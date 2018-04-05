Be Ahead Of The Curve With Gilead Sciences

For many readers, you may recognize my premise as a go-to for bulls for the last 2 years- HCV revenue declines don't matter as Gilead Sciences (GILD) is undervalued even when only taking their other drugs and pipeline into account. If you don't want to read yet another article hammering this point home, then I suggest you stop reading as I'll probably just annoy you. My intention is to revisit this thesis in the light of the most recent guidance provided by Gilead and add my outlook over the next few years.

So to fill in anyone that may not know, Gilead Sciences hit it big with their Sovaldi/Harvoni/Epclusa HCV franchise. Gilead, along with others that followed into the HCV space, effectively cured the disease. Because of curing the disease it has and continues to make for very lumpy revenues and earnings since Sovaldi's approval back at the end of 2013. The HCV franchise reached peak revenues in 2015 of nearly $20 B, while 2017 HCV revenues were closer to $9 B. They continue to work to educate and find people that are still untreated for HCV, but understandably revenues will continue to fall off a cliff. Here you can see the rise and fall of GILD's share price due mostly to HCV:

Now I'd like to visit how Gilead performed in 2017 and what they are expecting for 2018. First here is FY2017 and the comparison to the previous year. While HCV revenues dropped 38% as you'll see, I'd also like to point out that HIV and HBV grew by 10% during the year.

Now for a slide in which Gilead breaks down their 2018 expectations:

So with this data we can start to map out 2018 and beyond. You'll notice that I used the midpoint data for Gross Margin, R&D, SG&A, and Effective Tax Rate.

You'll also notice that I continued the pace of buybacks for the Shares Outstanding that we saw in 2017. However I actually expect that pace to pick back up as Gilead plans to repatriate around $28 B next year, but I'll get more to that later. For the Net Product Sales for 2018, you'll see I did not use the midpoint exactly. I added the products which I was able to adjust from FY 2017 using the following slide:

If you take the midpoints of this slide, you can see where I got the specific product amounts for my 2018 estimates. To estimate past 2018, I kept modest growth for HIV/HBV (less than between 2016 and 2017 but more than in 2018 with the TDF Patent Expiry). I also have Other Products, which for now includes Yescarta (the CAR T cell therapy included in the Kite Pharma purchase), growing at an increasing pace past 2018. I am being extremely conservative here as this could pick up at a much faster rate and is estimated to be around $2 B in peak revenues eventually.

I also keep the R&D flat at 3500 in future years. This is increasing in 2018 due to purchasing the Kite pipeline and the costs associated with it. Past 2018 it could go up if they buy more companies or pick up other research, but it could also go down if they drop products from the pipeline or some of the products make it to market. I have SG&A continuing to increase about the pace it did between 2016 to 2017 and from 2017 to management's expectations for 2018. Then I kept the Gross Margin the same as this has been pretty steady even during HCV's decline and the tax rate the same as the 2018 estimate, since I have no real way to estimate that beyond 2018.

So looking back at the estimates after all that explanation, they look quite meek. What I see is a company with decreasing revenue and earnings through 2020 in this scenario. However we know Wall Street has already priced in at least a portion of the HCV declines. At the current price of ~$74 and 2018 E earnings of $6.48, GILD trades at a forward P/E ratio of 11.4. To figure out exactly how much is priced in for the decline in HCV, let's take a look at the same numbers as before but pretend HCV immediately went to 0 at the start of 2018:

In this scenario, Gilead would trade at a forward P/E ratio of 16.5 but would be looking to grow earnings over 10% a year past 2018. This is still lower than the industry average P/E ratio of closer to 20. Also remember that is a P/E ratio assuming HCV went to 0 instantly. This obviously would not happen, so any extra profits they make from the HCV franchise should be seen as a bonus to this valuation. In addition to that, there could be even further growth seen from their late stage pipeline when forecasting out to 2020, which includes products being investigated in the treatment of NASH, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Crohn's Disease. Below I included 1 slide from GILD Q4 2017 Earning Results Slides which shows the different stages their pipeline is in; you can find the whole pipeline spread out on pages 43-45.

Furthermore Gilead is in an excellent spot financially with basically 0 net debt and they plan on repatriating $28 B of cash they've been sitting on overseas in 2018. They slowed down the pace of buybacks in 2017 as they prepared for the Kite purchase (and still had cash overseas they were waiting for better rates to repatriate). I fully expect they will do a combination of using this cash to continue to increase the dividend, resume an increased level of buybacks seen in 2015 and 2016, and maybe even make smaller purchases to continue to bolster their pipeline.

Risks

The biggest risks I see are how much of their valuation going forward is tied to HIV (if assuming a very quick drop for HCV as we did) and overall drug price reform. The first risk is very real as Gilead has controlled a large portion of the HIV market for a long time. While this is a competitive benefit in some ways it also leaves them vulnerable if some other company came up with an HIV cure or just even a much better product. Gilead has dominated innovations in this space for some time, so I don't expect this to happen, but with how much of GILD's future is tied to HIV, it can't be ignored.

As to the risk of overall drug price reform, I view this as a risk to all big pharma companies. I still see GILD as the best choice among them with a low valuation and plenty of avenues for future growth. While medical pricing reform very well may happen, I expect it to curb the prices of drugs that try to gouge the market and not those that have world changing effects such as curing HCV and making HIV livable. Perhaps politicians won't see it the same way and will determine prices of drugs need to be controlled across the board and won't care if it prohibits the incentives to push forward in the areas humans need most. For this reason it remains a risk.

Conclusion

I don't know what will happen to GILD shares in the short term. There may be enough people that see the continuing decline in the overall numbers due to the precipitous drop in HCV sales and decide it is a sell. I am considering GILD a long-term Buy, meaning I have a moderate position in them now in case others see them the same way I do and they continue to slowly rise from their 2017 lows. I have left my position small enough so that I can really back up the truck and buy more if the stock price ever drops down to their 2017 lows or even further in the next couple of years. I would like to refrain from making any 1-year price targets, but I am setting a 3 year price target of $120 based on my expected 2021 earnings and an 18x P/E.

