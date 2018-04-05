Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/3/18: IFF, PBIB, CIK

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/3/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes will wane into mid April, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades will then increase from mid-April into May, and will stay strong into the second week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Porter Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIB), and;
  • Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Credit Suisse Asset Mgt Income Fund (NYSEMKT:CIK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL);
  • New Jersey Mining (OTCQB:NJMC);
  • MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC);
  • Catalyst Pharm (NASDAQ:CPRX);
  • Constellation Br (NYSE:STZ);
  • Public Svc Ent (NYSE:PEG);
  • Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR);
  • Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE);
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB);
  • Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN);
  • Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), and;
  • Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD);
  • Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF), and;
  • Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Unum Therapeutics (Pending:UNUM).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$7,450,476

2

Ratcliffe Liam

DIR

Unum Therapeutics

UNUM

JB*

$6,600,000

3

Wycoff W Kirk

DIR

Porter Bancorp

PBIB

JB*

$1,950,000

4

Atlas Venture Fund IX

BO

Unum Therapeutics

UNUM

JB*

$1,128,624

5

Gentle Meg

CEO,DIR

Tellurian

TELL

B

$695,710

6

City Of London Investment

BO

Templeton Dragon Fund

TDF

B

$233,260

7

Tokarz Michael T

CB,DIR

MVC Capital

MVC

B

$199,800

8

Csam Americas Holding

O

Credit Suisse Asset Mgt Income Fund

CIK

B

$115,541

9

Shiell Kevin G

DIR

New Jersey Mining

NJMC

JB*

$52,000

10

McEnany Patrick J

CEO,DIR

Catalyst Pharm

CPRX

B

$45,800

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$45,589,820

2

Klein David Eric

VP,CFO

Constellation Br

STZ

S

$4,088,979

3

Hsing Michael

CEO,DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$2,237,994

4

Ryu Marcus

CEO,PR,DIR

Guidewire Software

GWRE

AS

$1,557,660

5

Smith Howard W Iii

PR,DIR

Walker & Dunlop

WD

AS

$1,471,848

6

Benioff Marc

CB,CEO

Salesforce Com

CRM

AS

$1,154,012

7

Izzo Ralph

CB,CEO,DIR

Public Svc Ent

PEG

AS

$1,039,669

8

Lem Esther

SO

Chegg

CHGG

AS

$1,006,000

9

Golden David A

VP,LO

Eastman Chemical

EMN

AS

$906,268

10

Roche Vincent

CEO,DIR

Analog Devices

ADI

AS

$904,700

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.