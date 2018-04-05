National American University Holdings' (NAUH) CEO Ronald Shape on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

National American University Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUH) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 5, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Adam Prior – Investor Relations-The Equity Group

Ronald Shape – President and Chief Executive Officer

David Heflin – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the National American University Holdings Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being record.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Mr. Adam Prior of The Equity Group. Thank you, you may begin.

Adam Prior

Thanks Michelle and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Yesterday’s earnings release is available at the Investor Relations Section of National American University’s or NAU’s website at www.national.edu. You are also welcome to contact our office at 212-836-9600, and we would be happy to send you a copy.

In addition, a recording of this call will be made available at NAU’s website for the next 30 days. National American University Holdings also has an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format on the NAU website, which we will reference throughout this call.

Before we get started, I would now like to remind everyone that this conference call and any accompanying information discussed herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the business prospects and results of operation of National American University Holdings. Such risks are detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Regarding the disclaimer language, I would also like to refer you to Slide 2 of the presentation for additional information. Specifically, the Company expects to file its fiscal 2018 third quarter results on Form 10-Q tomorrow, and encourages all investors to read all of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a thorough review of NAU’s business and financial results.

Before we get started let me note a brief disclaimer that the Company operates in two business segments; first the Academic segment, which consists of the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral education programs; and ownership in and development of multiple apartments and condominium complexes from which it derives sales and rental income.

The Academic segment is where the company derives the majority of its business revenues. For the Company’s fiscal 2018 third quarter, the Academic segment generated revenue of $17.9 million, whereas the Company’s Apartment and Condominium segment generated $349,000 in revenues.

With all that said, I’d now like to turn the call over to Dr. Ronald Shape, President and CEO of National American University Holdings to being the presentation. Please go ahead, Dr. Shape.

Ronald Shape

Thank you Adam, and welcome everyone. I would like to take a moment to recognize several of our executive leadership team, many of whom are on the call this morning. Dr. David Heflin, our CFO; Dr. Lynn Priddy, our Provost and Chief Academic Officer; Dr. Bob Paxton, President of Strategic Initiatives and External Relations; Mr. Anthony De Angelis our Chief Information Officer; Mr. Paul Sedlacek, our Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel; and Mr. John Woolsey, Vice President of Human Resources and Development.

Mr. David Castle, Vice President of Marketing and Enrollment Management; and Mr. Tony Nishimura, Vice President of the College of Military Studies. In addition, we have several other leadership individuals across our system.

During this morning’s call, I will discuss our five operational drivers and provide an update on our business strategies. Dr. Priddy has had an emergency come up and will not be on the call this morning, so I will provide an update on our academic initiatives. And then Dr. Heflin will give an overview on our financial performance and focus. We will then conclude with a question-and-answer session.

For those of you following along on the slide deck, the next several slides outline the key areas of focus on enrollment growth, which we have labeled Operational Drivers. Over this past year, we have worked to bring greater focus to those parts of our operation that support our enrollment efforts. The five operational drivers for the university are online, on-ground, military, Canada and graduate. Aside from the five operational drivers, we also have the teach-out initiatives, but as these do not allow for a continuous enrollment opportunity and by design are intended to go to zero, they are not identified as a driver.

As noted on Slides 4 and 5, four out of the five operational drivers realized year-over-year enrollment growth for the winter term over the past two years. We believe that by focusing on each driver as a separate and distinct unit, we are better positioned to support the unique characteristic of each student population. In short, we know that an online student has different needs than a military student or an on-ground student.

The next few slides break down each driver and highlight our specific efforts for each one, beginning with online on Slides 5 and 6. We have built intentionally separate operational units with specific focus to ensure enrollment efforts, student support services and academic engagement are responsive to that specific group of students. In addition, on the backside of these five drivers, we have built systems that allow us to capitalize on shared resources. For example, financial aid packaging services provide support to all five drivers as this particular function remains unchanged regardless of student group. The same can be said for student account processing, business office functions, human resources, compliance and learning resources, just to name a few.

Next I would like to shift the discussion to Slides 7 through 9. Of the five drivers, our on-ground operation has been the one challenge. As we have noted in previous calls, there has been a fundamental shift in how our student population chooses to engage in their educational pursuits and in response we have expanded our online operation to support this shift. However, we still believe there is a market for ground-based academic programs, such as nursing, surgical technician, medical assistant, et cetera, albeit delivered in a very focused space.

We believe that by consolidating our on-ground operations, as noted on Slide 7, we have created a foundation for the remaining locations to be successful. Dr. Heflin will have greater detail on the financial impact of the physical location consolidations later in the presentation. However, I would offer a couple of key points at this time. First, the 10 locations shown on Slide 9 that were consolidated during the third quarter had a total annual expense of $11.6 million based on the January 2018 run rate. A significant majority of the students attending these locations were enrolled 100% in online courses.

And although some of the student support expense will continue in the consolidated location, the majority of the expense will be removed from the operations as we dispose of the lease obligations associated with the consolidated operation. Finally, through the consolidation of these locations, we further reduced our staff population by approximately three million annually. Again these costs are all reflected in the third quarter and Dr. Heflin will provide greater insight later in the report.

Shifting to Slides 10 through 12, we are pleased to announce that the asset purchase transaction with Henley-Putnam University closed on March 21st and Tony Nishimura is working on the integration of programs, students, faculty and staff into NAU. As noted on Slide 12, we are very excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings to our institution and the additional high-demand academic programs and certificates that we will now offer through NAU’s Henley-Putnam School of Strategic Security, which is now housed under our College of Military Studies.

We will be using our marketing network along with the network that HPU had developed to provide greater exposure to these programs. We will have more information on the integration of HPU’s programs, students, faculty and staff into NAU during our August investor presentation. While I didn’t spend a great deal of time discussing our other operational drivers, Online, Canada and Graduate, we continue to be pleased with the development and growth in these areas.

The KC Online operation is fully functional and we saw a meaningful increase in enrollment with this group from fall 2017 to winter 2017-2018 term. We continue to see the KC Online operation with the capacity to scale and grow our online enrollment population for the foreseeable future. Likewise, our Canadian operation continues to see enrollment growth though we did realize some pressure during the winter term as we reposition the staff to focus specifically on the Canadian student population versus a broader role, which included domestic responsibilities.

We continue to feel that the Canadian opportunity allows the university the potential to further diversify its holdings, provide some domestic relief and provide a new source of enrollment growth. Finally, our graduate operation continues to realize healthy growth in margins. For our doctoral program, we are in the final stages of creating a number of new cohorts over the next several months.

As noted on Slide 17, we continue to support a number of teach-out students and continue to work with other institutions around transfer agreements and/or teach-outs. With regard to the Westwood College and Career Point College teach-outs, as expected the student populations continue to shrink as more and more students complete their programs.

A few months ago, I had the opportunity to attend a graduation ceremony in San Antonio, Texas, for approximately 150 former Career Point College students. The excitement and appreciation these students expressed for the opportunity to complete their degrees with little to no disruption cannot be described in words. NAU is very proud to assist these students in their educational goals and we wish them all success in the next phase of their lives.

As discussed in the last investor call, we have been working with Zenith Education Group to provide a seamless transfer arrangement for some of their students. To date, we have had approximately 750 students express interest and approximately 450 students who have enrolled. We continue to work with the other students to see if we can meet their needs.

Although Dr. Heflin will provide greater insight on our results for the third quarter, I have outlined some highlights on Slide 19. While revenue for the quarter did decrease as a result of lower enrollment, the impact is less severe when considering the impact of the monthly start revenue and the future honor and revenue yet to be recognized. For example, as of February 28, we recorded $2.7 million in honor and revenue that will be recognized in the spring term. This revenue is driven by the enrollments for the January and February starts.

As stated earlier, we consolidated 10 locations for the winter term. Consequently, as part of the consolidation and asset impairment, we recorded $1.1 million in impairments for the quarter. Although this was a non-cash entry, it is still reflected in our financials as a reduction to earnings. In addition, as part of the consolidation, we had a reduction in force of approximately $4 million annually, for which severance packages were issued and paid at the end of the quarter.

Moving to Slides 20 to 22. Total student headcount was down 18.2% primarily due to the continuing education and undergraduate diploma divisions. As we noted in previous calls, we expect to see the student headcount numbers decline in our continuing education division as we discontinued our focus in this area to concentrate on operational drivers mentioned earlier.

Slide 21 provides a historical student enrollment by credit hour comparison as well as the current projected credit hour enrollments for spring 2018. For the winter terms, students enrolled in 57,434 credit hours, which was in line with our projection of 57,750 credit hours. We are projecting 55,782 credit hours for the spring term, which is down approximately 9.7% over the spring term last year.

The decrease in our on-ground operations and the continued successful student completion of the teach-out programs will translate into additional year-over-year pressures on these enrollments over the next several terms, which we expect will be partially offset by the addition of the monthly start calendar and the continued growth in our online, military, Canada and graduate divisions.

As shown on Slide 22, we expect to see continued growth within online, military, Canada and graduate student enrollments for the spring 2018 term. We continue to focus on stabilizing enrollments in our on-ground operations, ensuring the expense structure is in line with revenue expectations and allocating resources to other divisions with stronger enrollment growth opportunities.

Looking forward, we remain focused on our key operational drivers: Online, on-ground, military, Canada and graduate to support our enrollment and strategic goals. We will continue to provide additional insights as to the development of these initiatives as we move forward.

Next, in Dr. Priddy’s absence, I will provide an update of our academic operations. In 2018, academics at National American University significantly expanded its offerings for the military, public and private agencies focused on security, nuclear and protection management and students interested in careers in intelligence, strategic security, cybersecurity and counterterrorism studies. More than 30 certificates offer an undergraduate jump start, expanded graduate expertise or needed career update in more than a dozen niche strategic security topics in regional languages found at few other institutions.

With the integration of the Henley-Putnam University distinct curricula and the hire of both the full-time academic leadership and the majority of the distinctively qualified faculty from HPU, NAU assures a strong brand and robust launch to its Henley-Putnam School of Strategic Security at National American University.

By fall 2018, we anticipate continued growth in the Baccalaureate masters and doctoral programs and certificates that will increase NAU’s graduate enrollment by 25% and undergraduate enrollment by 4% to 5%. In 2019, the Henley-Putnam School of Strategic Security will add advanced nuclear and cybersecurity offerings as well as additional doctoral offerings so as to solidify itself as a key operational and educational driver at National American University.

Academics strength extends in several other arenas of NAU. Slides 24 and 25 cite key initiatives grounded in applied research that create the learning environments and support systems for NAU students and skill sets in demand by employers. The initiatives build off of academic accomplishments completed in fiscal years 2016 and 2017, all have been launched and reflect the focus on growth, sustainability, quality and compliance.

More than 95% of online courses now provide an online course experience that demands faculty-student engagement and personalized communication. Peer-to-peer projects, customized workplace case assignments and proficiency-based evaluations aligned with industry certifications and standards in business technology, health care, aviation management, human resources, paralegal and legal studies and, of course, security.

Innovative, cross-career seminar courses provide multi-term team-based interactions that combine legal studies and human resources with intelligence management and counterterrorism that bring diverse perspectives on health care and business ethics, technology and finance to community problems and that require extended dialogue at criminal justice and health information issues. With the reimagined curricula and revamped LMS, NAU will complete the real-time data systems that allow both management and strategic advancement of the institutional and educational effectiveness as well as immediate intervention into and correction of student and faculty behavior so as to better assure retention, full-time enrollment, academic achievement and lower debt on completion.

NAU prides itself on providing a caring and supportive environment that serve students who have not succeeded at other institutions. The data systems push the information and communication that is needed if these working adults are to achieve their educational career goals. TEAMS 3 is the proprietary system that delivers the real-time data on individual students, faculty and advisers from overall persistence to actual daily engagement within the online and blended course room. Based on the original predictive indicators, TEAMS 3 is now building on data analytics and intelligence through deployment across our system.

The system shows the status and risk levels of every student, flagging those students who receive a C fail to attend, fall below accumulated grade point average or are unengaged in a discussion. The TEAMS 3 also documents faculty and adviser engagement with students, alerting deans and others on lack of support, timely assessment or responsiveness to students, supporting an entirely new online high-contact high-engagement course and program experience.

Finally, the fall 2017 launch of NAU’s credit review process for work-based learning, life learning and previous training and alternative education completes, changes in academic policies and processes that assure flexibility and intentionality in directed repass.

NAU is committed to accepting and applying every credit a student earns from all sources to the degree requirements up to the federal and a creditor limit of 75%. NAU is a completion in advancement institution. A progressive faculty and academic administration has remade educational offerings that don’t just allow but are designed so that students achieve maximum credit for learning and complete with minimal loss of credit.

Add on an embedded certificates along with credit documented corporate education allow adult-seeking promotion to advance professional expertise in niche areas aligned with industry and profession to clear competencies and proficiencies. The fiscal year 2019 and 2020 academic strategies and deliverables will not only build on but demand academic policies and processes as well as faculty and dean culture built for agility, intentionality and innovation.

Slide 26 provides the breakdown of the university students by academic area and by degree offering for the winter 2017-2018 term. Academic offerings and degrees are consistent with previous quarters, with the trend in increased enrollments in baccalaureate and masters programs. As noted earlier, the launch of NAU’s Henley-Putnam School of Strategic Security, as a result of the recent asset purchase, will impact the program area and degree offering balance at NAU by fall 2018.

Slide 27 demonstrates the results being gained from increased focus on student persistence and learning success. Course completion remains stronger than it has been in the previous two years. Year-over-year persistence continues to trend consistently upward since 2015. Some data fluctuations remain in the transition to monthly starts.

However, the strong and improving course completion by our students is clear. Year-over-year undergraduate course completion rates showed continued improvement, with graduate holding at 93% both exceeded their benchmark of 85% for undergraduate and 90% for graduate, respectively.

Our strong course completion rates are a reflection of our continued efforts to integrate faculty-student mentoring and other engagement strategies into all online courses. We believe the revisions to remedial entry courses and math offerings are also impacted new and continuing students, significantly improving successful completion in gateway courses, major core entry courses and math and writing intensive courses.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to Dr. Heflin, who will provide an overview on our financial performance

David Heflin

Thank you, Dr. Shape. I will begin this morning by sharing highlights from the third quarter. I would encourage each of you to review our press release, the Form 10-Q and our investor deck for specific details. And of course, I’d be happy to take questions during Q&A.

As shown on Slide 29, revenue decreased to $18.2 million for the fiscal year 2018 third quarter from $21.3 million for the same period last year, representing a 14.6% decrease. Our academic segment’s total revenue decreased to $17.9 million from $21.1 million in the prior year period, primarily due to decreased credit hours, resulting from lower enrollment.

Cost of educational services is down from $7.6 million to $6.2 million, and SG&A is down from $15.6 million to $13.8. Cost of educational services is down due to lower enrollment and lower teach-out instruction cost. SG&A is lower due to the cumulative effect of headcount reductions and previous consolidations of physical location.

Overall expenses are lower in spite of an increase in expenses for the strategic priorities mentioned by Dr. Shape and expenses related to consolidations of locations during the third quarter. The expense for these strategic priorities was $1.8 million in the third quarter of this fiscal year compared to $500,000 in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year.

This overall expense reduction is the result of our previous work to consolidate locations and reduce headcount. We continue to work on improving our operating efficiencies to make sure our cost align with our current enrollment numbers. As such, we will continue to review the possibility of consolidating some of our physical locations in the coming quarters.

Moving to Slide 30. Net loss attributable to the company for the fiscal year 2018 third quarter was $3.7 million or $0.15 per diluted share based on 24.3 million shares outstanding compared to a net loss of $2.5 million or $0.10 per diluted share based on 24.2 million shares outstanding in the prior year period.

The net loss in the third quarter was impacted by $1.1 million of asset impairment charges related to the leasehold improvements at certain locations that were consolidated during the quarter. The company’s LBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 was negative $2.4 million compared to LBITDA of $900,000 in the prior-year period. A table reconciling LBITDA to net loss can be found in yesterday’s press release.

Slides 31 and 32 show financial highlights from the first nine months of fiscal year 2018 compared to the first nine months of fiscal year 2017. National American University Holdings’ revenue for the nine-month period ending February 28, 2018, decreased to $58 million from $64.4 million in the same period last year. Again, this decrease was primarily driven by low enrollments.

SG&A expenses for the nine months ending February 28, 2018, was $44.6 million compared to $47.2 million for the nine-month period in the prior year. Cost of educational services decreased from $20.6 million to $19.5 million for the comparative nine-month periods. The impact on expenses from the strategic initiatives in the first nine months of the fiscal year totaled $4.6 million compared to $1.3 million for the same initiatives in the first nine months of the prior year.

Normalizing for these growth investments indicates expense savings in other university expenses of greater than $5.9 million in the first nine months of the year. The impact of our ongoing expense-reduction initiatives is clear in the overall expense results. During the first nine months of fiscal year 2018, the company reported a net loss attributable to the National American University Holdings of negative $11.3 million or $0.47 per diluted share based on 24.2 million shares outstanding compared to a net loss of $5.3 million or $0.22 per diluted share based on 24.1 million shares outstanding in the prior-year period.

LBITDA for the first nine months of fiscal year 2018 was $7.4 million, loss compared to LBITDA of negative $3.1 million in the prior-year period. Again, a table comparing LBITDA to net loss can be found in yesterday’s press release.

Moving to Slide 33, the balance sheet highlights at February 28, 2018, cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.6 million, our working capital totaled $1.3 million, NAU has no outstanding lending debt, and stockholders equity totaled $17.8 million. Our balance sheet includes taxes receivable of $2.4 million that was received earlier in the month of March.

During the third quarter of this fiscal year, cash reported on balance sheet declined by $4.1 million from the second quarter, of this decline $1.25 million of cash is now held in our restricted certificate of deposit as collateral for state bonding requirement for the State of New Mexico. The primary driver behind the balance of the declining cash was, cash flows used in our operating activities in the third quarter totaling $2.6 million.

As we continue working to better align our expenses with our current involvement and income levels, we are excited about the strategic initiatives, Dr. Shape discussed earlier this morning, and we believe these efforts will serve to strengthen the finances and future of our University.

With that, I will turn the call back to Dr. Shape.

Ronald Shape

Thanks Dr. Heflin. Operator, we would be happy to take any questions at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] There are no questions at this time, I would like to turn the call back over to management for any closing remarks.

Ronald Shape

We would like to thank everyone for joining us. We are available to answer any additional questions you may have. You’re also welcome to contact our Investor Relations firm, The Equity Group. We look forward to speaking with you again during the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, this concludes today’s teleconference you may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.