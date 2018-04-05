Can Deere Reap More Dividends From Its Business?

The company recently came up with the “John Deere Strategy” based on many strong growth vectors.

I had a feeling of déjà vu the other day as I was playing with my six-year-old kid. He was driving his John Deere (DE) tractor around and I could picture me doing the same thing… 30 years ago!

But John Deere has evolved into a lot more than a wide variety of tractors lately. The company recently came up with the “John Deere Strategy” based on many strong growth vectors. Fueled by strong demographic growth (feeding the world and urbanization), DE made some strategic moves through various acquisitions. Management even expected to grow faster than its peers and steal market share at the same time. Investors liked what they saw and DE rallied toward the end of 2017. Now that the stock is losing steam in early 2018, it is time to jump in the tractor for a run? Let’s dig deeper to find out!

Understanding the Business

Founded in 1837 as a blacksmith's shop, John Deere’s brand evolves toward heavy agriculture equipment. About 70% of DE sales come from agricultural equipment, and around 60% of such sales are established in North America. Smelling a good deal as the Trump administration announced an infrastructure plan, DE acquired Wirtgen, a developer of machinery for road construction and maintenance, in 2017. This transaction enables DE to diversify its activities into another promising sector for the years to come: Infrastructure.

Source: DE investors presentation

An Eye on the Latest Quarter

On February 16 th, John Deere posted the following results:

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31, up by +114%, beat estimates $0.11.

Revenue of $5.97B, up by +27.0%, missed estimates by $450M.

Dividend of $0.60/share, no increase.

What the CEO said:

"Sales gains for the quarter, however, were moderated by bottlenecks in the supply chain and logistical delays in shipping products to our dealers. In line with strengthening conditions, we have raised our sales and adjusted-earnings forecasts for 2018 and have confidence we will be able to fulfill the needs of our customers over the course of the year."

What I say:

After completing the acquisition of Wirtgen Group, Deere was able to post strong revenue growth (+27%). Its recent acquisition is responsible for 5% sales growth. The recent tax reform not only brought DE’s tax rate from 35% to 21%, but also helped many manufacturers boost their orders to Deere. Unfortunately, the new steel tariffs may hurt DE’s margin over the next two years as steel prices will increase (steel counts for 10% of DE’s expenses).

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

When I look at both revenue and EPS trends over the past 10 years, I can only be happy to know that DE has acquired Wirtgen. It should bring more growth and we may skip the next down cycle. In fact, DE can count on many growth vectors going forward.

First, demographics are on their side. Arable land space is limited and, most importantly, shrinking. Therefore, farmers need more productive equipment to feed the world. This is an “old” argument, but it is still valid today now that countries like Brazil, Russia, India and China are open for John Deere’s solutions.

Second, DE intends to grow faster than its peers by investing more in R&D.

As I just mentioned, the need for more productive technology is required to produce more food with less space. John Deere is investing lots of money in R&D to beat the industry to the finish line. Technically, if you are spending more, you increase your chances to find breakout technology in your sector.

Source: DE Investors presentation

Third, growth by acquisitions is a good move when you diversify. DE made several acquisitions in 2017 (Blue River Techno, Mazzotti and Wirtgen). I’m particularly interested to see how Wirtgen integration will play out. This move increases DE’s market share in the construction business. This is particularly interesting now that the U.S. government wants to spend more in infrastructure in the coming years. Then again, demographics are playing for DE as global urbanization will require additional infrastructure in the coming decades.

Dividend Growth Perspectives

Now that I’m all excited about DE’s growth perspectives, I hit quite a wall when I looked at DE’s dividend growth profile. Unfortunately, DE’s dividend has remained stagnant since 2014. We are far behind getting into the Dividend Achievers List….

Source: Ycharts

The company went through a generous period hiking its dividend by 114% between 2010 and 2014. And then? A big fat ZERO. When you dig deeper, you understand where it’s coming from.

Source: Ycharts

Management puts more focus on keeping a clean balance sheet deserving an “A rating.” Then, it will use its cash flow to finance R&D and make further acquisitions. Finally, dividend comes into third-priority while management aims for a 25%-35% payout ratio of mid-cycle earnings (2018 investors’ presentation). After looking at the above posted payout ratios graph - don’t look for any dividend growth in 2018…sad.

Potential Downsides

While DE shows some strong growth perspectives, it could also hit a few rocks. As interest rates increase, farmers will see their debt payment hiking accordingly. The willingness to buy new equipment (always on credit) may slow down through the next quarter. Plus, DE is mainly strong in the US and shows little international exposure. I hope this will change through their recent acquisitions. If DE can’t compete on other markets, it will fail to enjoy emerging market’s tailwinds in both agriculture and infrastructure sectors.

Valuation

When we look at the 10-year PE history, we can see the relation with DE’s down cycle (please go back to the first graph of this article) as PE increases naturally when EPS drops.

Source: Ycharts

This shows that investors are patient with such a company as they know the value in investing in a leader in this industry. Unfortunately, this also tells me it will be hard to find any good value at this price.

Even though DE stopped increasing its payout over the past four years, I decided to use the Dividend Discount Model and gave mid-single digit dividend growth going forward. After all, the company is able to double its dividend in no time as it just did in the early 2010s.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.40 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $139.91 $93.60 $70.43 10% Premium $128.25 $85.80 $64.56 Intrinsic Value $116.59 $78.00 $58.69 10% Discount $104.93 $70.20 $52.82 20% Discount $93.28 $62.40 $46.95

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Unfortunately, I come down to the same conclusion with the DDM calculations. DE doesn’t offer much value at around $150 for a dividend growth investor.

Final Thought

When I started this analysis, I was looking at DE with interest. The company is a leader in its market, it shows a solid balance sheet and can surf on various growth vectors. Unfortunately, dividend payment isn’t a priority for management and the stock already rallied in 2017. For now, I’ll pass and keep an eye to see if the situation changes. I think DE could be interesting around $100, but we are definitely far from this level right now.

