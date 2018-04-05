Mall REITs: Bond Proxies Trading At Depressed Valuations

Macerich and Taubman are also attractive M&A targets and could be taken private by the end of the year, in our view.

While the pricing of the deal may be disappointing for some investors, it clearly shows that despite a number of headwinds, there is long-term value in the Class-A malls.

Brookfield Property Partners has recently reached a deal to buy the rest of GGP it does not own.

Mall REITs caught our attention at the beginning of the year. These stocks have been out of favor for quite a while now, largely due to the so-called Amazon (AMZN) factor and deteriorating fundamentals. As shown below, the Bloomberg Regional Mall Index, which is a market-cap weighted index of eight regional mall REITs, is trading near its six-year low.

Source: Bloomberg

The Bloomberg Regional Mall Index consists of Simon Property Group (SPG), GGP (GGP), Macerich (MAC), Taubman (TCO), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), Washington Prime Group (WPG), CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI).

Source: Bloomberg

Mall REITs were of particular interest to us due to their bond-proxy characteristics. The chart below plots the Bloomberg Regional Mall Index (the white line) and the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond (the orange line). As you can see, historically, there has been a very strong negative correlation. (Please note the Treasury yield is inverted in order to show the correlation more clearly).

Source: Bloomberg

One may argue that bond-proxy stocks are best to avoid in a rising interest rate environment as bond prices will most likely decline, given that the Fed is gradually raising its policy rate. For instance, several influential bond managers like Bill Gross and Jeffrey Gundlach, have recently said that the 35-year bull market in bonds is over and they expect Treasury yields to continue creeping up. U.S. Financials would be the biggest beneficiaries of rising yields, and, as SA readers know, our bullish stance on US banks has been largely driven by that thesis.

With that being said, interest rates/bond yields are almost impossible to predict, especially given that those are affected not only by core macroeconomic trends but also by various geopolitical events as well. A possible global trade war is a good example here. The UST yields have declined markedly after the Trump administration announced new tariffs on steel and additional levies on Chinese exports. What’s more, even core macroeconomic trends indicate that US rates could stay lower-for-longer or even decline from the current levels. While the US CPI Index did get a boost from higher oil prices, the so-called core CPI component, which excludes food and energy, is still weak. Additionally, inflation expectations, which are a key driver of long-term rates, also remain low.

As such, we have started digging deeper into the REIT space to find out if these stocks could indeed serve as a hedge against falling bond yields.

Consumer Confidence is Strong

What is important here is that consumer confidence in the US is still very strong. For starters, consumer confidence index is a good leading indicator of retail sales, which are a major driver of mall REITs’ revenues. As shown below, before mid-2016, there had been a significant correlation between the Bloomberg Regional Mall Index and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, which is one of the most popular indicators of consumer confidence in the US. However, since the end of 2016, there has been a notable divergence between those two. Even though it can be partly attributed to the infamous Amazon factor, such a notable divergence is another reason to take a closer look at mall REITs.

Source: Bloomberg

The BPP-GGP deal

On March 26th, Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) announced that it had agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of GGP. According to the press-release, GGP shareholders can elect to receive either $23.50 in cash or either one Brookfield unit or one share of a new Brookfield U.S. REIT security, subject to proration, for an aggregate cash/equity consideration ratio of approximately 61%/39%.

To be fair, the price of the deal came as a major disappointment for the market. Many investors had expected a higher price for GGP. However, we note that the transaction clearly shows that despite a number of short-term headwinds, there is long-term value in the Class-A malls.

As such, we believe that a potential downside in the Class-A malls is limited, given increased M&A activity in the space. In our view, Macerich and Taubman could also be taken private shortly. What’s more, we think that Simon Property Group would be a consolidator, especially given that SPG has already made attempts to acquire both MAC and TCO.

Source: Bloomberg

Final thoughts

The valuations, growth rates and dividend yields of mall REITs are given in the table below.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

We believe a potential downside in Macerich and Taubman is limited given that these stocks are attractive M&A targets. In addition, both MAC and TCO offer decent dividend yields. We would avoid WPG, CBL and PEI as the Class-B space is most likely to remain under significant pressure.

