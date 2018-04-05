AerCap: An Undervalued Stock With Industry Tailwinds

Given its low P/E, high ROE, high utilization rates and industry tailwinds, we believe that this a value stock that will generate solid returns for the patient investor.

Despite being a high-quality player in an industry with economies of scale, AerCap seems to be significantly underpriced compared to its competitors.

Investment Thesis: As the largest aircraft lessor with industry-leading return on equity in a business with economies of scale, AerCap (AER) is undeservedly valued at a discount to its peers on a P/E multiple. Moreover, threat from small, independent Chinese lessors is also overestimated, and AerCap's scale, quality of earnings, high utilization rates, historic track and management quality are all indicators that this company definitely deserves to be valued at a higher multiple than barely 8 times earnings.

I. Company Overview

AerCap is the world’s largest aircraft leasing company. It buys aircraft in bulk, leases them to airlines at a higher rate than their cost of financing, and makes money off the spread. It also generates revenue by selling older aircraft at their residual value.

This business model works because airline operators prefer leasing to owning for the following reasons:

Leasing keeps these depreciating assets (aircraft) and financing debt off their books, improving their financial ratios and creditworthiness. It allows management to focus on the core business and frees up cash for core operations. It allows airlines to own aircraft only when needed. Since the lead time on aircrafts is about 3–5 years, leasing frees airlines from having to predict future requirements and place bulk orders years in advance. It forces airline operators to adopt disciplined fleet management policies. Managers might end up purchasing excess aircraft in upcycles because of clamoring customer demand, only to end up with unproductive assets when the cycle turns. Leasing also reduces the risk of monetizing the residual value of the aircraft off the shoulders of airline operators. It becomes the job of the lessor to figure out how to sell the old aircraft. It also allows companies to use aircraft for shorter periods and upgrade to newer technology faster.

As AerCap has a large number of airlines as customers, it can strike better deals with planemakers by placing bulk orders. Moreover, its scale allows it to leverage data, customer relationships and management experience to dynamically predict demand. AerCap also has a credit rating several notches above those of airlines, allowing it to borrow more cheaply.

II. Management Review

AerCap’s current management has a very strong track record, which, coupled with the firm’s share-based compensation incentive program, paints an encouraging picture for the company’s future. Since new management took over mid-2011, AerCap’s stock price has increased by over 300%, while book value has increased by ~350% over the same period. The firm’s strong operational efficiency and inventory management abilities are demonstrated by the fact that it has averaged a ~99% fleet utilization rate since 2006.

Management follows disciplined and conservative accounting policies. This is evidenced by the 5–10% average gain on sold fleet over the past 5 years in addition to the firm’s ability to meet liquidity benchmarks. The management team set a 1.2x liquidity ratio goal (of sources of cash to uses of cash) in July 2014 and have stayed above this benchmark ever since, with the current liquidity position at 1.4x.

In their 2017 annual report, management announced that they plan on repurchasing $200m worth of of shares between then and June 2018. This is in keeping with a long-term trend of share repurchasing, as the firm has bought back 30% of outstanding shares for ~$2.8 billion since June 2015. Given that shares of AerCap traded in single digit P/E ratios and at a P/B <1 during this time, these buybacks were accretive for book value and created tremendous shareholder value. Further, they demonstrate the firm’s confidence in its own future prospects.

In 2017, AerCap’s four top executives were paid a total compensation of $8.3 million in salaries and bonuses, which is less than 0.8% of the company’s $1.04 billion in net income that year. Moreover, the Board of Directors nominated members of top-management to be a part of a share-based compensation incentive program that provided top management with $102.8 million in share value in 2016. This ensures management’s interests are aligned with those of the shareholders, as the vast majority of their compensation is linked to the price of AerCap stock. AerCap management are also subject to the Netherlands’ Clawback of Bonuses Act, which states that bonuses paid to directors of the company can be clawed back if they are given on the basis of false information.

Overall, we believe that AerCap’s management team has shown a high degree of competency over its tenure, in addition to sending strong signals that they personally believe in the future of this company. This, coupled with the incentive system implemented by the company’s Board, leads us to believe that AerCap is a fundamentally solid company without any glaring red-flags in the managerial department.

III. Past M&A

In December 2013, AerCap made an accretive acquisition of International Leasing Finance Corp. (ILFC) from its parent AIG. Due to AIG’s distressed condition at that time, AerCap was able to purchase the 2nd largest aircraft lessor at a $6 billion discount to its independently appraised fair value and 0.5x book value. AerCap’s management also dubbed ILFC’s order-book as the “the crown jewel,”citing its perfect spot in the delivery cycle and its ownership of the most in-demand aircraft in the world at that time. Furthermore, ILFC’s assets were subsequently moved to Ireland where they were able to get a lower taxation rate of 13.5%, cutting costs for AerCap. Overall, because of ILFC’s strong order book and discounted purchase price, this acquisition created tremendous value for AerCap’s shareholders.

IV. Industry Overview

In dollar terms, AerCap is the world’s largest lessor with its $30 billion aircraft portfolio. GECAS (General Electric Capital Aviation Services) is second at $25 billion and HNA-owned Avolon is third. In fleet size, AerCap has grown its 4.5% market share in 2005 to 13.8% in 2018, second to GECAS’ 16.1% share in global leased fleet.

Since aircraft lessors are exposed to residual value risks in the aircraft that they own, oversupply of aircraft in the market could lead to a sharp decrease in the market value of AerCap’s fixed assets. Fortunately, the industry supply-side is a duopoly composed of Airbus and Boeing, which ensures rational production and lowers the risk of a bubble or a supply-glut (since such a race-to-the-bottom would hurt both companies). Moreover, the aircraft industry maintains a long and predictable technology cycle, assuaging fears of asset depreciation by aircraft obsolescence.

V. Industry Dynamics and Growth Trends

There are a number of key drivers of growth in the aircraft leasing industry. First and foremost, the number of passengers is increasing, which increases the load factor leading to more aircrafts and more leasing. In spite of some recent airline bankruptcies and regulatory pressure, the airline industry as a whole remains profitable and passenger demand continues to rise. This air traffic growth is expected to be mostly driven by the emergence of the global middle class and increase in global and domestic connectivity, especially India, China and rest of Asia. It is also driven by increasing consumer preference for spending on experiences over material products.

Although fleet growth has been lower than passenger growth in the past, load factors and utilization have plateaued. This means that future fleet growth will rise faster with passenger growth. In addition to the uptick in fleet growth speed, there is a trend towards a higher proportion of leasing in overall aircraft financing. The proportion of leased aircrafts has grown from 25% in the year 2000 to 43% in 2017, consistent with the economic advantages for airlines to choose aircraft lessors like AerCap. Because of this higher penetration, the global leased fleet has quadrupled in the last 20 years (7% CAGR), while the world fleet has only doubled.

Availability of cheap funds, especially in China, has lured small, outside investors into the leasing business to capitalize on its high and stable yields. This has caused the market to take a bearish view on incumbent lessors because of possible margin compression. However, we explain in our investment thesis why this bearish view unjustifiably undervalues AerCap.

VI. Investment Thesis

Advantageous competitive positioning:

i) This is a industry that has economies of scale, giving AerCap enormous advantage against smaller competitors. Because of its large fleet size, geographical diversification in 90 countries, and relationships with over 200 customers, AerCap can not only foresee demand more astutely, but it also has more options to repurpose unused fleet in case of local demand shocks, giving it a higher overall utilization rate.

ii) In fact, customer default is further de-risked when we consider that AerCap’s largest customer only makes 6.8% of its total revenue.

iii) Its size also makes it both a reliable buyer and supplier of aircraft, which allows it to procure aircraft at competitive prices as compared to piecemeal purchases by airlines and smaller lessors. Aircraft prices are notoriously intransparent with different purchasers receiving differing prices, a factor that advantages bulk purchasers such as AerCap.

iv) Its strong balance sheet not only allows it to borrow cheaper than the average competitor but also makes it more likely to survive downturns.

v) Despite these scale advantages and industry leading ROE, AerCap trades at a considerable discount to average industry valuation:

2. Currently undervalued — deserves P/E rerating:

Given AerCap’s current valuation at 8 times earnings, it seems that the market has already priced in a recession. The market’s biggest concerns are:

Rising interest rates might eat into net interest margins. The flood of Chinese lessors might put pressure on margins. Concerns of an aircraft supply bubble in the market: This concern was fueled by Delta’s CEO, Richard Anderson, who said there is currently a huge bubble in wide-body airplanes that could spill over into narrow-body planes during an earnings call in 2015. He postulated that the price of aircraft may fall in the near future as a result of excess supply fueled by a low rate environment.

However, we argue that these concerns are overblown because:

AerCap does not face any interest rate risk in our view because all of AerCap’s debt is fixed rate and has an average maturity of under 9 years, about the same as the length of AerCap’s airline lease assets of 6.9 years. Thus a rising rate environment is likely to be neutral for AerCap, as higher incremental costs of borrowings should be offset by higher yields on leases in the future. The market has already assigned a low multiple to AerCap’s earnings, fearing future margin pressure from this Chinese competition. However, many of these investors are known to engage in very risky leasing deals in areas that are outside AerCap’s preferred market. More specifically, the yields on older aircrafts are higher since they are more vulnerable to oil prices, so the Chinese lessors are more active in purchasing old aircraft in the secondary market, buying them from established primary lessors such as AerCap. Thus, they are actually bidding up the prices of AerCap’s older fleet at premiums above book value. This thesis is supported by AerCap’s average gain of 5–10% on sale of its residual aircraft. Additionally, most of the compression in yields due to competition is already reflected in Aercap’s lower yields and profits over the last couple years, and is hence already discounted in today’s earnings. Therefore, we believe that AerCap’s current undervaluation because of this perceived competition is unjustified, creating an attractive buying opportunity for us. Anderson’s bearish outlook on the widebody aircraft, particularly AirBus A380, does not imply an existential threat to AerCap. It does not own any A380s and instead has a foothold in narrow-body planes that are much better positioned for future demand than widebodies. In fact, over 75% of its portfolio is comprised of just two types of highly popular single-aisle, narrow-body planes.

The company maintains a large liquidity cushion (~1.4x its obligations) to cover its purchase commitments and debt maturities, in order to decrease refinancing risk. Given that these aircrafts are funded with long term debt that has an average maturity of about 9 years, there is no asset liability mismatch if interest rates rise. Thus the future earnings of AerCap remain very predictable, and hence deserve a significantly higher P/E multiple. AerCap stock currently represents an earnings yield of 13.01%, an attractive absolute value compared to the 2.8% yield of the 10 year treasury or the 3.8% earnings yield of the S&P 500.

Additionally, lessors are currently valued on their book value without taking into account the profitability of the platform or the business. We believe that this metric undervalues AerCap. The P/B metric is a bear case in case assets need to be sold off, while the reality is that 93.6% of their $5.037 billion in annual revenue in 2017 came from asset-generated returns, while only 4.5% came from sale of residual aircraft. Moreover, their leases are structured so that only a small percentage of assets expire every year, which, coupled with the company’s high liquidity ratio, healthy balance sheet, and recession-resistance make the fire-sale case highly improbable (although, even in a firesale, if AerCap were to receive market price for their assets, the stock would have implied upside of 13.6%). As a result, we believe that the implied value of AerCap is substantially higher than the current market value.

3. Virtually recession proof:

AerCap’s fleet utilization has averaged ~99% since 2006. Even during the financial crisis in 2008–09, it achieved a spectacular 97.5% rate of utilization, a testament to the resilience of this business and skill of the management in tough times.

Moreover, average loan losses from 2007 to 2013 were only 0.2% of assets, despite the deep recession and airline defaults, evident of the secured nature of the credit risk that AerCap takes. This is because in case of defaults by airlines, AerCap is entitled to the defaulter’s assets for full reimbursement of the leased aircraft and contracted lease payments, including the future payments that would have been made otherwise.

Because of its resiliency in recessions, we believe that this stock will provide exceptional risk-adjusted returns over a full economic cycle. Moreover, AerCap has already contracted 99% of topline revenue for 2018, 96% for 2019 and 86% for 2020.

4. We are confident in AerCap’s ability to take advantage of attractive opportunities in distressed environments that will push the smaller, non-diversified, inexperienced players into exiting:

The aircraft leasing industry is currently highly fragmented and includes a number of small competitors that are surviving on access to cheap Chinese capital. However, with China now deleveraging and global interest rates rising, cheap liquidity has begun to dry up. Since aircraft leasing is a capital-intensive business, the next downturn will stress the liquidity of these smaller, inexperienced lessors, who will either panic and exit or be pushed to bankruptcy:

Independent lessors, particularly the smaller, less-established ones, are also the most likely to face an increase in funding costs or a shortage of funding availability as a result of the heightened scrutiny on shadow-banking activities. These lessors are more reliant on non-loan credit — such as wealth-management and trust products — than larger lessors that receive funding support from parents. Favorable government policies, while supporting sector growth, have also fuelled competition, which is pressuring yields and margins, and undermining lessors’ underwriting discipline. Lessors with higher risk appetite, especially more aggressive independent lessors, may start loosening underwriting standards as they pursue greater market share, potentially creating future asset-quality problems. — Fitch Ratings Inc.

Thus, a number of their smaller competitors are likely to be available for deep discounts in the next downturn. AerCap’s ability to capitalize on such downturns is evidenced by their accretive acquisition of IFLC at a 50% discount to book value in 2014, when its parent company AIG was under stress. The fact that AerCap is the only independent lessor with an investment grade rating also makes it the most viable buyer in such a scenario.

Do I think that some people who have bought assets that they’re going to lose money? Sure, I do, but that’s the nature of business. What we’re going to see over time, is that anyone who bought an airplane at a lease rate factor below 0.6 is going to lose money. That’s going to happen. They can postpone the day of reckoning, but it’s going to happen. This isn’t anything new, we’ve seen this before when there were a lot of investors that came into the industry in the early 1990s from Japan who left because asset values were overheated for certain asset classes. - AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly

Secondly, AerCap’s biggest competitors, namely GE (GE) Capital Aviation and Avolon Holdings, are going through financial constraints due to the weakened liquidity positions at their respective parents. GE CAS is owned by General Electric, through GE Capital. GE has suffered large losses in recent quarters due to its GE Capital division and CEO John Flannery has indicated to investors that he considers GE Capital a "non-core" part of GE’s business. Given GE’s current unfunded pension obligations, it is likely that GE CAS will lose incremental market share due to uncertainty at the parent and lower reinvestment by GE which might be more focussed on capital return rather than growth. Similarly, Avolon, the third largest player in the market, is owned by China’s HNA group, which is embarking on a fire sale of its most valuable assets in order to meet its debt obligations. Avolon already pays about half of its net income to its parent as a dividend, and given HNA’s solvency troubles, it is unlikely that its owners will reduce dividend payout so as to reinvest capital for future growth anytime soon. Thus incremental growth is likely to be subdued for the other two large players in the market, augering well for AerCap’s market share and NIM’s in the future. Additionally, troubles at HNA are seeping over to Avalon, with its bond yields rising to 5.5%, which have been dubbed “unsustainable” and “uncompetitive” by JPMorgan. GE Capital was also downgraded in November, and GE’s falling stock price indicates the market’s growing unease about GE’s creditworthiness. Since debt capacity is the main raw material for such a business, AerCap’s significantly lower bond yields (3.9%) are likely to offer an advantage when bidding for new leases.

Thesis Summary

Priced for recession despite showing spectacular resilience in previous downturn. Trading at a discount to peers when they are industry leader with ~highest ROE, that too in an industry with economies of scale. Clear top line revenue visibility, historically-proven track record of management, and advantageously positioned for imminent industry consolidation in near future. Undervalued because of perceived competition and rising interest rates — risks that have been sufficiently argued above as unjustified. Financial troubles at major competitors position AerCap favourably to gain incremental market share and potentially accretive M&A opportunities

VII. Catalysts

Reversal of cheap Chinese money due a reversal of liquidity triggered by deleveraging, which should lead to increased net interest margins and higher net income Operational consistency and lower leverage could lead to a credit rating upgrade, which is not only positive for sentiment, but overall long term profits due to lower borrowing costs and higher margins. Incremental market share gains due to lack of reinvestment by competitors (mainly Avolon and GE CAS), leading to enhanced market positioning. Accretive M&A by management of distressed competitors.

VIII. Investment Risks

Entry of yield seeking capital into the airline leasing space presents a clear downside to AerCap’s net interest margins and consequently profits. Since 2015, AerCap’s yields on fixed assets minus interest cost (NYSE:NIM) has decreased from a high of 8.63% to 7.99% in 2017. We believe that this concern is overplayed as interest rates have started to rise from their historical lows, and this risk factor is already reflected in AerCap’s current earnings. Since AerCap relies on the bond markets for incremental growth and funding of lease aircrafts, any major dislocation in these markets presents a key risk to AerCap. However, given the long dated nature of AerCap’s current debt maturities, we believe that this risk is not material to the investment thesis as the majority of debt is due in over 8 years from today, and market dislocations are unlikely to persist for a meaningful span of time. Secularly high oil prices are likely to result in significant financial stress on airlines, which could cause credit risk in AerCaps portfolio. However, AerCap has successfully dealt with airline bankruptcies in the past having sustained relatively low credit costs, and we do not see any factors that lead us to believe that the future will be different. Additionally, higher oil prices may lead to a fall in the realizable value of AerCap’s portfolio of aircraft, and lead to lower demand for them due to higher air travel costs and lower consequent air travel demand. However, we believe that strong demographic factors remain a tailwind for air travel growth and that oil price rises are likely to be subdued due to a large number of marginal oil producers that may start producing if oil prices rise.

IX. Valuation

Given the above, we believe that AerCap deserves to be valued at a much higher multiple than its current 8x P/E ratio. If we average the current S&P P/E multiple (25x), its long-term historical average (15x), the current Shiller CAPE Ratio (32x), and the long-term CAPE ratio (16x), we get a market multiple of 22x. Taking a discount of 40% to the market multiple for AerCap, we get a P/E ratio of 13.2x. This implies a target share price of ~$83, giving us 66% upside on our investment from the currently traded price of $50. While it is impossible to predict the future so precisely, this valuation is based on what we believe are reasonable assumptions. The 66% projected possible upside gives us enough comfort and margin of safety to achieve a solid return in any scenario.

Report co-authored by Will Lang, Sarang Gupta, and Arnav Agarwal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AER.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.