The Lion At The Gate Is Worth $33 On OTT Growth

Evaluating a Roaring Lion

I am initiating coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) with a BUY rating and a 12 month $33 price target. Lions Gate generates revenue from Motion Pictures, Television Production and Media Networks. The stock has seen some selling pressure after its fiscal third quarter of 2018 after announcing an OIBDA CAGR guide down from low to mid-teens through F2020 to mid to high single digits. Management attributes the guide down to additional incremental investment in Starz original programming in F2019, pushing the expected growth back a year to F2020. The investment is warranted in my opinion, as viewing habits shift away from linear advertising to an over the top streaming model, which is heavily influenced by the volume and quality of original content. Lions Gate has some notable brands under its belt when also including Starz, (the John Wick franchise, Chaos Walking, the Kingkiller Chronicle, Power and Outlander) but questions remain for me about whether the content is enough to thrive in a media environment that's being increasingly driven by consolidation and the need to scale. I'd place the odds of a Lions Gate takeout in the next 12-24 months greater than 50% absent any regulatory hurdles.

rating and a 12 month $33 price target. Lions Gate generates revenue from Motion Pictures, Television Production and Media Networks. The stock has seen some selling pressure after its fiscal third quarter of 2018 after announcing an OIBDA CAGR guide down from low to mid-teens through F2020 to mid to high single digits. Management attributes the guide down to additional incremental investment in Starz original programming in F2019, pushing the expected growth back a year to F2020. The investment is warranted in my opinion, as viewing habits shift away from linear advertising to an over the top streaming model, which is heavily influenced by the volume and quality of original content. Lions Gate has some notable brands under its belt when also including Starz, (the John Wick franchise, Chaos Walking, the Kingkiller Chronicle, Power and Outlander) but questions remain for me about whether the content is enough to thrive in a media environment that's being increasingly driven by consolidation and the need to scale. I'd place the odds of a Lions Gate takeout in the next 12-24 months greater than 50% absent any regulatory hurdles. With management taking investment dollars out of the Motion Pictures bucket and reallocating them into Media Networks and Television Production, barring a box office surprise, I have Motion Pictures revenue declining a bit in F2019 before returning to growth in F2020 with the launch of bigger titles. On TV Production side, as Lions Gate generates revenue from licensing and syndicating shows to a variety of entities, including TV broadcasters, taking a look at comments from broadcasters, the near term outlook overall is soft, attributable to declining auto ad spend, although a large portion of that may be due to crowd-out from the Olympics, partially offset by a positive political outlook in the latter half of the year. Longer term, the trend for TV advertising looks to be heading downward in favor of OTT growth, the latter which Lions Gate is well prepared for with Starz. Media Networks will be a growth driver for the company in my opinion, as Starz looks to expand in 15 new markets over the next three years through partnerships and increased OTT platform penetration. (Starz is working to implement Hulu to show its content). As OTT looks to grow in revenue and overall subscribers, original content is key. Starz has Power and Outlander, and it's possible their upcoming John Wick centered show, and The Rook from Stephanie Meyer could be breakout hits. In FQ4 18, I estimate total revenue of $1 billion, down 15.1% y/y, and Adjusted OIBDA of $140.9 million, down 13.4%, primarily due to lower Motion Pictures and TV Production revenue.

On a F2019 basis, I forecast total revenue of $4.1 billion, up 0.8% y/y and Adjusted OIBDA of $579.7 million, down 4.8% y/y. Shares currently trade at 22.6x my F2019E Adjusted EPS, 12.6x my F2019E Free Cash Flow and 14.8x my F2019E Adjusted OIBDA. Assigning a multiple of 26x F2019E Adjusted EPS, 17x F2019E Free Cash Flow and 17x F2019E Adjusted OIBDA, results in a blended price target of $33, implying 27.5% upside. In F2020, I estimate total revenue of $4.2 billion, up 2.6% y/y, and Adjusted OIBDA of $766.9 million, up 32.3% y/y as incremental investment in Starz during F2019 bears fruit. On a standalone basis, Lions Gate has 24 million and growing Starz subscribers, heightened FCF visibility that has resulted in a recent dividend initiation, international expansion opportunities in OTT, and original TV content in the pipeline that could provide upside to numbers. Location based entertainment and interactive games division's meaningful contributions to the bottom line in F2020. All of which could benefit shareholders on the back of possible acquisition tailwinds.

The Box Office is Fine

According to ComScore, worldwide box office revenue in 2017 totaled $39.9 billion, up 3%, the highest-grossing year ever in box office history. Despite 2018 being off to a tremendous start in my opinion, largely owing to the tailwinds contributed by "Black Panther", there remain bearish concerns from some investors on the long-term outlook of the film industry, stemming from worries of traffic declines. According to Statista, North American box office revenue declined 2.7% in 2017.

AMC's expressed their lack of surprise if the North American industry box office were to grow 3 to 4% in 2018, the midpoint of which, would bring the year end total to $11.4 billion. Given a healthy lineup of titles including but not limited to, The Avengers: Infinity War, The Incredibles 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Venom, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, that estimate could certainly clear the goalposts. In 2017, the movie industry was lambasted with predictions of its inescapable demise, yet 2017 ended up being the third highest grossing year in North American box office history, and was razor thin close from being the second. Q3 in 2017 was admittedly weak on an annual basis, with the North American box office down 14% y/y. This underlies the overall strength of 2017 at the NA box office when the third best year in history is delivered despite an awful quarter. And while I'm stating the obvious, it bears noting that this likely won't be the last quarter in history that the North American box office is down double digits. Every quarter won't draw the industry Titanic like releases, and some quarters will bomb on a year over year comparison basis, simply due to the timing of big releases in high demand. But in recent years, many studios have migrated toward a franchise model, rather than releasing one and done individual films. In fact, nine of the ten all time box office draws are part of a franchise, with a sequel already having been made or scheduled to be produced. This isn't to say that every franchise-based film will be a runaway success, as indeed some will flop. However, by focusing on brands that have an established track record with moviegoers, or the ability to build a track record over time, this should be a boon to foot traffic over the long haul. While some quarters may experience some lumpiness, if studios are producing movies that consumers want to see, the box office will be fine. Going to the movies is a staple of American culture that won't be going away in my opinion, and I believe it will hold up despite rumors of Premium Video on Demand implementation.

Moviegoing isn't Going Away

A belief which has recently had some wind come out of its sails, yet still is held by many in the media space, is that Premium Video on Demand will gain traction in the marketplace, shortening theatrical windows in favor of direct to consumer platforms, allowing viewers access to films at a quicker time after they've been released in theaters. There's been differing opinions on the probabilities of PVOD coming to market. Management of Lions Gate believes there could be a significant test of PVOD in the next 12 to 18 months, but added that it would be a homerun if studios had the cooperation of theater chains. After Disney made a deal to acquire most of FOX, PVOD talks mostly ended. With a 34% combined box office market share at the end of 2017, it's likely difficult to get PVOD established without the support of those studios. Warner Brothers is also said not to want to take to lead on PVOD given its ongoing showdown with the government with its pending purchase by AT&T.

Additionally, AMC is the largest theater chain in the U.S. and the company has mentioned for the past few quarters that no PVOD implementation would occur unless the economics were beneficial to them. And I'm skeptical that film studios, especially those with less market share than Disney, FOX and Warner Brothers would want to cause friction in their relationship with the largest cinema chain in the U.S. by backing PVOD without AMC's support, as they may run the risk of AMC deciding not to carry their films. Also, the pricing range discussed was $30-$50. Would you be willing to pay an average of $40 for a studio's second or third tier film? I'm not sure a lot of people would, even if they invited a few friends over to split the cost. With AMC, and many of the major film studios not engaged in PVOD discussions, I believe it's highly unlikely that PVOD gets off the ground in the next 12-18 months under the current circumstances. The average number of days between movie releases in theaters and home release has trended down in recent years, so some players could eventually come back to the negotiating table. But it's not likely to happen I believe until after this media consolidation phase shakes out and everyone finds out where they'll end up, and most importantly, PVOD won't take off without theatrical backing, notably, AMC.

Lions Gate announced it was pulling back on its film slate for fiscal 2019 as it ramps up incremental spend on Starz. With Motion Pictures revenue of $2 billion in calendar 2017, I estimate Lions Gate had 5% total worldwide market share at the end of last year. (Lions Gate also had $2 billion in pro forma Motion Pictures revenue in F2017)

Factoring in my forecast of $1.7 billion in C2018 Motion Pictures revenue, and presuming 1% worldwide box office growth in C2018, I estimate Lions Gate global market share will decline slightly to 4.2% in C2018. Lions Gate motion pictures strategy centers around a four-pronged segmentation. 1) Their "tentpole" properties, "Chaos Walking" and the "Kingkiller Chronicle", 2) Starz-driven films like "Robin Hood", 3) commercial genres such as "Hellboy", "Borderlands", "Naruto" and "John Wick" and 4) films targeted to larger affinity audiences such as Tyler Perry films, "Overboard," "Uncle Drew" and "Blindspotting. On the last earnings call, management also called out their excitement about two commercial based, female Starz properties, "The Spy Who Dumped Me," and "A Simple Favor."

Looking at Lions Gate film release schedule, C2019 will likely benefit from Hellboy, Chaos Walking and John Wick Ch. 3. The two previously released Hellboy films have grossed over $135 million combined, with the two previously released John Wick films also grossing over $135 million combined. Chaos Walking has a budget of $125 million, showing that Lions Gate has high hopes for the film. Gauging how the film / potential series may do, the first edition of the Chaos Walking book series has 547 reviews with an average 4 star rating, the second and third both have an average of 4.25 stars with a respective 222 and 226 reviews. While certainly a positive indicator, Lions Gate film appears back-end weighted toward C2019 rather than front-end weighted toward C2018. Lions Gate Motion Pictures revenue in FQ318 was $539.1 million, up 14% y/y, driven by the success of, "Wonder." Excluding an impairment charge of $23 million, segment profit would have increased 38% y/y. I forecast Motion Pictures revenue of $470.9 million in FQ418, down 28% y/y, due to tough y/y comps. Segment profit could be $35.3 million. With Motion Pictures revenue making up nearly half of Lions Gate F2017 total revenue, the increased investment in Starz is appreciable, as subscription OTT revenue is usually more predictable than the film business, which can experience lumpiness due to the timing of releases. I estimate F2018 Motion Pictures revenue of $1.8 billion, down 8.4% y/y. F2018 segment profit could be $185.4 million. Short term, the incremental spend into the television and Media Networks bucket and out of Motion Pictures will likely weigh on overall results in F2019, but should help the company longer term achieve more stable and consistent revenue. I forecast F2020 Motion Pictures revenue of $1.85 billion, up 0.7% y/y from $1.83 billion in F2019, with F2020 segment profit of $184.4 million, up from segment profit of $162.1 million in F2019.

At the Core of it All

eMarketer estimates that US TV ad investment will decrease 0.5% in 2018 to $69.8 billion. They conclude that TV's share of total US media ad expenditures will decline from 33.9% in 2017 to 31.6% in 2018. The presidential election and summer Olympics has eMarketer forecasting a slight 0.3% increase in 2020, but they believe will fall back into negative territory into less than a quarter of total ad spend by 2022. They also estimate the number of TV viewers in the U.S. will drop by 0.2% this year to 297.7 million.

Visibility into TV ad trends can be garnered from taking a look at local broadcasters and their respective commentaries. Automotive is an ad category of outsized importance and is the largest spending vertical for local broadcast TV, that often serves as a consistent harbinger to overall ad spending. (Political and Olympic advertising play an increased factor in election years and years when the Olympics are held).

Sinclair Broadcasting expects their pro forma core ad revenue ex-political in Q1 2018 to be down mid-single digits, (due primarily to Super Bowl and Olympic y/y comps) followed by growth in the second quarter bolstered by the Olympics. They expect auto to be down in Q1 18 but are pacing well in auto ad bookings for Q2. Sinclair is "very optimistic" for the 2018 political season and expects a low to mid-single digit increase in pro-forma political spend over 2014.

Nexstar Media expects core in Q1 will be flat to slightly up (with their NBC affiliates up double digits and the rest of their station portfolio, flat), They expect softer automotive in Q1 18 than their Q417 (the latter of which was down 2% y/y). Management believes the auto industry stayed away from the Olympics more so now than in quarters or years past. However, they believe core advertising is improving with the overall level of the economy and anticipate record political advertising spend in 2018.

Tegna anticipates Q1 total company revenue to increase 10-12% y/y, (thanks in part to the Olympics and Super Bowl), but noted they expect auto to be flat in Q1. They believe the political ad outlook continues to be attractive for broadcasting overall and are "very optimistic" about 2018 full year political revenue.

Grey Television expects local ad revenue to be up 1 -2 % (although this includes internet/digital/mobile revenue, stripping that out local may be negative to flattish) and the national ad revenue component of core will be down - 3% to +1% y/y. They expect auto will be down mid-single digits in Q1, and they believe there's no big driver to explain the trend. While declining to put out a number, they do believe 2018 will be "firmly strong" on political.

Scripps is seeing the cadence of ad spend accelerate beyond Q1 and noted they had a few big auto clients decide to spend lightly in the quarter. They're also optimistic on political spending for the year.

If auto ad spend continues to experience downward pressure throughout the year, eMarketer's forecast for TV ad spend this year may be correct. They also predict the number of TV viewers to decline in 2018 by 0.2% to 297.7 million, which they attribute to the rise in OTT viewing.



Lions Gate TV Production revenues were $227.3 million in FQ3 18, down 1.6 % y/y. TV segment profit was $23 million, down $5 million y/y due to episode timing deliveries and difficult comps from Orange is the New Black and Dear White People. Lions Gate delivers programming to buyers such as network and cable broadcasters, and OTT platforms. In FQ3, ABC ordered Get Christie Love, the first show under "Power" producer Courtney Kemp's expanded production deal with Lions Gate. CBS ordered the pilot of L.A. Confidential, and Fox acquired the animated pilot of, Lil Kev, based on the standup comedy of Kevin Hart. Other notable Lions Gate television series includes, Step Up, recently launched for YouTube Red, Greenleaf, The Royals, Orange is the New Black and Dear White People. Lions Gate is hoping the Lil Kev show has success along the trajectory of Family Guy and The Simpsons, which would obviously bode well for the company. I'm positive overall on the relationship between Kevin Hart and Lions Gate, as I believe he can produce viewers for Lions Gate programming. Lyft Legend, the first series for Kevin Hart's platform, "Laugh Out Loud" has over 15 million views. The paid option for Laugh Out Loud is $2.99 per month, and I suspect most viewers will go with the ad-supported option, but this, in addition with the Laugh Out Loud radio platform, could be an increasingly profitable platform over time depending on the level of programming. Hart's unscripted show, "What The Fit" also recently debuted on YouTube as management announced on the call. Management also announced the John McHale Show, the first, of three unscripted series for Netflix. Pilgrim Studios is also expected to have 50 shows in active production by the summer, and on the syndication side, Debmar-Mercury is also syndicating the animated comedy, "Bojack Horseman", one of the first Netflix originals to come on the syndication market.

I forecast $208.6 million in TV Production segment revenue in FQ418, down 14% y/y with segment profit of $10.4 million. F2018 TV Production revenue could be $761.2 million, down 9.7% y/y with segment revenue of $54.3 million. TV Production will likely benefit from producing "The Continental," based on the John Wick film series, and "The Rook" from Stephanie Meyer. I estimate TV Production revenue in F2019 of $710.5 million, down 6.7% y/y with segment profit of 50.1 million. In F2020, TV Production revenue I estimate will be $677.4 million, down 4.7%, with segment profit of $49.2 million. Both of these shows could be breakout hits that provide TV Production upside to my estimates.

OTT is Roaring

Juniper Research forecasts total OTT video streaming revenue at $120 billion in 2020, up from $64 billion in 2017, a CAGR of 13.4%. They attribute the growth largely due to OTT platforms like Netflix outspending traditional media platforms. As more viewers continue to migrate to over the top platforms, the top three platforms remain Netflix, Amazon Video and Hulu as of last November according to a study by Parks Research.

Among other interesting findings were that one-third of U.S. broadband households subscribe to multiple OTT services and there are over 200 total OTT video services in the U.S. In regards to the top 10, YouTube Red entered Parkland's list in the past year, and they reportedly have 1.5 million subscribers. Parks mentioned the strength for premium channels Showtime, Starz and HBO in the past year being driven by original content. Showtime and CBS All Access has 2.5 million subs + - / currently each, with 5 million combined, and there are over 2 million subs for Starz standalone OTT app as Lions Gate mentioned during their recent conference with Morgan Stanley.

Disney is launching a newly designed ESPN app on April 12th that will contain a $4.99 ESPN Plus feature. ESPN Plus will have content from the MLB, NHL and MLS and other sports. The app will have four main features: 1) live sporting events, 2) original shows and films 3) exclusive studio programs and 4) an on-demand library. I mentioned prior in my CBS initiation that with the lack of NBA and NFL content on the app at a $5 price point, I believed Disney could reach the 1 million subscriber mark, which I still think is achievable. Disney is also creating an app for their namesake Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar based films, ending its partnership with Netflix in 2018. I believe the Disney branded app will very likely get past 1 million subscribers, although timing will probably be a factor as its content eventually comes off Netflix and makes its way over to the Disney app, and newer Disney films are made. It's important to note Disney's app doesn't affect the Marvel Netflix shows, which are produced by Netflix, and will remain on the platform. Disney will also be set to own the majority of Hulu (60%) if the deal with FOX goes through. I could see Disney selling off its stake in Hulu, which has over 17 million subscribers, to Comcast. If Disney is intent on building up its own apps with content, how focused will it be on providing the best content for Hulu? However, if Comcast owned the majority of Hulu, they would be absorbing 60% of its losses. A possibility that Recode mentions, Disney could let all existing Hulu media rights expire and just shut the platform down completely. I don't think that's entirely implausible, but ideally I think a scenario where Comcast ends up with majority ownership is a more likely scenario at this point.

Absent a significant shift in content on Hulu resulting from an ownership change, I don't believe the top three spots in terms of overall OTT ownership are likely to change. I'd argue with Netflix spending $7.5-$8 billion on content in 2018 with 54.7 million current subscribers, their only real competition is Amazon with an estimated 26 million video subscribers, assuming the NY Post's article is correct. I don't see any other company consistently spending the billions required to move into one of the top three spots, but that probably isn't needed. In 2018 as a video content provider of television and film content, I don't believe it's best for companies to not have an OTT offering given how the landscape is altering away from linear television advertising.

Starz is where Lions Gate plans to devote its resources over the next year as it builds up the platform for long term growth and looks to expand internationally. Media Networks revenue in FQ318 was $382.9 million, up 5.8% y/y with segment profit of $128.3 million on higher OTT revenues and licensing fees. I estimate Media Networks will generate $393 million in FQ4 18, up 6% y/y, with segment profit of $121.8 million. The content strategy centers around super serving women, black Americans, Latin and millennial audiences. Management highlighted that ratings for Starz originals have grown for three straight years and has four of the top 10 dramas in premium TV, calling out strength in Power and Outlander specifically. Starz has also doubled the number of subscribers for its OTT offering in the past year to over 2 million, and ended Q318 with 24 million total subscribers. Starz also entered a new partnership with Bell Media in Canada that will see Starz rebrand a Bell channel to Starz, and bring Starz programming to consumers on new platforms. This is one of the possibilities they mentioned they could look to when expanding internationally, partnering with an existing telecom player and garner increased distribution. The partnership route will probably help them achieve their goal of entering 15 new markets in three years. On the episodic front, Starz plans to double the number of episodes by F2020 to 160 or so in total. Lions Gate also signed a multi-year renewal of their partnership with Amazon expanding their relationship, with Amazon Prime Video becoming the home for Lions Gate films following their theater release. A positive for Starz post the earnings call was a carriage renewal agreement with Altice USA that had been a point of concern previously, that saw Altice's 4 million subscribers have restored Starz programming access. Lions Gate is also highly bullish on PANTAYA, their premium OTT service for the Hispanic community. At the recent Morgan Stanley conference, management sounded very confident they could garner 1 million subs in a very short period, given the positive traction they've seen so far with paid subscriptions.

Management is making commendable efforts at expanding the reach of Starz, choosing to strap the rocket to Starz with higher spend at the cost of near term OIBDA. While I have Media Networks revenue growing 6.8% y/y in F2019 to $1.6 billion with segment profit of $474.3 million, and revenue growth of 7.5% y/y in F2020 to $1.7 billion with segment profit of $639.9 million, ultimately I have Lions Gate total top line revenue at $4.2 billion in F2020, up 3.5% in total from estimated my F2018 numbers. I could be underestimating things, but I'm not sure if Starz original content, (even looking at it in combination with Lions Gate) is enough to move the needle on the top line. Which brings into mind questions about where Lions Gate fits in the media space currently. On one hand, there's deep pocketed tech players like Netflix spending upwards of $8 billion on original content, Amazon and Apple, which certainly aren't constrained by how much they can spend on content if they choose. On the other hand, you've got media players that are in pending mergers with a partial Fox and Disney combo, (or possibly Comcast and Fox) AT&T and Time Warner, and CBS and Viacom. All of these combinations would likely have more financial firepower to invest in original content than Lions Gate, with a run rate of $2 billion spend on content.

With the media landscape in a period of consolidation however, Lions Gate shareholders may get more bang for their buck being acquired by a larger player. Les Moonves, CEO of CBS, wants to get to 8 million OTT subs by 2020. Acquiring Lions Gate (and thus Starz) would put him at about 7 million when combining CBS All Access, Showtime and Starz. I could see a situation where Starz and Showtime's respective platforms merge together. Given Apple's rumored original content spend ambitions, it could easily purchase Lions Gate, with Lions Gate benefiting from built in distribution through the iOS platform. Amazon already has a familiar relationship with Lions Gate, Amazon owned, Lions Gate produced content could fit well within Prime Video to try and capture share from Netflix. I would put the odds of a Lions Gate acquisition in the next 12 to 24 months probably greater than 50%, given the consolidation phase of the media industry, absent any regulatory headwinds being a fly in the ointment in the broader sector. In a takeover scenario, given the value of Lions Gate content and Starz subscribers, a strategic buyer paying 17x-19x Adjusted OIBDA, the midpoint which would value Lions Gate at $37 on my F2019E Adjusted OIBDA estimate.

Risks

Lions Gate faces economic risks associated with overall film industry trends. In the event of an economic downturn, movie attendance may decline. In addition, failure to produce popular films may negatively impact the company, as Motion Pictures contribute the most economic benefit to Lions Gate. As a producer of television programs for several content providers, a cutback in advertising budgets or failure to produce popular shows may reduce the amount paid to Lions Gate for its content. Failure to develop original programming that resonates with viewers could dampen television and Media Networks revenue. In addition, Lions Gate competes against better capitalized players such as Netflix for original content, and could find itself at a financial disadvantage. Lions Gate has also historically been a buyer of assets such as Starz and they are subject to acquisition risk of overpaying for an asset.

Valuation

On a F2019 basis, I forecast total revenue of $4.1 billion, up 0.8% y/y and Adjusted OIBDA of $579.7 million, down 4.8% y/y. Shares currently trade at 22.6x my F2019E Adjusted EPS, 12.6x my F2019E Free Cash Flow and 13.8x my F2019E Adjusted OIBDA. Assigning a multiple of 26x F2019E Adjusted EPS, 17x F2019E Free Cash Flow and 17x F2019E Adjusted OIBDA, results in a 12 month blended price target of $33, implying 27.5% upside. In F2020, I estimate total revenue of $4.2 billion, up 2.6% y/y, and Adjusted OIBDA of $766.9 million, up 32.3% y/y as incremental investment in Starz during F2019 bears fruit. (Note: Lions Gate has unused net operating losses it can use, & could cause my Adjusted EPS estimates to differ from what Street consensus may be for Adjusted EPS, a blended valuation may offset some tax estimate fuzziness).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.