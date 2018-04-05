A Macro Case For Financials

We find that Financials are less risky than before, yet their valuations are still low.

The stock market broke out of last year's exceptional low volatility, "goldilocks" environment in Q1 2018. There was first a rapid rally to a new high in January. Investor mood turned buoyant. The Investors Intelligence bull/bear ratio, a popular measure of market sentiment, reached a 30-year high, while Jeremy Grantham, the chief investment strategist of GMO, penned an article entitled "Bracing Yourself for a Possible Near-Term Melt-Up". In the article, Grantham argued a bubble surge could be beginning and, as a result, the S&P 500 index could reach levels of 3,400-3,700 in 9-18 months, up from 2,800 when the article was written.

Of course, none of this has come to pass. The MSCI World index (net, EUR) ended the quarter down -3.6%. The fall can be explained by two factors. The initial drop from January highs was due to the market’s wariness about the Federal Reserve’s ability to get the pace of interest rate increases just right. Assessments of this can change rapidly, leading to high volatility. Later in the quarter, US president Donald Trump started to make noise on trade, and the market became fearful of a trade war erupting between the US and its major trading partners.

The Financials sector, our biggest weighting, performed in line with the index in Q1. We think better times for Financials may be ahead. The global monetary tightening story, on which our Financials overweight is based, is still very much intact. If anything, the story has become stronger. Interest rates moved up in Q1 despite all the market turbulence, while the Fed recently raised its long-run interest rate projections for the first time in years. This has led us to increase our conviction that Financials are going to outperform over the next 12-24 months.

Financials: investment case

1. Cheap valuation vs history

There are many sub-sectors within the Financial sector where valuations looks attractive versus their own history and versus other sectors of the market.

US life insurance. Large life insurers such as Metlife (MET) or Prudential Financial (PRU) can be bought today for 8.5-9.5x forward price-to-earnings (PE). For the past 20 years, the average relative forward PE of life insurers vs the S&P 500 index has been 62% (source: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Life Insurance Valuations & Macro Sensitivity in Context). The relative forward PE has been highly correlated with the level of interest rates. Before the financial crisis, the relative forward PE averaged 75%. After the crisis, it oscillated in the 50-65% range.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries is currently 2.8%. If the yield rises above 3% in the next 12 months, as is not unreasonable to expect, a relative forward PE for life insurers vs the S&P 500 of 65-70% could be justified by history. With the S&P 500 currently trading at a 16.4x forward PE, life insurance valuations could expand to 11x forward PE, for 15-30% upside from present levels.

Another metric that is frequently used to value life insurers is price-to-book (ex AOCI). The 20-year average is 1.4x. At the moment, MetLife and Prudential Financial trade at 1.1-1.2x book (ex AOCI). This confirms valuation-based upside of 15-30%.

Japanese banks. Large Japanese banks such as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MTU) and Sumitomo Mitsui (SMFG) currently trade at 9x forward PE and 0.7x tangible book value. The shares have traded at a discount to book in recent years. Before the financial crisis, on the other hand, Japanese banks traded consistently above book. The shares only dipped to below book in 2009. The banks’ share prices have been positively correlated with the 10-year Treasury yield (Chart 1). If that yield increases, the valuation of Japanese banks should improve.

European banks. The story is similar for many European banks. They traded consistently above tangible book value before the financial crisis, but today many of the largest lenders trade at a discount. This may not be surprising in the case of Southern European banks grappling with problem loans, but even Northern European lenders with low non-performing loans, such as France’s BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF), can be bought for below book.

2. Upcoming recovery in NIM

The previous section noted that there is a positive correlation between banks' share prices and the 10-year Treasury yield. This section investigates why.

The value of a bank is determined by its return on equity and its cost of equity. The return on equity (ROE), in turn, is determined by return on assets (ROA) and leverage:

The first component of this equation, banks’ return on assets, ROA, has been negatively affected by the low interest rate environment of the years since 2007. In a recent paper, authors Claessens et al. analyse how bank profitability varies with the level of interest rates. They find that banks’ net interest margins (NIMs) decrease as interest rates go down, with the effect being particularly severe at low rates. When rates fall below 1.25%, the negative effect on bank NIMs is estimated at 20 basis points for every 1 percentage point decrease in rates, compared to only 8 basis points when rates are above 1.25%.

The good news for banks is that interest rates are finally starting to move up. They already have in the US. In Europe, the European Central Bank is slated to start hiking next year. The UK and Canada are gradually raising rates. Even the Bank of Japan may eventually relax its zero-interest rate policy. This should have a positive effect on banks’ net interest margins and, hence, profitability, provided rates do not go up so much or so fast that credit quality starts to worsen.

3. Reduced risk

Regulations put in place since the financial crisis have reduced bank leverage. The global systematically important banks (G-SIBs) almost doubled their leverage ratios from 3.1 percent in 2007 to 5.9 percent in 2015. The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios of large internationally active banks increased from 7.2% in 2011 to 12.5% in 2017, while their Tier 1 capital ratios rose from 7.5% to 13.6% (Chart 2). The increased levels of capital in the system should mean that banks are now better able to withstand economic downturns.

The bond market agrees that banks are less risky than before. Spreads on bank bonds — CoCos, subordinated debt and senior debt — all set new lows in 2017. Bank credit default swap (CDS) spreads have also fallen in the last 12 months.

4. Early 2018 sell-off creates attractive entry point

The stock market fell in Q1 2018 for two reasons. The first, higher interest rates, should be good for Financials in the medium run. The second, the prospect of a trade war, could be a negative for Financials, but its effect has to be quantified.

The tariffs already announced by the US and China will have a barely perceptible impact on the world economy. Capital Economics estimates that the effect on China will be 0.1% GDP, while the impact on the US has been estimated at 0.2-0.3% GDP.

If the conflict escalates, the impact will grow. Bloomberg Economics estimates that a 10 percent US tariff against the rest of the world would reduce world GDP by 0.5%. Scotiabank estimates that a 20 percent US tariff against the rest of the world (except Canada and Mexico) would reduce US GDP by 2.3% by the end of 2020, although growth would stay positive. And Maurice Obstfeld of the IMF models a scenario where the US and emerging East Asia start a trade war, leading to a long-run 0.6-1.3% fall in US GDP.

None of these falls in GDP would be big enough to cause a worldwide recession. The world economy is predicted to grow 3.9 percent in 2018 and 2019. Therefore, while a trade war would clearly slow the economy down, we view its medium-run impact on Financials as manageable. Stock markets would fall at first, perhaps by 15-20 percent, but increasing inflation due to tariffs could lead Financials (along with Materials and Energy) to outperform on a 12-month horizon.

Financials: risks

1. Economic cycle

Holding cyclical stocks such as banks into a recession tends to be a bad idea. We would thus like to be able to predict recessions in advance. A number of predictors have been proposed in the academic literature. One of the most popular and historically successful is the yield curve — the difference between interest rates of different maturities (for example, 10-year minus 2-year interest rate).

Nordea’s Jan von Gerich recently used the yield curve to analyze where we are in the current economic cycle. According to von Gerich’s analysis, the US economy could enter recession around mid-2020, with Europe following suit in 2021. The stock market tops out on average 6 months before a recession, so it could reach its maximum in late 2019.

Another useful perspective to the state of the economic cycle is provided by the OECD output gap. A positive output gap means that the economy is overheated: it is operating above its neutral level. At the moment, the OECD estimates that the aggregate output gap for OECD economies is close to zero. The economy is thus not overheated, and in particular not to the same degree as in 2007, when the output gap was +2.8%. It should be noted that estimates of the output gap are imprecise and they are subject to — sometimes substantial — revisions.

2. Credit cycle

It is dangerous to hold banks in any situation where credit has been loosely handed out, especially if that situation exists across many countries simultaneously, as in 2007. In the 2008 financial crisis, Financials (XLF) lost more than 80%, exposing investors to unacceptable losses.

Overall, we think credit has not been handed out overly generously in recent years. In the US and Europe, aggregate credit to the private sector as % GDP has been stable since the financial crisis (Chart 3). There are sub-sectors where the picture may be more concerning — US student lending, auto lending and credit card lending, for example — but overall, we don’t get the sense from the data that the US or Europe are in a credit bubble.

There are a few advanced economies where credit trends are less favourable. Canada, Australia, Sweden and Norway have all seen large house prices increases. In each case it possible to argue that risks for the banking systems of these countries are contained, whether it’s because of Australia’s low loan-to-value (LTV) ratios, Canada’s government mortgage guarantees or Sweden’s stabilizing house prices. Nevertheless these economies have to be considered higher risk than those with stable credit trends in recent years.

In Asia, there are also a few economies with adverse credit trends. In South Korea, credit to the household sector expanded from 81% GDP in 2012 to 94% GDP in 2017, a figure only exceeded by six other countries. Some think the country is in a credit bubble. The Bank of Korea, on the other hand, believes risks are contained, because the ratio of household assets to liabilities has been stable and because the quality of mortgage lending by banks is improving. The ratings agency Moody’s seems to agree with the Bank.

It may not be surprising that publications of central and commercial banks paint a rosy picture of the economy and banks’ loan books. There is also an alternative view of the state of the credit cycle, espoused by analysts such as Christopher Whalen. In Whalen’s view, central banks’ zero interest rate policies have created bubbles in residential and commercial real estate. Central bankers would argue in response that spotting bubbles is hard and pricking them with monetary policy even harder.

3. China

China has quantitatively the most concerning credit trends worldwide. From 2012 to Q3 2017, private credit as % of GDP grew from 160% to 211% in China and from 226% to 298% in Hong Kong. There have been 43 cases in history when the credit-to-GDP ratio increased by more than 30 percentage points in 5 years. In 38 of the 43 cases, a major growth slowdown or a financial crisis followed.

There is a sanguine view that says the Chinese credit boom reflects a catching-up process for China. The increase in leverage over the past decade has been from a low base and could simply reflect normal financial deepening. A potential debt crisis could be many years away. Then there is the argument that China is "different" because of high savings, a current account surplus and small external debt.

On the other hand, there are few precedents for a credit boom of this magnitude ending well. Because China avoided the worst of the 2008 financial crisis, its banks may not have built the institutional processes and memory to rein in risk-taking. HNA Group, a Chinese conglomerate, could be an illustrative example of excessive risk-taking financed by Chinese banks. HNA has used money from banks to aggressively acquire stakes abroad in companies such as Hilton and Deutsche Bank.

If there was a significant economic slowdown in China, it would spill over to the rest of the world. The size of the spillover would depend on the magnitude of the Chinese slowdown. A recent European Central Bank study found that a swift rebalancing of Chinese growth, with GDP growth dropping from the present 6-7% a year to 5%, would reduce US and euro area GDP by less than 0.5%. An abrupt rebalancing, with China’s GDP growth dropping to 2%, would have a larger effect on the euro area and the US of about 1.5% GDP.

4. European sovereign risk

Banks are intimately linked to their home governments. Governments provide the legal infrastructure and regulatory framework banks operate in. They play a role in funding banks and maintaining confidence in the financial system. In addition, as banks typically own significant amounts of sovereign debt, banks’ health is directly linked to that of their sovereigns, leading to what is called a sovereign-bank loop.

The loop was in evidence during the 2011-2012 European sovereign debt crisis. In the crisis, share prices of European banks fell by more than 50% and their credit spreads increased massively. Because of the interlinked nature of the global financial system, the share prices of US and Asian banks fell in sympathy, by up to 50%, even though the crisis did not originate there.

In 2012, Greece defaulted on its debt and there were serious questions about the ability of Italy, Portugal, Ireland and Spain to service their debts. In July 2012, European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi promised to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro. The sovereign debt crisis subsided. An economic recovery in the eurozone finally followed in 2017.

Today, the ratings agencies view Southern European debt as investment grade. Italy is rated BBB, Portugal BBB- and Spain BBB+ by S&P. The mainstream view is that Italy’s debts are sustainable. The recent elections in Italy and the resulting political uncertainty have not been able to shake the market’s positive view.

The big question is what happens after the ECB’s Quantitative Easing (QE) program ends and interest rates in the eurozone start to increase.

5. Emerging competition

Banks are facing new threats from financial technology (fintech). Startups such as TransferWise, Revolut and LendingClub (LC) promise to use technology to lower costs for the consumer. The danger for the incumbent banks is that they are disintermediated by the new players and lose the most profitable part of the customer relationship — origination and sales.

Our assessment of the impact of fintech mirrors that of the World Economic Forum report "Beyond Fintech: A Pragmatic Assessment Of Disruptive Potential In Financial Services". The report notes that customer switching costs in finance are high, and new innovations by fintechs have not yet been sufficiently material to warrant the shift to a new provider. If fintechs want to expand beyond narrow areas where scale via technology can easily be attained, such as retail foreign exchange (NYSE:FX), they will have to become more like the incumbent banks. At the same time, the incumbents are copying what the fintechs are doing, for example, by modernising their web sites and mobile apps.

The stock market impact of fintech has been limited thus far.

6. Regulation

Banks face an evolving regulatory landscape, as reforms motivated by the financial crisis are still being agreed and implemented ten years later.

The Basel III capital framework was revised in December 2017. The changes particularly affect European and Japanese banks, who will see their Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA) increase. Even before the new reforms enter into force, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) are reviewing European banks’ internal capital models with the aim of making them more consistent. Some banks will see reduced capital ratios as a result of the ECB and EBA actions.

In our view, the Basel and other regulatory reforms are a big positive for the stability of the European and Japanese, and hence global, banking systems. The extra capital in the system will make banks better able to withstand a downturn. Leverage ratios will increase towards the recommended range of 5.5 to 6 percent. A secondary benefit of the reforms is that the international comparability of banks’ capital ratios will improve.

Conclusion

We find that Financials are attractively valued, while their risks have diminished due to increased capital levels and stronger regulation. Risks to the global economy appear to be contained in the short run, according to yield curve models. At the same time, the global credit cycle appears benign, except in China and Hong Kong.

Financials are well-positioned to benefit from the late-cycle economic environment of 2018. This year, central banks will continue the process of normalizing monetary policy. Financials are the sector that benefits the most from higher rates. Valuation points to up to 30% upside from present levels.

We would re-evaluate the investment case for Financials if we saw concrete evidence that China is sliding into a recession, or if we saw a rapid inversion of the yield curve in the US.

I am/we are long PRU, MTU, SMFG, BNPQF.

