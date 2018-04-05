A Look At The Big Irish Cash Cow Banks

Three of the four big banks are beginning to offer dividends again after 10 years in the penalty box for needing to be rescued from past excesses.

Most of the debt is lending to business at 8%.

The purpose of this report is to assess if the big Irish banks are worth investing in for continued share price capital growth and dividend income.

To answer this question, an assessment of the success to which the banks have enclosed the economy with debt will be used together with an assessment of how this enclosure of the economy can be made into higher profits.

The idea for this article came as a result of some surprising findings that I made in this article on the Irish national accounts and sectoral balances.

Research for the article revealed that:

Ireland had a massive level of private debt. Most of the debt is corporate debt. The average lending rate for corporate debt is a massive 8%. Banks holding these high yield loan assets on their books must be earning a good income

The enclosure of the Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart above shows that credit growth has been in decline in 2017. The flow of private debt creation shown above changes the stock of private debt shown in the chart below.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

The chart above shows that total debt is about 280% of GDP and declining. The household sector has been reducing debt since 2010 and has halved its exposure. The corporate sector has a long way to go before it comes back to safe territory.

Professor Keen has found that 150% of GDP is a natural barrier beyond which economies tend not to take on more debt. In this case, Ireland broke through the barrier thanks to the corporate sector.

The trend in most advanced western economies is for the household sector to have a much larger debt level than the corporate sector who normally stay at around 70% of GDP as loans are tied to the ability to pay interest out of earnings. The household sector is normally much higher because loans are tied to speculative gains in real estate rather than the ability to pay.

Ireland is unusual in that corporate debt has grown so high.

Typical lending rates are shown in the graphic below from Allied Irish Banks.

Given that most of the debt is corporate debt the likely interest rate is about 8%. Most of the household debt would be for mortgages at 3%.

We know that the debt has a corporate component of 230% of GDP and a private component of 50% of GDP. So 82% of the debt is at 8% and the remaining debt is at 3% and makes for an average of about 7%.

This means from the table above that $60B per year or over 19% of GDP goes to Ireland's private banks as interest earnings. This is a very strong income flow to banks.

This phenomenon where debt service absorbs so much aggregate demand has been coined "debt deflation" by economist Professor Michael Hudson. This is in the sense that the real economy is deflated by the weight of the debt service.

Bank Strategy

It is the role of the banking industry to create credit and lend it out at interest and make a profit. In a bank utopia, every creditworthy citizen would be "loaned up" and paying interest. The loan book is the bank's asset and provides the bank income from which to pay shareholder dividends. The aim is to make this loan book as large as possible with as little risk as possible. One could simplify the model as follows:

Loan as much money out to creditworthy borrowers as possible. Seek to create a rising rate environment to maximize profit on the established loan book for as long as possible. Protect the loan book.

A three-stage process where the economy is first enclosed with loans and then squeezed to extract as much income as possible.

One can assess how successful a bank is by looking at how large its loan book is and how much of the economy's income it has secured as an income stream on that loan book.

Stage 1: Grow the Loan Book

In the case of Ireland, the banking sector has been very successful as the charts above show. The debt once reached 320% of GDP, and this shows what is possible. While households have deleveraged by half since the peak, the corporate sector has borrowed on and gone even higher and at much higher rates than the household sector.

Mission accomplished, it is over 230% of GDP.

For this reason, it is likely as part of the grand strategy that interest rates will be raised to maximize the return on a loan book that is not growing anymore, like in the U.S.A. At this point, the banks know that the economy is full and it is time to move onto stage 2.

Stage 2: Maximize Returns on the Loan Book

For Ireland, one can model the impact of this private debt on the economy over a range of interest rate levels, and this is shown in the table below. Lending rates are shown in the graphic above from Allied Irish Banks.

(Source: Author calculation based on Trading Economics dot com GDP data and Prof. Steve Keen private debt data)

One can see at present that over 19% of GDP/aggregate demand goes to private commercial banks as debt service cost and not on real goods and services in the real economy.

One can also conclude that this interest payment from loans underpins the strong dividend income one can receive from Irish banks.

Ireland has four large banks that monopolize the finance market and are listed below.

Bank of Ireland (OTCPK:IRLBF)

Allied Irish Banks (OTC:ALALY)

Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNKEY)

Ulster Bank - Subsidiary of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group since 2000/2001 (RBS)

Irish banks can not only create money by lending, but some of them are also authorized to print banknotes. Ireland is an example of a nation where the banking sector has taken on even the creation of paper money and coins which is usually done by the national treasury and represents in most advanced countries about 3% of the money supply.

This is a banking sector that has successfully relieved the government of key financial functions.

Five-year charts for each of the banks are shown below.

Bank of Ireland

"It's first time in 10 years that Bank of Ireland is proposing a dividend - that's a pivotal moment for us," the bank's CEO, Francesca McDonagh, told CNBC. Previously at HSBC, McDonagh was appointed to the position last October. The bank said it has proposed a dividend of 11.5 cents per share and called it "a significant milestone" that reflects the progress it has made since the financial crisis.

(Source: CNBC)

After now emerging from the excesses of the past the Bank of Ireland could now be worth a look as dividends resume.

Allied Irish Banks

(Source: Commsec)

AIB is another bank that has come out of the penalty box after a state bailout and is now offering dividends. The yield at present is shown below.

(Source: Commsec)

From the bank's last annual report the following graphic provides a snapshot of future plans and goals and recent achievements.

(Source: AIB 2017 annual report)

Danske Bank

The Danske Bank is well covered in this recent Seeking Alpha article by Renaissance Research. I concur with the author's findings and this one produces the sort of high dividend that must come from a loan book that is earning 8% interest on all that business lending. DNKEY is the depository receipt that enables the share to be bought in America and only started trading in 2016, the bank has been around much longer than that and was founded in 1871.

Royal Bank of Scotland

RBS needed rescuing by the government in the GFC. RBS is not allowed to issue dividends until the terms of the rescue are met. The scope for a resumption of dividends is coming as this recent article explains.

Bank profits and dividends can be expected to rise with central bank (ECB) rate rises and exits from rescue packages, ten years should be long enough and the first of them are emerging and issuing dividends again.

The central bank wants to raise rates, as all central banks do, to give them more room to move in the next recession, and could paradoxically be the cause of the next recession. Rates now are considered too low at only 0% and should be "normalized" to at least 2% to 3%. Such a scenario would see home loan variable rates increase to 3% to 5%. By this time banks will be earning about $77B of extra income per year. Irish business lending rates could go to 12% adding even more interest income. This is based on the loan book remaining static with no extra effort on behalf of the banks to generate more loans. The dividend could potentially more than double given the cost base is the same, and yet the rising rates have brought in more income.

America has started the rate rise and QE unwinding process. Other central banks around the world will follow this lead. From the table above, in the previous section, we can see that each one percent rate rise adds over $US8B to loan interest income when passed onto the consumer.

The American Fed rate rise chart is shown below.

Stage 3: Protect the Loan Book

By assets under management (size of loan book), one of the Irish banks features in the top fifty banks in the world as the chart below from Wikipedia shows.

In the event of a crisis, the "too big to fail" card will be played and will work as it did in 2006-2009 where the national governments across the world guaranteed bank liquidity. What this means is that the banks are backstopped by the national government which is in turn backstopped by the ECB and the EU. The EU is sovereign in its currency and therefore has unlimited euros with which to support the financial sector as it is doing right now.

In the event of a problem, QE will be activated. Bad loans and long-dated bonds will be bought from the private banks by the central bank in exchange for excess reserves. It happened last time, all around the world, and will happen again as well. Profits are privatized, and losses are socialized.

What does this mean for investors? It means that the bank and its accumulated loan book are safe. One can invest in the big Irish banks with some demonstrated impunity.

This does not mean that one should continue to hold into, through and then after a financial crisis and experience share price decline and 10 years of no dividends. One would be well advised to watch the level of non-performing loans and bank profitability and make a timely exit.

At some stage, the central banks across the world will raise the interest rates too high and a recession will result from the high cost of servicing debt deflating the real economy leaving little income over for buying real goods and services.

The finance sector is like a parasite sitting on the back of the real economy extracting the value that might otherwise have been spent on real goods and services. It provides finance that a nationalized banking system could provide at a lower cost and with no risk and with better credit allocation to worthwhile, productive activities rather than chasing speculative assets higher into an unsustainable bubble.

Alas, we have the system we have and it behooves us to understand it and use it to our advantage as investors.

Exchange Rates

No discussion of an overseas investment would be complete without a discussion about the exchange rate and its impact on investment returns.

Ireland uses the euro as its national currency and the euro is on an upward trajectory relative to other currencies such as the USD because it is becoming more scarce. Euros are being "unprinted" by a combination of private debt repayment and also government austerity surplus budgets in the EU. This article covers this subject in much more detail.

This means that an investor has exposure to rising exchange rate environment that lifts both capital gains and income.

Summary, Recommendation, and Conclusion

This article has shown:

The Irish banks have enclosed the economy with a loan book of over 230% of GDP. The next phase is harvesting interest income from this loan book asset; this can be expected once the lending rate has fallen to zero, as it has in the U.S.A. Irish banks are now beginning to issue dividends again and have a strong income from which to do so given that the bulk of their loans are at 8% or better. The big Irish banks are too big to fail and are backed by a monetary currency sovereign with the unlimited ability to issue euros, they have been rescued once and will be rescued again. Exchange rate movements will enhance the investment prospect and add to the total return over the next years into the tightening cycle and beyond.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.