the working capital cycle efficiently, the free cash generation is expected to be good. This re-emphasizes our earlier point that the company is an excellent target for a leveraged buyout. The management has already piled up a significant amount of debt on the company's balance sheet and bought back the equity but it is slowly reducing the leverage since two years. It would be interesting to see the investor perception if they continue to do so.

Multiples Contraction Won't Stop The Valuation Growth On This One

EV and Market Cap 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Price ($) 10.2 15.4 19.9 33.4 41.4 43.9 Outstanding Number of shares (million) 25.5 21.3 24.9 24.9 24.1 23.7 Total Market Cap ($ billion) 0.3 0.7 0.8 0.8 1.0 1.0 Net Debt ($ Million) 134.3 99.8 89.0 75.7 73.5 76.5 Enterprise Value (EV adj - $ billion) 0.4 0.8 0.9 0.9 1.1 1.1

Source: Based on calculations by Baptista Research

Valuation Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E EV/ Sales 0.5 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.9 0.9 EV/ EBITDA 8.9 14.3 11.5 14.4 18.7 16.0 EV/ EBIT 11.1 18.7 13.6 16.5 22.0 18.4 Price/Earnings 20.2 96.6 26.9 24.8 22.9 22.1

Source: Historical data from BLBD/Morningstar; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

If we analyze the industry peers data within the automobiles manufacturing space, we see that BLBD's trading multiples are significantly above the industry average. Given the fact that BLBD is significantly smaller in size and operates in a niche market of school buses, the higher multiples are justified to some extent. However, the company will not be able to sustain such high trading multiples in the long term.

The price to earnings multiple is expected to contract to 22.1 over the next three years while sustaining the EV/Sales at below 1. However, this contraction is not going to stop the share price from appreciating significantly. Based on the revenue and profitability estimates, the share price is expected to rise to $33.4 in 2018. The strong fundamentals imply that the stock is an excellent long-term bet and our price target for 2020 as per the projected multiples.

Risks

The valuation of BLBD in this article is specific to the date of the analysis - i.e., 5th April 2018. A valuation of this nature is necessarily based on the prevailing stock market, financial, economic and other conditions and industry trends. Valuation is not a precise science and is subjective in nature and dependent on the exercise of individual judgment. Therefore, it can be concluded that there is no indisputable, single valuation.

We must emphasize that the projected valuation and the share price of BLBD are dependent on the realization of the revenue growth, free cash flows and the other assumptions taken into account. Our analysis cannot be directed to providing any assurance about the achievability of these financial forecasts. There is a possibility that the actual results of the company are different from the projected results as a result of unexpected events and circumstances -- e.g., change in the quality of management, changed investor perception regarding BLBD and the automobiles sector, trade recession, war and so on. It is also likely that these differences between the actual financials and the projected financials may be material in nature.

We had no interaction with the management of the company and we did not carry out any kind of due diligence processes to comment on the achievability and the reasonableness of the assumptions underlying the financial forecasts. Our projections are based purely on the belief in the management's ability to continue its revenue growth and sustain its current level of margins and cash flows.

Conclusion

BLBD has a number of factors working in its favor - the growth in sales of its high-margin products, the rapid growth of the alternative fuel-powered buses, the free cash generation, and a rock-solid management. The company's longevity and fundamentals are the reason why institutional investors have been increasing their shareholding in BLBD. The only factor that might work against the company in the long term is the contraction of valuation multiples. Irrespective of this contraction, the company is an excellent bet for investors with a long-term horizon. Our price target for 2018 is $33.4 which is a 40% appreciation over the current market price of around $24. This price is expected to go up to $43.9 by 2020 and the company can easily beat the NASDAQ index returns over a three-year horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.