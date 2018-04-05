Does Buying Tesla's 2025 Debt Tranche Make Sense At This Yield To Maturity?

Source: Tesla.com

If you need an investment to keep you up at night, look no further than Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Both its stock and debt have seen considerable movement in the past few weeks, primarily due to recent debt downgrade and disappointing news. The bears are finally happy to see Tesla's stock and bonds being clobbered, but is it down and out for this company or just a bump in the road for a possible game-changing technology?

If you are on a fixed income or nearing retirement, a way to handsomely beat the paltry bank yields is to look at owning corporate debt. One might be tempted to own Tesla bonds for their relatively higher yields. Read on to determine if that is a good idea or not.

Tesla 2025 Debt

Tesla's bonds feel as volatile as the Tesla stock these days. Their 2025 debt fell to new lows last week after a rating downgrade and continued disappointing headlines such as the autopilot crash. What really got the ball rolling was Moody's downgrade on March 27 from B3 to B2 sending the debt crashing due to what Moody's cited as a 'significant shortfall in the Model 3 production rate' as well as 'liquidity pressures due to its large negative free cash flow and the pending maturities of convertible bonds ($230 million in November 2018 and $920 million in March 2019)'.

However, as positive news came in, the stock closed up over 7% on Wednesday, and the bonds were approximately 28 basis points higher. The reason: the company stated that it would not need to raise more money this year which calmed liquidity fears that have plagued the company.

Source: bondsupermart.com

2025 Tranche History

For some history on this debt, Tesla issued unsecured high yield $1.8B debt issuance back in August 2017 and was priced to yield 5.3% with a maturity of August 2025.

Source: bondsupermart.com

I looked at that juicy 5.3% yield at issuance, but felt at that time that investors were not being compensated for the risk. Now that the yield is approximately 7.1%, taking that risk is more titillating. However, the fundamental problem is still the same as it was when it issued this debt: will the company make money, can it meet its expansion plans, just how much money will it need to meet liquidity needs, etc. This uncertainty appears to be what the bond market is pricing into this unsecured debt.

While this bond provides a nice yield, the best that could happen as a bond investor to make a healthy yield, the downside is one could lose the principle in its entirety. The risk appears too high to recommend the debt at this point in time.

Debt Agency Ratings

To understand bond ratings used by the various rating agencies, please see the below chart. You can see just how low this debt is rated and why one might not want to take the risk of owning it.

Tesla Debt Maturities

Discussing just the 2025 debt only tells part of the story. Tesla has a large amount of debt coming due in the next year and a half. From the look at its operations and financials, this will happen at just the time it needs even more cash to fund operations and massive expansion efforts.

With over $3.3B in cash along with other short-term financing available, will it have enough cash to fund its capital expenditures, operations, and debt repayment? Unfortunately, $3.3B doesn't go very far when you are burning through cash at its current rate. 2017 ended with Tesla inking a $3.5 billion negative cash flow.

View Tesla's detailed debt schedule here.

Source: sec.gov

Forbes did a nice job of summarizing the debt repayment by time period, size and conversion price, as applicable. In addition to its huge negative cash flow, Tesla has almost $2 billion of debt (including non-recourse) coming due before November 2019.

The issue is that any company that is growing as fast as Tesla would appear to require a significant amount of capital outlay. It has to get deliveries up and keep them up to avoid a cash crunch.

The golden keys for Tesla's success in the near term, in my opinion, are two-fold: get production ramped up (and maintain quality) as well as getting its stock price up.

Tesla's debt Type From Maturity Coupon Size Conv. Price Maturing Before 12/2019 Convert SC 11/2018 2.75% $230 million $560.64 Convert TM 3/2019 0.25% $920 million $359.87 Convert SC 11/2019 1.625% $566 million $759.36 Prom. Note SC 8/2018 6.5% $100 million Subtotal $ 1.816 billion Non-Recourse Term Loan SC 12/2018 4.8% $157 million Term Loan SC 1/2021 4.9% $176 million $333 million Future Maturities Convert TM 3/2021 1.25% $1.38 billion $359.87 Convert TM 3/2022 2.375% $977.5 million $327.50 Senior Notes TI 8.2025 5.3% $1.8 billion Subtotal $4.157 billion SC=SolarCity TM=Tesla Motors TI=Tesla, Inc.

Source: Forbes.com

The March 2019 tranche (issued March 2014) above appears to be the one to keep an eye on. The coupon of 0.25% is cheap debt and keeps the cash flow issue at bay, at least on this portion of debt. Tesla has been able to convert bonds to stock in the past as its stock has gone up substantially. However, the March 2019 debt has a conversion price of $359.87, approximately 20% higher than today's stock price. That rebound is certainly possible, but with production misses and other bad news, as well as the overall stock market's inability to stabilize, the odds of this happening appear to be dropping. Worse case, Tesla would have to settle the $920 million in cash in early 2019 - that is something, at least from today's cash flow, that just does not seem possible.

Just six months after this debt comes due, another $566 million comes due in November 2019. That tranche has a conversion price of over $759 - it's hard to think of the stock reaching that target in the next 18 months.

Production

While 1Q18 deliveries did not meet expectations (see chart below), the company said total production increased 40% to 34,494 vehicles, including 24,728 Model S and Model X vehicles and 9,766 Model 3 vehicles. Model 3 production represented a fourfold increase from the previous quarter.

Tesla said it produced 2,020 Model 3s in the past seven days and expects to produce 2,000 more Model 3s in the next seven days. The company plans to end the second quarter making 2,500 Model 3s a week.

In addition, it expects that the Model 3 production rate will climb rapidly to 5,000 units per week 'laying the groundwork for Q3 to have the long-sought ideal combination of high volume, good gross margin and strong positive operating cash flow. As a result, Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year, apart from standard credit lines.'

On an additional positive note, Tesla mentioned that customer satisfaction for Model 3 quality is above 93%.

Based on the above discussion, it would appear that buying the 2025 debt at the current yield to maturity would not be advisable for most individual investors at this point. We really need to see production deliveries up, positive net cash flow, and the stock to be higher for me to be interested in holding Tesla's debt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.