Going Long Trade Wars With Value, Part 1: Berkshire Hathaway

This article updates certain investment themes, then goes on to discuss Berkshire Hathaway as an example of a stock that fits the investment themes I'm using now.

Introduction - combining three themes into one

In this article, I first want to show how three themes - good economy, value, and looking past trade war memes - may come together in an investment plan. Beginning with Warren Buffett's company, I will then begin a series of articles on stocks that I believe are appropriate within the structure of a "risk off" investing framework I propounded a few days ago. Note, this is not old-time "risk off" investing where that would mean buying Treasury bonds, because quantitative easing also turned bonds into risk assets. A 30-year T-bond at 3% has its own risks, given that while the Fed is hawkish today, ultimately, it may have to monetize the large and growing Federal debt.

The next sections cover each of the three themes separately, followed by a synthesis of them, and then a discussion of the first stock I will highlight as a risk-off stock I like for the times we are on, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B).

First, the economy.

Economy may be stronger than thought

I've been wondering about this for a few reasons, one being the great strength of cyclical stocks before the latest sell-off. Was the sell-off due to nerves, rational thinking based on forward sales and EPS estimates that will soon prove to be too low, or quite appropriate? Wednesday yielded a clue which comports with a recent commentary from the Cass (CASS) Freight Index, which shows a chart showing extraordinary strength this year:

That's impressive (data from February).

The PDF found at the linked website begins with this information:

Economic Outlook from Freight's Perspective Volume Continues to be Strong, Pricing Even Stronger - Unnecessarily Raises Broader Inflation Concerns

February 2018 Year- over-year change Month-to- month change Shipments 1.198 11.4% 5.9% Expenditures 2.724 14.3% 5.2%

Shipment volume up more than 11% yoy? Now, little CASS is not the last word in this metric, but why should they be miles off? I have to give this metric some weight.

Belief in economic strength despite interest rate hikes explains why I have been expecting the Federal Reserve to be able to keep to its interest rate increases as well as its asset-deflationary reverse QE program. This is consistent with a non-recessionary period in which the Fed "takes the punch bowl away." Such a period is typically challenging for stocks and often has led to changes in market leadership.

More recently, we see a surprising comment about economic strength from a home builder. Here is what Lennar (LEN) had to say about the macro picture in its earnings release Wednesday (emphasis added):

"We continue to remain positive on the outlook of the housing industry in general. Although interest rates have ticked up, unemployment remains low, the labor participation rate has been increasing, and wages have been moving modestly higher, though we think, even higher than the data the government captures. Feedback from our new home consultants indicates that our customer base feels confident in both job security and compensation levels in spite of the political noise that abounds."

The CEO expanded on these bullish comments in his prepared remarks in the conference call.

Finally, ADP's (ADP) National Employment Report beat expectations for March, up 241,000 with broad strength across company sizes and occupations.

So: good news for workers and business in general, but strangely, some bad news for asset prices as a strong economy allows the Fed to continue raising rates and reversing QE.

Next, trade.

Not really a war, maybe not even a skirmish

I trade (pun intended) against the idea that what the Trump administration is doing with trade with China and the NAFTA renegotiation is a material negative for stocks, or will ever be one (no certainties, though).

Every time markets sell off on something or other to do with China, I look to buy something. Paraphrasing the words of a former patient who was a financial professional: "I buy wars and revolutions, and sell peace treaties."

That said, there are a few stocks that deserve a P/E haircut due to excessive reliance on sales within China. But, overall, I think I've seen this movie before. It begins with drama and angst, but it lacks a 'wow' finish. Rather, it has an ending on a different theme, which for today's US-based and US-focused investors involves the many changes of the very large and diverse US economy and its ongoing economic relationships with a large, diverse world. Change is constant, and some changing trade relationships with China and the northern and southern neighbors of the US need to be taken in stride.

In other words, as my former patient might have said, I buy trade 'wars.'

Next:

Stocks for a risk-off time

For some time, I have been analogizing today's period to the 1999-2000 era, when "Old Economy" stocks were ignored and "growth" stocks went wild. The broad market (SPY) peaked twice in 2000, in March and August, and then headed far south into the 2001 recession and post-9/11 panic, then tanked to a lower low in 2002. However, hundreds if not thousands of individual stocks bottomed in 2000, many of them in March when tech (QQQ) topped, and then these laggards moved upward through all the downdrafts the next several years and then participated in the non-stop 2003-7 bull market. That's one paradigm I've been using for my current investing: anti-momentum, as it were. As I described the point recently in The Cheesecake Factory: The Shorts Are All Over It, But I Like It:

My preference therefore has been to take at least partial profits on big winners based on both major "rips" upward this year, in January and again recently, and look to begin redeploy in stocks that: have not had big if any runs

operate in basic sectors of the economy

are not currently viewed as glamourous (but could be so viewed)

are not experiencing cyclically high margins

are not hurt by the Fed's interest rate increases. In other words, I'm looking for straw hats out of season. Finally, I'm looking for a stock that is seasoned, has generally outperformed the SPY over a long period of time, and that has significant visible growth potential.

Therefore, I'm looking for 2018's equivalent of Old Economy stocks (and small caps) circa Y2K - relatively-neglected stocks of well-run, successful companies. This includes The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), which acted well in Wednesday's rally.

A more recent example of playing the change in investment trends came in Q2 2011, when the weak dollar/commodity inflation plays collapsed. These were the leaders in the reflationary days after the Great Recession ended and QE brought on some inflation, with fears in some quarters of hyperinflation. New market leaders after the summer 2011 sell-off were non-inflation stocks: electric and gas utilities (XLU), healthcare stocks, large-cap tech, and other sectors (the 2012-4 rally was broad). If you continued playing the inflation game, you got crushed or at best left behind. Notably, the period of changing leadership in mid-late 2011 followed the end of QE 2; thus, it was analogous to Y2K, which was also a period of Fed-induced change (i.e., withdrawal of ease the Fed had provided to the markets in late 1998).

My current thesis involves looking past the aggregate valuation measures that some money managers and "strategists" are using to say this is another Y2K-like bubble and look at a market of individual stocks. As worked 2000 and in 2011, I am switching more to value and less for growth (2000) or inflation (2011).

However, the effects of QE 3 and a very long bull market in the SPY have not reduced many, if any, stocks to clear bargain status, so there are warts to the value-oriented stocks I will be discussing going forward (plus, they may individually rally by the time I get to them). I will begin with a well-known one that will not take a long time to discuss, given how prominent it is, and that exemplifies why its general characteristics make it an example of the themes I've been propounding.

Berkshire Hathaway, class A shares (BRK.A) and class B shares (BRK.B)

Berkshire is a different sort of company. Mr. Buffett's annual letter to shareholders is released after hours Friday, or Saturday morning, to give ordinary investors and shareholders the same opportunity to digest the information therein as the pros have. Conference calls after quarterly earnings reports? None. Road show presentations? Never. Website to the 10-K? No, it's not so easy to find. It's basically the Warren Buffett and Charles Munger show, with Buffett the star.

Berkshire is a holding company that encompasses many fields. Valuation is based on many moving parts. The most important is insurance and the assets that collateralize BRK.B's many commitments. These are mostly stocks rather than bonds as most insurers own, allowing Buffett-Munger to generate alpha via stock-picking (which has lagged in recent years). BRK.B's many insurance companies are characterized in the 10-K three ways:

GEICO

reinsurance

primary insurance.

While the company had always bought some individual, whole companies, as it grew, paying no dividends since 1967, it outgrew the practice of reinvesting its profits and float in common stocks and increasingly began purchasing whole companies. The purchase of the western railroad Burlington Northern in the peri-Great Recession period was a coup; this is considered the next most valuable asset after the insurance segment.

As an asset play, BRK.B (and BRK.A with it, of course) is viewed differently by different observers. Analysts usually focus on its price versus book value, with earnings of secondary importance, given vagaries in catastrophe-related reinsurance costs and other factors. At a price around $300,000 and $200 for the A and B shares, respectively, BRK.B shares are trading around 1.4X book value. This is more than a 50% discount to the 3.1X price:book ratio at which the SPY trades, and is unusually large. It is also below the 1.5X P/B ratio for BRK.B that Value Line has posited as "normal."

A more sophisticated analysis involves summing the parts. Morningstar (MORN) provides this as a premium service, which I access through ETrade. MORN currently views BRK.B shares as worth $220 each, which would fit with the idea that the stock should trade a little higher than 1.4X book in a normalized market, and higher than that, given the general market's P/B ratio. Note that Berkshire adjusts book value for the fluctuating market price of its many stocks.

So, BRK.B fits with one of the three themes, namely that it's a value stock (run by the world's most successful value investor) in a QE-infused high P/E, high P/B market.

Re the trade war meme, BRK.B is a heavily US-based company. Burlington Northern has some exposure to trade with China; that's about it except for effects to Berkshire's stocks if trade wars lead to a recession. To the extent that the trade negotiations are designed by the administration to lead to some extra production within the US rather than in China, this would tend to help BRK.B, as it is tied into the warp and woof of the US economy in many ways. Thus, I thought that the sell-off Wednesday on the China tariff retaliation news, with BRK.B responding downward, represented an actionable buy point.

Finally, BRK.B is largely a pro-cyclical company. Its financial assets are more oriented toward growth than not; two of its largest stocks, Wells Fargo (WFC) and AmEx (AXP) benefit from higher interest rates. Its largest stock, Apple (AAPL), is a growth stock. Sales of general insurance trend up with the economy. Railroading is cyclical. BRK.B's many investments in housing sales and construction, power generation, basic industries, etc. all benefit from economic strength, and are heavily concentrated in the US. Importantly, as a largely domestic company, BRK.B benefits from last December's tax reform.

Thus, while there are warts to the BRK.B story, such as the age of the principal executives and the stodgy nature of some of its largest stocks, overall, I see this stock as fitting the several themes laid out above:

benefits from unrecognized strength in the domestic economy

on balance, is not harmed by trade conflicts with China

trades as a value stock

has a long-term record of success.

I am looking for BRK.B to grow about as fast as the US economy and for the stock to trend up on that reason, to resist normalization of the SPY if its valuation compresses due to Fed tightening, and potentially to have its P/B valuation expand from 1.4X to the 1.5-1.6X range. Note, a possible catalyst for BRK.B could be redeployment of its very large cash position into a capital return program.

Concluding remarks - finding the right stocks for the short and long run

Because I'm a long-only investor, I don't want to dwell on stocks that may be vulnerable due to overvaluation, because they are over-leveraged as the Fed tightens, because their industry is fated to suffer, or may be unattractive for new money investments for other reasons. Most stocks should be priced to yield positive returns over time, which is a core reason to be a long-only investor. The goal at Seeking Alpha is to find out-performers going forward; past performance has already happened. While I am overweight AAPL and bought Wednesday's dip in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), I am making the general case for fresh market leadership. My current thesis: value with potential to grow at least as fast as the economy, and by using what I view as unwarranted anxiety about another Smoot-Hawley type of trade situation to provide buying opportunities. Berkshire Hathaway is a classic example of the sort of stock I am thinking of. It is, however, a very difficult company to analyze, and different people will have different views of its post-Buffett fate.

There are other, more focused stocks that fit the "value" and growth-at-a-reasonable price bill that could work for a good economy with a hawkish Fed. I look forward to discussing them either upon their earnings reports or in advance of them.

