A Virtual Trade War?

We look into some of the foundations of that view and come away less than fully reassured.

Some argue that the president isn't really intent on starting a trade war, plays 'madman' as a negotiating ploy and would be willing to settle for a symbolic victory.

Wednesday's market action showed the two faces of the present American administration. Markets reeled from the start because trade tensions between the US and China seemed to escalate.

The US had published a list of Chinese exports, some $50B in total, earmarked for a 25% tariff and the Chinese had responded in kind with a list of retaliatory products, most notably soya, but also airplanes and cars.

This was entirely predictable, we have seen nobody that would argue that the Chinese would take these tariffs laying down. The markets, already down on the prospect of these tensions, nevertheless took another mighty dive at the open.

The situation inflicted considerable pain on the US government:

The president had tweeted numerous times about stock market gains since he took office, but these gains started to falter in February and the prospects of a trade war and possible fallout for the world economy could seriously dent these gains, or even reverse these.

The Chinese retaliations hit Trump heartland, which could cause considerable political headache with the mid-term elections coming up.

How serious could this get?

If the US doesn't get some concessions from China with which it can live (or, at the minimum, can present as concessions and hence some kind of political victory), the government is unlikely to back down and might be forced to actually implement the tariffs and even some new ones (given the Chinese retaliation).

Some of the effects:

The cost of the tariffs themselves.

The cost of the retaliation.

Possible escalation.

The longer-term cost of stranded capital (investments that were made under assumptions that no longer hold).

The longer-term cost of misallocation of resources (when economies can afford to produce stuff for which they would not have a comparative advantage under free trade).

The longer-term cost of the decline of the international economic order.

A 25% tariff on $50B of imports in a $19T economy isn't really much in economic terms, even though this is a tax on consumers and it will disrupt some supply chains.

One thing that should not be lost from view is that the US tariffs cause pain way beyond China (and US tax payers and importers). That is because in terms of value added, only about 60% (less in electronics) of Chinese exports are actually produced in China. Here is a graph from Blackrock illustrating this point:

That is, US tariffs do not only hurt China, they hurt the EU, Japan, South Korea and even some US producers as well. Many of the most sophisticated parts in Chinese electronics come from Taiwan, Japan, or South Korea and the like, for instance. While China is rapidly moving up the value chain, to a considerable extent it is still just an assembler.

Another thing to remember from this is that Chinese tariffs on US goods hit much harder, because much more of the value added of the products comes from the US itself.

But then we have the Chinese retaliation, which looks like hurting demand for soybeans in a serious way, here is Bloomberg:

China is the world's biggest importer of soybeans and America's largest buyer in trade worth $14 billion last year. That figure had been set to grow after purchases climbed to a record as large-scale livestock farming expands amid a shortage of protein-rich feed grains.

That $14B is a quarter of US soybean production with the risk politically concentrated:

As Bloomberg News's Joshua Green notes, the biggest soybean producers in the US include Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, and Indiana - states in the heart of Trump country where neither the president nor his party wants to see economic instability during the 2018 or 2020 elections.

And there is already some rumblings, from ABC News:

Senators from major soybean-producing states in the Midwest, including Republicans, are steaming over China's threat to impose tariffs on U.S. soy exports, blaming President Donald Trump's aggressive actions against China for the trade retaliation that could hit farmers and ranchers particularly hard.

And it is already hitting farmers right now, here is The Guardian (our emphasis):

China is the biggest market for US soy. The American Soybean Association, a lobbying group representing 21,000 producers, warned that China's proposed 25% tariff on soybeans would be "devastating" to American farmers. It estimated that farmers lost an estimated $1.72bn on Wednesday morning alone as soybean futures tumbled.

Bannon blow up

We know that Steve Bannon is no longer in the White House and even out of favor altogether with the President, but perhaps his views are still shared by at least some (from MarketWatch):

Ask the working people in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan about Wall Street. Wall Street supported and cheered on the export of their jobs. To hell with Wall Street if they don't like it. It's time somebody stood up to them and Donald Trump is the perfect guy. Wall Street is always short term. Trump is trying to protect the beating heart of American capitalism - our innovation.

While the President himself certainly seems to care about the stock market, he does seem to think that the US cannot lose a trade war with China as he Twittered:

When you're already $500 Billion DOWN, you can't lose!

But he can lose if he starts losing the support of the farmers in the heartland and if things escalate the rosy economy and stock market rally that is supporting him now start to falter and quite a few will blame the President for it.

Which is why some seem to think it is actually likely he will chose an easy way out and take some kind of symbolic victory and blow the whole thing off.

Such a perspective certainly seems to have been entertained by investors Wednesday afternoon, when the stock market came roaring back, spurred by the likes of Larry Kudlow and Wilbur Ross who were downplaying the perspective of an escalating trade war.

This benign reading rests on a couple of fairly precarious assumptions though:

The president fully understanding what he's doing and only playing "madman" as a negotiating tactic to forge concessions (real or perceived) out of the Chinese that he can present as a victory.

The president not having the same inclination like Steve Bannon to blow things up in order to create a better future ("To hell with Wall Street").

The president willing to settle for a more or less symbolic victory.

We are most comfortable with the third assumption as there is a good deal of corroborating evidence that the president simply wants 'wins' and isn't particularly concerned with the actual policy deals of these.

With regards to the first assumption, there is very little indication of the president having a firm grip on the economics of trade and trade conflicts. Basically the only thing he gets right is that China is indeed not playing by the rules in international trade and have a fairly sorry, albeit improving record on respecting intellectual property.

Basically everything else he said about trade, even the numbers, are off base and his most important advisers on trade aren't any better, as we explained here.

The president's inclination for Bannon like blow-ups isn't exactly reassuring either and range from the public sector finances, Obamacare and the 'mainstream' media, the FBI, the Justice Department, the intelligence services, the environment, the climate and what not.

Some comfort can be taken from the fact that, unlike most of these things he's willing to blow up, a good deal of the negative consequences of a trade war would also fall on the president himself, and not just on others.

Investors just have to hope that the president is acutely aware of that as well. These stock market sell-offs actually come in handy with respect to that.

But what's more, the Chinese are also observing all this, and the more the Administration people stress that we're not really in a trade war and there is nothing to worry here, the less they are inclined to make concessions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.