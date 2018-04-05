Western Union: Better Than Ever

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Daniel Azim as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

With new technology coming into place, looking to disrupt established financial services, Western Union has stood strong, and will continue to, as it adapts to new trends. In 2017, Western Union completed 276 million consumer-to-consumer transactions, $82 billion of principal, and 547 million payments between businesses. With the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum taking place in mid-March, Western Union leaders intend to share their thoughts that could influence future payment development. Investors should look to capitalize early on Western Union's adoption of Fintech as it will allow its shares to continue to grow in price.

Figure 1: Western Union stock price from 2012-18



Figure 2: Western Union comparative valuation to industry and market index

Western Union's stock has gradually risen in the past five years, shown by Figure 1. Figure 2 shows Western Union's profitability in 2018 with higher P/E, P/B, and P/CF ratios than the S&P 500. With Online FX, Western Union's Fintech that allows money transfers to happen on mobile devices, and more innovation to come, it is necessary to capitalize on the low share price of the company and generate gains on percentage increases by buying high volume.

History

Western Union is working to continue its position as the global leader in money transfer services for cross-border transactions. Its purpose is to serve as a means of money transfer across the world in order to create value for individuals, businesses, and society. Individuals and families use its services to send money across borders, as long as both the sender and recipient are within the 200+ countries in which Western Union operates. Businesses utilize the ability to transact in different currencies in order to expand and globalize.

The money transfer process involves a sender providing his or her information at a local Western Union agent office, which delivers the funds and sets up a 10-Digit Money Transfer Control Number (NYSE:MTCN). Once the process has gone through, the recipient is able to go to a local agent office, in his or her country, and receive the funds by presenting identification and the MTCN. With a societal push to be more efficient and streamlined, Western Union has adapted to new technology that improves the process of sending and receiving funds.

WUSM OnlineFX, Western Union's newest online application, allows users the same convenient services without physically delivering funds. Once users sign up through the portal, it can directly debit a user's bank account or initiate a wire transfer. The funds will go through Western Union's system in order to ensure funds are transferred using the determined and agreed-upon exchange rate. Once processed, the funds will be transferred to the recipient(s) through a wire transfer, EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer)/ACH (Automated Clearing House), or draft (this method requires recipients to visit agent office in order to receive cash or check).

The adoption of new technological advancements to attract customers comes as a result of the innovating world of Fintech. The influence of an increase in mobile and online usage is pushing customers towards the virtual world of money, bringing with it convenience and ease of accessibility (with the addition of Western Union's app on the Google and Apple marketplace, customers can seamlessly make transactions from their mobile device). Western Union is proving its ability to adapt to ever-changing markets and societal needs in order to remain a leader in global payments. This comes as a surprise as analysts believed the company would stick to its institutionalized and structured methods of transferring money. The company embodies the progression and innovation that financial service industries need to adopt in order to stay relevant in this technological driven world.

Barriers to Entry

Outside disruptors have a greater barrier to entry due to Western Union's established brand. With over 791 million transactions completed in 2016, it is clear that Western Union is a powerhouse in the global payment services industry. Western Union has established itself by getting its name across since 1851. On a worldwide basis, Western Union is present in over 200 countries, and transacts approximately 130 different forms of currency. Because of its international exposure, Western Union's loyalty goes beyond its 19 brick and mortar locations in the US.

The company has 150,000 kiosks and ATMs around the globe. To cater to that, Western Union's marketing team utilizes local professionals to create a user-friendly and trustworthy experience for customers. In October 2017, 130 loyal customers in Ghana were rewarded for their usage of Western Union's remittance services. After the success of this promotion, Western Union has introduced their Easter promotion, back to school promotion and year-end promotion that reaches customers throughout the world.

One of Western Unions direct competitors is Transferwise. Transferwise is strictly an online global payment service that was founded in the UK in 2011. With its fast growth and support from Silicon Valley, Transferwise was able to acquire partners like Virgin and Old Mutual. On a global scale, Transferwise transacts about 50 types of currencies and is present in about 45 countries. With these numbers, Transferwise does not match up to the reach of Western Union. Figure 3, shows the comparison of transfer rates among the two companies across a number of countries.

Figure 3: Online transfer amount of $1,000 using quickest transaction time available

Transferwise, and other Fintech start-ups, have high customer acquisition costs which results into high transfer fees. Since these companies do not have a loyal customer base, an increase in advertising and marketing is undertaken in order to generate customer traffic. Western Union is an established brand that enables the company to keep overall costs low, transfer fees low, and generate higher traffic.

It is evident that Western Union's rates are much more economical in comparison to TransferWise. Western Union is able to hold disruptors at bay by keeping their transaction costs at a minimum through customer loyalty and established branding.

Future Possibilities

In our ever changing society, cashless transactions are becoming more popular. Sweden, Canada, and France are more than 58% cashless. All financial transactions are completed through mobile, electronic payments methods or via credit cards. As Fintech improves, electronic remittance is also increasing popularity as a more convenient, efficient, and safer way to send money.

Accessibility to these methods of payment has tremendously increased due to the expansion of technology in even the most remote and underdeveloped parts of the world. Western Union has an opportunity for capitalization in this mobile market. More individuals in some of Africa's poorest countries have a cell phone than those who have a bank account. With the global accessibility and convenience technology gives these individuals, they can now interact and connect on a global platform.

Kenya's Safaricom and UK telecommunications have established "M-Pesa" (mobile money), which offers individuals and families in these developing countries an easier way to manage finances. This platform is available on mobile devices which is now accessible to a majority of the African population. M-Pesa offers increased financial security as well as a quick, easy way to send money to family members domestically or across borders. As a developed company, Western Union has the opportunity to potentially acquire M-Pesa and gain higher shares of the market. By capitalizing on developing countries' access to mobile phones, Western Union can enhance individual lives, increase their customer base while also targeting larger issues concerning safety and poverty.

Conclusion

Western Union is staying relevant by adapting to the marketplace for all users. With the way Fintech is developing, these progressive improvements are catering towards the customer's resources, wants, and needs; as a byproduct they are maximizing efficiency. Western Union is an exemplary company which has streamlined their international money transfer services.

Fintech is a rapidly emerging industry and will be the building block for future payment systems. Capitalization on lower stock prices is necessary as Fintech is going to transform into an everyday experience within the next five years. Investing in the Fintech industry is a safe, stable investment to help diversify one's portfolio. Joining Western Union, the leader in Fintech development, will be invaluable to one's portfolio in the long run.

