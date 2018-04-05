OTC Newsletter - Interview With Value Digger

We have a quick chat about his favourite stocks and the way he looks at small-caps, including his OTC picks.

As a start, could you please share with us how did you end up analyzing microcaps and OTC entities?

I don't invest in large caps because these stocks are so well covered. Actually, they are over-analyzed and therefore, it's not easy to find grossly undervalued stocks and make high returns in the large cap space. However, I do read the reports from the large caps to check the industry trends and outlook. And then, I like shining my flashlight in the dark corners of the market to dig up obscure stocks that are unknown to many analysts and make high returns beating the market.

Has your focus evolved or did you look at small caps from the very beginning?

I started with the large caps but I have focused on the small caps over the last 20 years.

Could you please describe your investment strategy and what are the most important factors in it?

I'm a value investor who often follows a top-down approach when making an investment decision. In other words, I will evaluate first the macroeconomic factors, look at the broad performance of the economy and will then seek industries that are going to perform well (thematic investing) in order to identify the best opportunities (from a fundamental standpoint) within that industry.

What kind of process do you have when building a macro thesis and what do you think constitutes a margin of safety when doing the top-down approach?

The due diligence on a macro thesis always starts with the economic conditions both in North America and globally, it continues with the global macro trends and finally focuses on identifying specific industry trends in North America.

When it comes to assessing my margin of safety, the top-3 key factors for me are: Valuation, leverage and insider ownership.

Could you please give us an example of one such macro thesis?

The transition from the brick and mortar stores to the E-commerce companies with the online business models.

Catalyst or valuation? Which one do you think is more important when it comes to a stock?

Statistically speaking, the highest returns usually come from a combination of low valuation with a strong catalyst.

Sure, but are you more comfortable investing in a stock that is visibly cheap but does not show any clear catalyst or the other way around (less appealing valuation, but clear potential)?

I usually start with the valuation and I want my pick to be cheap. Then, I try to identify the potential catalyst. If I can't identify any catalyst, I will not reject the stock but I will just initiate a small position.

As you mentioned a ‘teaser position’, do you employ any trading strategy when it comes to small-caps?

If I want to invest $100 in a small cap, I will initially invest 30% of this amount, another 40% if the stock drops 25% from the initial buy price and the remaining 30% if the stock drops 50% from the initial buy price.

Which stock pick are you the proudest of and which the least?

I went against the grain in 2014 and 2015 and wrote many bearish articles on a bunch of energy companies predicting that they would plunge due to their debt overhang and many of them would end up filing for bankruptcy.

Also, I wrote a bearish article on Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) at $11.30 in May 2017 despite many bullish reports from analysts and funds. WLB currently is under $2 and those who shorted it by buying puts made about 500% in less than six months. My bearish article is here.

As many investors recall, many US-listed Chinese firms defrauded thousands of investors a few years ago. More than 50 U.S. listed Chinese companies were either delisted or halted from trading in 2011 and 2012 based on claims of fraud and other violations of U.S. securities laws. Unfortunately, I invested in some of them and lost my money. I relied on their financial reports but their financial reports proved to be materially false and misleading.

What are the three biggest challenges that you encounter on a daily basis when doing research?

Excluding the quarterly and annual reports, there is difficulty in finding adequate information on key things such as contracts and agreements with customers. Also, there are companies that are not responsive to my questions and timely in returning phone calls and emails.

Do you have any individual stocks that you are currently looking at or you are already invested in which you think are interesting and would want to share with us?

One of my highest conviction ideas is Chinook Energy (NASDAQ:CKEC) from the Toronto board or CNKEF on the OTCBB for a bunch of reasons. Things have been shaping up nicely since the completion of the Craft spinoff in December 2016, but the market hasn't realized it yet primarily because the energy sector remains out of favor. However, I believe the market will realize it once CKE's Q4 2017 is out.

Specifically:

A) CKEC announced excellent results from its 4 Montney wells with the new completion design that will be connected in Q4 2017. The IP rates were between 1,500 boepd and 2,200 boepd with approximately 18% Condensate (pentane) that sells at a Premium to WTI. For reference, the Montney wells from the Montney peers such as Leucrotta Exploration (LXE) and Birchcliff Energy (BIR) contain only oil and low-priced NGLs (i.e. butane, propane).

B) CKE's Montney wells cost just C$4.2 million, which is the lowest cost per Montney well in the Montney space. For reference, RMP Energy's (NYSE:RMP) and Delphi Energy's (NYSEARCA:DEE) Montney wells cost about C$5.7 million and C$7.5 million each. As you know, the combination of low cost per well with high IP rates and significant Condensate volumes is the perfect case scenario for all the energy producers because it results in wells with high ROR. And this is the case for CKE.

C) CKE's 4 Montney wells will be connected in Q4 2017 and CKE will exit 2017 at 6,300 boepd, which is a 110% production growth on a YoY basis given that:

"Unconsolidated's average production for the fourth quarter of 2016 was 2,593 boe/d and the Company exited 2016 at approximately 3,030 boe/d."

D) Thanks to the agreement with Alliance, CKE sells part of its natural gas production at Chicago Citygate receiving premium pricing and natural gas price in the U.S. has exceeded US$3/mmbtu over the last weeks.

Also, CKE has hedged part of its natural gas production at C$3.20/GJ until the end of 2017.

On top of this, AECO and Station 2 prices have surpassed C$2.50/GJ since early November 2017 when TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) finished its expansion and maintenance activities on the NGTL network. And I remain bullish on natural gas for 2018.

Do you have any sources that you repeatedly use for idea generation?

I have been investing in the stock markets for almost 30 years, so I have built my proprietary database with thousands of stocks from the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia. This database is my primary source for idea generation. And I enrich this database on a regular basis by reading articles from many financial websites.

How often do you find appealing ideas outside of US and Canada?

Actually, I have focused on the U.S. and Canada since 2014, when this unprecedented downturn in the energy markets began, so I have not diligently explored the European or the Australian stocks over the last 4 years.

Could you please list the three most obscure businesses that you have ever encountered? (It does not have to be a public business that is now traded)

To me, the US-listed Chinese firms are the most obscure businesses. On that front, China Intelligent Lighting & Electronics (OTC:CILE) and NIVS IntelliMedia Technology Group (OTCPK:NIVS) were two obscure Chinese firms that issued materially false and misleading information in their reports defrauding investors, including me. They belonged to the same Chinese family.

Furthermore, I wrote an article in January 2015 emphatically explaining why I steered clear of Breitling Energy (BECC) at $0.41/share, while also expressing severe concerns about the company's legitimacy.

Breitling Energy confirmed my suspicions and proved to be a scam in June 2016, when BECC's CEO, also called as Dallas "Frack Master", was accused of fraud and was finally arrested at Los Angeles Airport a few months ago. My bearish article is here.

Do you have any favorite books connected to either OTC, investing or business in general?

"The Intelligent Investor" by Benjamin Graham, "The Essays of Warren Buffett" by Warren Buffett, "One Up on Wall Street" by Peter Lynch, "Learn To Earn" by Peter Lynch and "Irrational Exuberance" by Robert Shiller.

Thanks for the interview VD!

