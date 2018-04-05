Caterpillar - Peak Sentiment

It is too early to become bearish, but the best times are over.

Caterpillar (CAT) has been one of the strongest stocks among big market cap companies. Its stock price soared almost 90% between the start of 2017 and January of 2018. The entire rally was supported by accelerating economic growth. However, at this point it seems that we should be more cautious given that leading indicators are showing first signs of a top.

United States Growth Is Peaking

Since 2016 I have been talking about the importance of the economic trend in the US and beyond. My most recent article about Caterpillar is a good example of this.

Economic strength can be measured by many indices. Some use GDP growth, some use industrial production while others look at GDP estimates. However, the 'only' way to keep track every single month is by looking at so called leading indicators (soft data). These indicators are often based on surveys which tell us what managers expect going forward. The ISM manufacturing is one of those indices. It measures economic expectations and has been one of the best indicators for both stocks and economic coincident indicators like industrial production and new orders.

That said, the ISM manufacturing index came in at 59.3 in March versus 60.8 in February. This means two things:

Economic growth is growing close to record levels It seems that the economy might peak

Some people already expected the economy to peak in September of 2017 when growth hit record levels. However, it is very unlikely that record levels turn into growth slowing right away. 2010 and 2014 are two very good post-crisis examples where growth stayed at strong levels for an extended period of time.

One of the reasons why growth could be losing steam is the fact that new orders are currently at their lowest level since August of 2017 after dropping to 61.9 in March.

Before I go any further, I have to say that I am not bearish to avoid confusion. The economy is still rock solid and offers great tailwinds for indicators like employment for example. However, there are some serious risks attached when it comes to owning Caterpillar as I will tell you in this article.

Trading Vehicle Pur Sang

Caterpillar has been one of the best places to be during the most recent growth acceleration trend. One of those reasons is its strong growth. The full year of 2017 saw a revenue increase of 18% while adjusted EPS doubled.

The full year highlights perfectly explain why the company was able to generate these profits. The reasons are: strong construction activities, mining demand and a recovering oil market.

The graph below displays this even better. Total sales peaked along with commodities in 2011 while the first quarter of 2016 saw a strong bottom that pushed sales to multi-year highs for the first time since the 2010 recovery.

And even after the most recent rally the stock is fairly valued at 27 times earnings and just 14.5 times next year's earnings. That's the magic of growth acceleration and the benefit of owning a macro stock that is able to turn sentiment into hard bottom line growth so to speak.

Negative Returns During Bull Markets

Nonetheless, it is important to think about the current situation as 'peak sentiment'. The odds are low that sentiment goes higher while it is likely to see slower growth after being at record levels for nearly half a year.

So, what does this mean in terms of Caterpillar's stock price? Well, the first part of the graph below shows the comparison between Caterpillar's year-on-year stock price and the ISM manufacturing index. What we see is that the entire rally has been supported. Annual returns of 50% are very common when growth indicators are this high. Especially when this move is supported by higher commodities. This was not the case in 2014 which is the reason why Caterpillar did not exceed 40% stock price growth during that time.

The lower part of the graph uses a scatterplot to display the same comparison. It reveals something very interesting. Caterpillar is extremely unlikely to go below 0% growth when economic growth is at above-average levels (ISM > 55). However, moderate growth between 50 and 55 does have a significant number of months with a negative return. Almost all of these happen when growth is slowing instead of accelerating. This means that Caterpillar is very quick when it comes to falling when first signs of growth slowing occur. Q3 of 2014 has been one of the best examples.

Analysts Are Monitoring The Situation

The interesting thing is that analyst estimates seem to confirm the current growth peak. Both stock price targets and 2019 EPS estimates have not been raised or lowered during the past few months. The average Caterpillar stock price target is at $180 while 2019 EPS predictions are at $9.95. This is the reason why forward earnings are at just 14.5 as I mentioned earlier. The stock is everything expect overvalued thanks to the current growth outlook.

It also means that the stock price has further upside potential as long as economic growth stays at these levels. Moreover, I would not bet against Caterpillar over the next few weeks.

If the Dow Jones goes higher, we can expect Caterpillar to go higher. Since 2016 it has been as simple as that.

However, when growth does start to fall, it is almost a certainty that Caterpillar is going to underperform as you can see below. The blue line displays the ISM manufacturing index while the black line represents the ratio spread between Caterpillar and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Takeaway

Caterpillar has been a gift to investors since the first quarter of 2016. The company has massively exploited the commodity supported growth trend which has led to strong fundamental growth and interesting valuations even after rallying for more than 2 years.

However, at this point it seems that growth is peaking. We have been at record levels for almost half a year and are now seeing a few cracks.

This increases the odds that caterpillar turns into an underperforming stock after being an outperformer for quite some time. Note that this happens despite its interesting valuation. It's only depending on the company's characteristics and the fact that there is no way that earnings expectations are going to be raised if growth is peaking.

That being said, I am not a bear at this point. The economy is still solid while further ISM prints around these levels (>55) could make the stock a good holding.

It is just absolutely important to keep in mind that the stock is at a dangerous point. A weakening cycle will hurt the stock. The question is just whether growth indicators manage to resist the inevitable decline on the mid-term.

Do you agree with my thesis or are the dangers of a slow down exaggerated? Please let me know in the comment section.

