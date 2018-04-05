Nvidia Will Reduce Its Shares Repurchases, Act Now

Investment Thesis

While Nvidia (NVDA) is unparalleled in its offering, I argue that investors paying up for its stock at these prices are more likely to experience a permanent capital loss than a satisfactory reward. Whenever we invest in a stock, we must think about its margin of safety and we must also consider the question - why is this stock undervalued relative to its full potential and importantly, when it comes to Nvdia, we should think about how billionaire Howard Mark invests; by always asking one simple question 'and who doesn't know this [fact]?' To this simple question, one need only look at Nvidia's share price and it seems abundantly clear, that 'the secret' about Nvidia is not only out, but more than accounted for already.

An Outstanding Leap In Datacenter

Nvidia had a smashing Q4 2018 (revenue up 34%) which nicely capped its remarkable year - revenue up 41% YoY to just shy of $10 billion. Particularly noteworthy, within its GPU segment, was its datacenter revenue which was up no less than 133% in FY 2018. This growth in its datacenter was driven by phenomenal industry demand from hyperscale and cloud customers for deep learning training. As Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) and many other large tech companies race to attempt to carve out strong market-share in deep learning, Nvidia remains the only realistic go-to platform provider.

Nvidia's GPUs based on its Volta architecture, more specifically, its newest V100, continues to deliver unmatched high performance. For example, its V100 platform offers 10 times the deep learning performance of Pascal. Furthermore, as companies grow their cloud solutions, such as Microsoft's Azure (which has now had several quarters of solid growth in revenue at +90%), they need to be fully supported by a reliable GPU, which can perform the most demanding tasks. Moreover, given that these large cloud providers certainly have the financial resources, I do not suspect that the limiting factor in their offering will be how expensive Nvidia's GPUs cost - offering Nvidia tremendous pricing power, which is fully reflected in Nvidia fantastic profitability.

Record Margins

Strong demand for Nvidia's GPUs, such as in gaming and datacenter, allowed Nvidia's gross margins to finish Q4 2018 with a record breaking GAAP gross margin of 61.%. Nvidia strong operating leverage percolated all the way through its income statement, and with a little help from the recent U.S. tax reform which allowed Nvidia to benefit from a lower tax rate and its Q4 2018 GAAP EPS ended up 80% YoY at $1.78. In fact, claiming that Nvidia growth benefited from lower tax rates, does not do Nvidia justice, as its non-GAAP EPS was up a solid 52% YoY.

Diminishing Share Repurchases

Nvidia ended FY 2018 returning to shareholders $1.25 billion. Up to this section of the article, many readers would be feeling pleased with their current Nvidia holding. But now, I will highlight some annoying facts that get in the way of a beautiful story.

In fiscal 2019, shareholders can expect less repurchases than in in fiscal 2018. Given that in fiscal 2018, Nvidia allocated $1.25 billion through repurchases ($909 million) and dividends ($341 million), but that leaving Q4 2018 there were approximately 628 million shares outstanding and Nvidia's dividend has now increased to $0.60, Nvidia will return to shareholders a total dividend of $377 million for fiscal 2019. Thus, given that the total expected return to shareholders is not set to increase over the next year, then fiscal 2019 will only see share repurchases to the tune of roughly $873 million versus the $909 million that Nvidia returned in fiscal 2018.

Further, given that Nvidia's dividend yield is only 0.27%, I can fully understand management's capital allocation strategy to not increase its shareholder return program - they also understand that increasing its shares repurchases at these valuations would be capital destructive to Nvidia's long-term prospects.

Takeaway

As I have stated several times throughout the article, I fully appreciate that Nvidia is the go-to company for GPUs - but so does everyone else. Nvidia's competition includes AMD (AMD), a company that after 45 years continues on its never ending voyage to 'turn around' and has yet to generate any retained earnings on its balance sheet. Calling AMD competition to Nvidia is an insult to Nvidia. However, when Nvidia's P/S ratio is trading at 15X (which is practically triple its 5-year average) on should at least pause for thought and question - is there really an undiscovered bargain opportunity present in Nvidia's shares?

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button, so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network. Please excuse any grammatical errors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.