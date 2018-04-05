Ceridian HCM Files For U.S. IPO

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn further details about the IPO.

Quick Take

Ceridian HCM (CDAY) intends to raise an undisclosed amount through the sale of its Class A stock in a U.S. IPO.

The firm sells human capital management software and services to businesses of all sizes in North America.

CDAY is growing slowly and has posted middling recent financial results in a moderately expanding market; it also has a significant amount of debt to pay down from the IPO proceeds.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more details about the IPO.

Company & Technology

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Ceridian was founded in 1932 to help businesses maximize their human capital investments.

Management is headed by CEO David Ossip, who was previously founder and CEO of Dayforce, which was acquired by Ceridian in 2012.

The firm operates a significant partner program through relationships with software integrators, consulting firms, brokers and small business sales channel partners.

Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners and Fidelity National Financial (FNF) invested $150 million in Ceridian in 2006 and then took it private in 2007 for approximately $5.3 billion.

Below is a brief overview video of Ceridian’s flagship Dayforce platform:

(Source: Ceridian)

Customer Acquisition

The firm sells its flagship Dayforce system on a subscription PEPM [Per Employee Per Month] basis via a direct sales force.

Ceridian says it has more than 3,000 Dayforce system customers with more than 2.5 million active global users as of December 31, 2017.

It also sells Powerpay to Canadian small businesses via a combination of direct sales and partner channels. It currently has over 38,000 Powerpay accounts who pay based on a per employee, per process pricing schedule.

Management disclosed its ‘annual Cloud revenue retention rate’ as 97% in 2017. So, what that means is that if the firm acquires $1.00 of recurring revenue, it is shrinking to $0.97 over time. While not terrible, it is less than ‘best-in-class,’ an example of which would be a rate of 110% or higher, indicating negative churn from customer acquisition efforts.

So, Ceridian needs to improve its upsell and cross-selling results to achieve better growth at a lower cost.

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 MarketsandMarkets research report, the global human capital management market for software is expected to reach $22.51 billion by 2022.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 9.2%, which is a middling growth level for an enterprise software segment.

The report stated that the consumer goods and retail vertical would likely show strong growth over the survey period due to ‘technological changes, customer needs, and employment,’ as a function of increased competition in the industry.

The North America region will account for the greatest demand as the markets of APAC, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are still in the ‘emerging stage.’

Major competitive vendors that provide a range of software include:

Workday (WDAY)

Oracle (ORCL)

SAP (SAP)

Kronos (KRO)

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Ultimate Software Group (ULTI)

IBM (IBM)

SumTotal Systems

EmployWise

Paycom Software (PAYC)

PeopleStrategy

Management says that its Dayforce system is differentiated from other offerings by ‘being a single application that offers a comprehensive range of functionality, including global HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management on web and native iOS and Android platforms. ‘

Financials

Ceridian’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slowly growing topline revenue

Uneven gross profit

Uneven gross margin

Decreasing but still significant cash used in operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Ceridian HCM S-1/A)

Revenue ($)

2017: $750.7 million, 6.6% increase vs. prior

2016: $704.2 million, 1.5% increase vs. prior

2015: $693.9 million

Gross Profit ($)

2017: $300.0 million

2016: $258.9 million

2015: $280.8 million

Gross Margin (%)

2017: 40.0%

2016: 36.7%

2015: 40.5%

Cash Used in Operations ($)

2017: $39.8 million cash used in operations

2016: $75.5 million cash used in operations

2015: $18.3 million cash used in operations

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $99.6 million in cash and $1.5 billion in total liabilities excluding customer trust funds liabilities.

IPO Details

Ceridian intends to raise an undisclosed amount in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

One of the company’s existing shareholders, THL / Cannae Investors, ‘intends to enter into an agreement with us to purchase [an undisclosed amount] of our common stock in a private placement at a price per share equal to the initial public offering price.’

This investor support for the IPO is not typical for software firms and is a positive signal for prospective investors in the IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering and the concurrent private placement for the redemption of all $475.0 million aggregate principal amount of our outstanding 11% Senior Notes due 2021.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, Barclays, Citigroup, Jefferies, CIBC Capital, Baird, Canaccord Genuity, Piper Jaffray, William Blair, Wells Fargo Securities and MUFG.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

