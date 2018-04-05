Corn Update 4/5/18

While corn futures appear to be in an uptrend, the volume profile and nearby Price Magnet suggest that corn might remain in a range near $3.75.

Introduction

Corn and soybeans sold off heavily in the overnight session and early morning hours of 4/4/18, following the announcement of tariffs by China on imported agricultural products. Since China is a big purchaser of U.S. corn, the sell-off erased some of the recent gains in corn futures.

In our investment portfolio, we will occasionally have long or short positions in corn and other commodities because we like genuine diversification from stock indices, particularly since the current P/E valuations in stocks appear to be extended.

The Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to corn futures without the need for a futures account. The CORN ETF holds three corn futures contracts, and periodically rolls them by selling the current holdings and buying other futures contracts. Here are the holdings of the CORN ETF as of 4/3/2018.

At a value of $4.00 per bushel, each futures contract (which contains 5,000 bushels) represents $20,000 of notional value, and many investors may not want to allocate that much value to a position in corn. For these investors, and also for those without access to a futures trading account, an investment in CORN might provide commodity exposure that is not correlated to the S&P Index.

CORN ETF and Corn Futures

Like many commodity ETFs, there has been a historical time decay in the value of the CORN ETF relative to the front-month values of corn futures. As a result, and as can be seen below, a long-term buy-and-hold approach for CORN is less preferable than the futures contracts themselves.

As a result, for our portfolio allocations to agricultural commodities, we prefer to invest in the futures contracts rather than the CORN ETF.

Volume Profile of the front-month futures contract

Since the beginning of November 2017 (close to the beginning of the current agricultural year), the “Point of Control” for the May 2018 corn futures is near a value of $3.75/bushel. The technicals for corn are bullish, and its has found good support recently near its 50 day moving average.

OPEX Price Magnets

One of the trading tools that we use are the Price Magnets that we calculate each day for about a dozen ETFs and commodities. The Price Magnets are an iterative calculation that finds “delta neutral” and “gamma neutral” for specific option expiration dates.

The Price Magnets for the next three upcoming option expiration dates for corn are shown below. A brief introduction to the OPEX Price Magnets can be accessed by this link.

Source: Viking Analytics

Based upon the OPEX Price Magnets, we will be looking for a possible setup to be short corn futures in the weeks ahead.

Disclaimer and Notes

All charts above were taken from Trading View unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

This article was written for information purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.