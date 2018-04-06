Driving Season Offers Opportunity In The Gasoline Market

In the world of commodities, seasonality is often a significant factor in the prices of many raw materials. Since the U.S. is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans, the planting season that begins in spring each year is a time of uncertainty in grain markets that typically leads to increases in price volatility in the corn and oilseed markets. The growing season that lasts through the summer season is a time when the weather conditions can make or break the size of the annual crop. Prices can change dramatically with each dry spell or rainstorm across the fertile plains of the U.S. during the growing season.

In the animal protein sector of the commodities market, the prices of beef and pork can change dramatically based on supply and demand. The grilling season each year which begins on the Memorial Day weekend is the time when demand for meats tends to peak. There are many other examples of commodities that rise and fall with the seasons of the year. In the energy sector, demand for heating and cooling can impact the prices of heating oil and natural gas futures during the winter and summer seasons. However, perhaps the greatest correlation with seasonal factors occurs in the gasoline market where the driving season that starts in the spring and lasts through early fall is a significant factor when it comes to the price action in the gasoline futures market that trades on the New York Mercantile Exchange division of the CME.

The 2018 driving season is already under way in the futures market

Price moves in the futures markets typically come in anticipation of time of the year of peak and weak demand. Volatility in the grain markets tends to intensify as the crop year approaches while the snows are still falling, and the winter chill has not yet changed to the warming winds of spring. Natural gas futures often anticipate the coming of the withdrawal season when inventory levels decline during the peak heating season and price action tends to reflect the coming of the injection season before the end of winter weather conditions.

When it comes to gasoline, refineries begin switching from processing more distillate fuels to gasoline before the very end of winter when demand for the primary fuel for automobiles is still at a seasonal low. In 2018, gasoline futures hit their seasonal low in mid-February and over the past six weeks, the price of the oil product moved significantly higher.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of the NYMEX gasoline futures contract highlights, the price of the fuel has increased from its seasonal low at $1.8484 per gallon wholesale on February 13 to a high of $2.0545 on March 26. While gasoline futures have pulled back to around the $1.9830 level on April 5, they remain closer to the recent high than the mid-February low as the season of peak demand, which is under way in the futures market, approaches.

Gasoline was the best performing energy commodity in Q1

The energy sector of the commodities market which includes crude oil, oil products, natural gas, and ethanol, increased by 4.02% in the first quarter of 2018. In Q1, it was the price of gasoline that was the best performer posting a 12.52% gain for the three-month period. Gasoline futures have moved higher in five of the past eight weeks, and the gains during weeks where then price moved to the upside were significantly higher than the weeks where the energy product moved to the downside.

Gasoline outperformed all other energy products over the first three months of this year, and most significantly, its rise has been a supportive factor for the price of crude oil.

Gasoline crack spreads roared higher

When it comes to the refining process, crude oil is the input for the production of gasoline. Consumers tend to require oil products rather than crude oil. Therefore, processing spreads are often a real-time indicator of the strength or weakness in demand for both the product and the energy commodity that is the primary ingredient in gasoline production. Over the first quarter of 2018, the gasoline crack spread moved 33.87% higher. The gain was partially a reflection of the switch from the period of low to high demand as the driving season in the United States will get under way in a matter of weeks. Gasoline demand tends to rise to a high each year when weather conditions are best for driving and during the summer vacation season when the kids are on their break from school, and people take to the roads more than during other times of the year.

While gasoline crack spreads rallied by over 33% in Q1, heating oil processing spreads posted a 23.83% decline over the period. However, the fact that gasoline's gains were higher than losses in then distillate fuel are a response to increasing demand for energy because of strength in the overall economy in the U.S. and around the world.

Economic growth means rising demand

In 2017, tax reform and fewer regulations under the Trump Administration have led to a pickup in economic activity. GDP growth has been strong, and unemployment has declined to the lowest level in many decades. Late last year, the U.S. Federal Reserves upgraded their view of economic growth from "moderate" to "solid." At the March FOMC meeting, the Fed hiked interest rates by twenty-five basis points, and the new Chairman told markets to expect a minimum of two more hikes in 2018. However, Jerome Powell said that he would approach monetary policy on a month-by-month basis. The Fed increased their projections for economic growth and added one more rate hike in each of 2019 and 2020.

Economic growth, low levels of unemployment, tax reform, and rising wages creates an environment where consumers spend more and drive more. This summer season, it is likely that more people in the U.S. with more disposal income will hit the roads during the vacation season increasing the demand for gasoline. The demand side of the fundamental equation in the gasoline market is a function of economic conditions which are looking good these days.

Can gasoline hit $3 wholesale in the coming months?

On Thursday, April 5, the price of nearby May NYMEX gasoline futures was trading around the $1.9830 per gallon level.

Source: Barchart

As the longer-term chart highlights, gasoline has made higher lows, and the price trend since early 2016 has been bullish. Rising volume and open interest over the period are supportive for price gains in the energy product. Technical resistance for gasoline futures stands at the June 2015 peak at $2.1857 per gallon, and above there, the next level is at over $3 per gallon. We have not seen wholesale gasoline prices above three dollars since July 2014, but it is possible that we could see higher prices, and potentially $3, over the coming months.

While crude oil takes clues from gasoline prices, the raw energy commodity is the primary driver of the price of the fuel. The current political situation in the Middle East could cause sudden price spikes in the price of nearby oil which would thrust the price of gasoline higher. Any increase in hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Iran that cause problems with production, refining, or logistical routes for crude oil from the region could dramatically increase prices in the blink of an eye. Meanwhile, a continuation of economic growth in the U.S. and around the world over coming months will likely cause demand for gasoline to increase and the price of the fuel will continue to work its way higher.

Source: Barchart

UGA is the gasoline ETF product that has net assets of $44.76 million and trades an average of around 20,000 shares each day. The expense ratio for the ETF is at only 15 basis points, making it an inexpensive tool when it comes to fees. UGA was trading at the $31.54 level on April 5, and as the chart highlights, it traded to north of the $60 per share level in 2014 when gasoline was above the $3 per gallon level on the NYMEX futures contract.

As the driving season of 2018 approaches, UGA could be an attractive product as economic conditions support demand for gasoline and the potential for higher prices and gains in the ETF are looking good these days.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.