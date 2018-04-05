Don't Let Big Tech Ruin You

Over the weekend, Barron's wrote Tech Stocks' Dominance Poses Risk for Investors. There were a couple of points in there to explore a little further. To the article's title and first point, technology grew to 25% of the S&P 500 Index. Since the start of my blogging in 2004, I have been writing about how crucial it is to keep an eye on sector weightings with precedence including energy which grew to 30% in the early 1980s, tech which grew to 30% in 2000, and financials to 23% before the financial crisis. I view 30% as flashing red light to underweight and 20% as more of a flashing yellow light; be very cautious.

Here are a couple of recent links from me on this here and here.

The article quotes advisor Dan Wiener as not being a fan of indexing because, later in the cycle, the broad indexes end up being dominated by whatever has been hot. A look at the S&P 500's constituency indeed corroborates the assertion, as of last Friday, the three largest tech holdings in the S&P 500 accounted for 8.6% of the index. Barron's notes the tendency of fund managers to end up even heavier than the benchmarks in the dominant sectors, which often translates into investors having too much in the sector that ends up leading the decline, we saw in the previous two bear markets.

There was one sentence that made me laugh out loud; "Passive investors who want to avoid the overconcentration risk from cap-weighted indexes can buy funds that own equal proportions of each stock in an index …" The idea may be perfectly valid, but it is clear to me that the person who decides to switch to an index fund that uses an alternative weighting process is not a passive investor, they are making a very active decision, using what might be a passive vehicle to do it.

I've been saying for a long time that the active/passive debate has become the wrong thing to look at, it isn't even a thing. My take has been that what "passive" investors really are is users of passive funds and not very active. Rebalancing is an active decision. What threshold causes you the passive investor to rebalance? No matter the answer, it is an active decision. What is your asset allocation? That is an active decision. Leave the labels behind, use whatever you think are the best vehicles for the exposures you want, and when possible, use a less expensive option where there is more than one choice for an identical exposure.

If you do that and leave the dogma to other folks, you will probably end up with a mix of passive funds, active funds, and a few individual issues.

Back to the first issue cited by Barron's of ending up with too much in the hot sector, you want to avoid finding out you had too much before something bad happens. Fortunately, this can be easy to do. It's a simple spreadsheet work. It can be even easier if you use ETFs. The holdings are current with just a one-day lag, except for Vanguard. If your equity portfolio consists of an S&P 500 index fund as your core holding, with satellite exposures in social media, blockchain, and robotics, you're going to be much heavier than the S&P 500 in tech. This can be figured out in about ten minutes, then you just need to figure whether you want to do anything about this overweight position and finally take action if you conclude that's appropriate.

It is totally unnecessary in this day and age to learn after the fact that you had too much in the hot sector that then blew up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: To the extent that this content includes references to securities, those references do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or hold such security. AdvisorShares is a sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and holds positions in all of its ETFs. This document should not be considered investment advice, and the information contain within should not be relied upon in assessing whether or not to invest in any products mentioned. Investment in securities carries a high degree of risk, which may result in investors losing all of their invested capital. Please keep in mind that a company’s past financial performance, including the performance of its share price, does not guarantee future results. To learn more about the risks with actively managed ETFs, visit our website AdvisorShares.com. AdvisorShares is an SEC-registered RIA which advises to actively managed exchange-traded funds (Active ETFs). The article has been written by Roger Nusbaum, AdvisorShares ETF Strategist. We are not receiving compensation for this article and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.