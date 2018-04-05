Mannatech Shares Are Cheap

If you can look beyond what seem to be exaggerated health benefits and multi-level marketing, you might even want to buy a few.

On top of that, the shares bask in delivering nearly 3% in dividend yield, so there is little doubt the shares are miss-priced.

Investors will look at this with incredulity. Cash holdings comprise 85% of the share price and is increasing, and a modicum of growth and profitability has returned.

Mannatech is one such company that produces many of these supplements, and they seem to have cleaned up at least some of their rather shady past.

While scientific research often takes a dim view about the usefulness of many food supplements that come with health benefit claims, there is a mass market for these.

In the last two years, the shares of Mannatech (MTEX) haven't really trended and have actually been trading in a fairly limited trading range:

This is somewhat odd, as opinions, at least here on Seeking Alpha, seem to differ enormously. We had a bull in the form of BuyTheDip SellTheRip, who argued in December 2016 that the shares were priced for some catastrophic event, given the valuation metrics. And he/she did have a point:

The company is materially profitable (at least $2-3 in run-rate EPS), posting 10% organic growth, and positioning itself for perhaps the most high-impact revenue catalyst in its 20-year history, yet the stock trades for 1x EBITDA and just 13% above net cash.

The author argued there were multiple additional reasons:

The company had just entered China, and with a history of ramping sales quickly after entering a new market (Hong Kong, Colombia). Obviously China is the ultimate market to do just that.

The company had an elevated cost structure which related to international expansion, but this was something temporary and set to unwind, delivering "potential EPS upside is very material at over $1 per share," in the next few quarters, according to the author.

The company had a net cash position which equaled roughly 90% of its market cap and had nearly $20M in an authorized buyback program, roughly 40% of its market cap.

However, the expected growth didn't materialize and operational performance worsened considerably:

MTEX Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Q4 results

There was an encouraging acceleration of revenues from Asia Pacific, where growth picked up by 20.9% to $27.8M (y/y). Operations outside the America's constitute 63.7% of consolidated net sales in 2017.

Net sales declined in the America's though, by 6.8% to $15.1M (y/y). For the whole of 2017, sales in the America's declined by 8.5% whilst those in Asia Pacific increased by 2.7%.

Net loss was $3.7M, or $1.37 per diluted share in Q4 but these are GAAP figures and largely due to an increase ($3.4M) in tax provision with relation to the new tax law. Non-GAAP net earnings were actually positive, although barely ($131K). Still, this is a considerable improvement over last year (a loss of $1.13M).

Problems

There are of course a number of problems and red flags:

The multi-level marketing structure, which is not for everyone and for instance makes it more difficult to banish exaggerated claims about the products.

The exaggerated claims about the health benefits of many of its products, for which it has lost a series of lawsuits.

Founder Samual Caster has a history of starting companies making exaggerated claims, even if he's no longer with the company.

There is no analyst following and therefore no Q&A session on earnings calls.

The company doesn't provide guidance.

The company's flagship product is Ambrotose, which consists of glyconutrients, plant sugars linked in chains. These may have certain benefits, like boosting the immune system.

The company doesn't claim anymore that these cure diseases, but lists the following benefits on their website:

Third-party clinical trials indicate the following benefits for Ambrotose powders:†

May enhance recall and recognition memory.*

May improve mood and decrease irritability.*

Supports your immune system as well as proper organ function.*

Helps support proper digestive system function.*

Promotes gastrointestinal health.*

Supports cell-to-cell communication through a blend of specific plant saccharides called Glyconutrients.*

What's more, the clinical study they mention were funded by the company and/or it donated the product.

In 2007, the Attorney General of the state of Texas looked unkindly upon the claims of the company and this was discussed in a scientific paper in the Oxford review called Glycobiology, which had this to say:

Against this backdrop of rigorous scientific research, an industry has emerged for the sale of certain plant extracts that have been referred to as "glyconutrients." The most financially successful of these ventures is Mannatech, an international company based in Texas. A lawsuit filed last year by the Texas Attorney General5 accuses Mannatech (and affiliated organizations) of using "… false, misleading, or deceptive acts or practices …" to "… sell [glyconutrients] as a way to cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent diseases, illnesses or serious conditions, despite [their] admission that the products do not cure any disease, and despite the fact that this marketing violates both federal and state food and drug laws." People desperate for medical breakthroughs have spent billions of dollars to purchase plant polysaccharides whose medical value has not been subjected to FDA-approved clinical trials, or, in some instances, whose medical value has been disproved.

As you see on the company website, language has been softened to contain mere suggestions ("may improve" etc.), but this hasn't stopped people from buying.

There could still be some residual claim risks, although it never ceases to amaze us with what claims and practices companies can get away with, especially in the healthcare sector. Manatech is hardly the only company that suggests health benefits on thoroughly dubious grounds.

Whole species of wildlife face extinction because hunters cater to the invariably unsubstantiated health claims of various body parts, which nevertheless find a ready mass market and there is a whole branch of "alternative medicine" called homeopathy in which products are infinitely lengthened as to ensure there are no active substances left. Don't get us started.

It might be clear to readers that we take a particularly dim view about many of the supplement businesses (even simple things like vitamin pills aren't effective unless you're severely undernourished), but we try to be objective from an investor point of view.

From that point of view, with the present use of language, we actually see little litigation risk. But one might also keep in mind that we're no lawyers.

Margins

MTEX Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Margins haven't really trended the last five years. The company pays 40.4% of revenues in commission, up from 39.1% in 2016 due to the transition to a new commission compensation plan on July 31 2017.

There were some cost decreases:

SM&A cost declined by $0.3M to $8.7M in Q4 (y/y).

Other operating costs decreased by $0.7M (y/y) due to lower legal, consulting and office expenses. For 2017 as a whole, other operating cost declined by 10.5% to $26.6M.

There was a one-off $4.4M increase in tax provision due to the new US tax policy (without these changes the provision would have been just $0.9M).

Cash flow

There has been an encouraging recovery in cash flow this year:

MTEX Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Its cash holdings are indeed pretty amazing and growing:

MTEX Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The cash holding amount to a stunning $14.84 per share which is roughly 85% of its share price. The company also boast a near 3% dividend yield:

MTEX Dividend data by YCharts

The company also bought back $200K in stock in 2017.

Conclusion

The company is financially sound, having an extraordinary amount of cash on its balance sheet, which has increased by $9M during the past year as well. On top of that, the shares have a dividend yield of nearly 3% and the company has moved out of losses (on a non-GAAP basis).

If you (unlike us) don't have problems with the sometimes exaggerated claims of the products and related history of lawsuits, nor with the multi-level marketing structure, then the shares are undoubtedly cheap.

Growth in Asia returned, and that could actually provide another catalyst for higher share prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.