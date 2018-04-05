Nestlé Is Comfort Food In A Tumultuous Market

The failure of Kraft Heinz and Unilever talks provide a fillip to M&A, but Nestlé will make small deals that fit and do not load the company with burdensome debt.

Management is steadily pursuing its health and wellness mission through better nutrition and Health Science, looking for the long pay-off.

Nestlé Is the Big Dog - Don’t Forget It

I recommend buying Nestlé SA ADR (OTCPK: NSRGY) (OTCPK: NSRGF) shares for two primary reasons. Share price is holding it’s own in this mercurial market. That is no small feat. Second, management has repeatedly stated its health and wellness mission, and they are sticking to a defined business strategy plan. Management is not succumbing to the temptation of doing oversized M&As to grow revenues in exchange for a load of burdensome debt. Relative share price support demonstrates that shareholders and market makers have confidence in the company management.

The share price of NSRGY is down about ten percent since February 2, 2018. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC), for an alternative consideration, is down in share price from around $76 to slightly above $60 during the same period. That is a drop of more than 20%. High debt load combined with slow growth are suppressing KHC share price. UBS Group raised the Unilever Plc (NYSE: UL) rating in March from neutral to buy, because “its recent underperformance creates a compelling entry point.” After that, UL share price was up recently.

NSRGY enjoys momentum from its size. The Market Cap is $239B. UL Market Cap is $69.4B and KHC is $74.6B. The NSRGY share price is cushioned by a plethora of brand name products across more than half-dozen categories and its global reach and deep penetration of its markets. NSRGY’s Gross Income is steady, SG&A Expense is under control, and the company reports FY’17 net income of $7.29B. NSRGY has better potential for upside movement.Revenue growth hitting 4% will increase price share, and if it hits 5% investors will surely benefit.

Source

KHC sports a 4.16% dividend yield but suffers downward pressure from its debt burden. NSRGY currently offers almost a 3% dividend yield. The company’s most significant downside is a criticism of its modest growth in sales. It seems most likely to continue hovering in the 2% to 3% range annually into the next decade. Any report higher, perhaps in the 4% range, is likely to tweak the share price upwards.

My estimate will not spur any spike in share price, but it demonstrates a steady hand at the helm. Investors buying on a dip between $75 and $80 per share will eventually gain by a share price increase to $90 or higher as I suggested earlier.

Show of Flexibility Amidst Chaos

Here’s a snapshot of two Nestlé responses to competitive challenges.

Nestlé is responding to changing tastes and increasingly disruptive new competition. Coffee drinkers, for example, are switching to artisanal and craft coffees. Millennials and emerging middle classes around the world are drinking more coffee.

Nestlé is the world’s largest company in the coffee business. It owns 22.4% market share. In the past 12 months, Nestlé added to its Nescafé and other workhorse brands by acquiring organic Chameleon Cold-Brew, hipster Blue Bottle and company Chairman Joaquin Vargas in Mexico recently announced plans for Nestlé to partner with a Mexican restaurateur to open 150 coffee shops. Nescafé already has three shops in Mexico City.

In the last weeks, NSRGY launched in Australia its baby powder milk formula Illuma. It already sells well in China. News of the launch sent Australia’s A2 Milk stock tumbling. Illuma touts its Human Affinity Ingredient that supports brain and body development with its prebiotic properties

Source

Source

Industry to Stagnate from Slow Growth

The entire food industry suffers from the same complaints about modest growth, debt and pressure on margins. Industry leaders speaking on the record at the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference say they are looking for deals that generate administrative cost savings and revenue growth without assuming killer debt. They expect major M&A actions early in 2018 to jump-start growth.

Can Nestlé be out of the loop? No one from Nestlé spoke on the record at the conference, but Nestlé is juggling criticism from outspoken board members and analysts hungry for more. Hitting five percent organic growth, as insiders at NSRGY might like, over the next few years seems out of reach under current conditions. Moreover, insiders are pressuring for sales of non-core holdings, so it seems management will face continuing internal discord. Management demonstrated it is ready to walk away from deals it deems too expensive like it did in the bidding for KGaA, the Merck (NYSE: MRK) consumer health unit.

How Nestlé Sticks to the Knitting

Management is solidifying the company mission to sell products promoting health and wellness. Consider

Nestlé sold its U.S. confectionary unit to Ferrero for $2.8B

Nestlé bought a majority stake in the Latin America, organic, vegan snack company Terrafertil, and purchased Sweet Earth, a maker of meat protein substitutes, seitan and plant-based ready to eat meals

Nestlé’s U.S. Health Sciences took a 15% stake in Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) that is into the lucrative food allergy market

Nestlé’s Wyeth Nutrition develops and sells a wide rage of products delivering superb nutrients for healthy human development

A February 15, ’18 press release confirms investment in Nestlé Health Science and Skin Health sales are rippling to solid growth and margins

Nestlé developed a new structured sugar being used in its recently unveiled chocolate Milkybar Wowsomes. The company claims it reduces sugar content by 30% without sacrificing sweetness or tastiness. In two years, Nestlé cleaved 10,400 tons of sugar from its portfolio in the UK and Ireland. The company is ginning up to replace sugar with structured sugar in children’s confectionary brands

The StreetInsider.com just revealed NSRGY has an interest in buying GlaxoSmithKline’s (NYSE: GSK) Horlicks health nutrition business. “The main asset on the block is GSK’s 72.5 percent stake in its Indian subsidiary GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare.” Nestlé operates in India for more than a century giving the company gravitas and experience in this sprawling, fast-growing market.

Other Issues for Investors to Consider

There are two other risk factors facing investors in the food titan. Currency fluctuations in South and Latin America are unsettling. Likewise, uncertainty pervades in the Eurozone and UK with Brexit looming. Nestlé might get caught in the tenacious web of emerging trade wars. The strengthening U.S. dollar might drive prices of many of Nestlé’s products higher, and cut into sales. Food revenues might remain in modest growth mode if U.S. consumer debt continues entangling their disposable income. Finally, every U.S. investor needs to assess the tax implications when buying stock in an overseas ADR company.

NSRGY is a conservative investment at a time when market uncertainty and tumult prevails. But never forget, Nestlé is the largest worldwide food, beverage and pet care company. It is building a formidable health and wellness unit. It will grow by piecing together more small companies that further its mission. Don’t expect a knockout M&A that will load it with debt and trade long-term growth for short-term gains in revenues. This makes NSRGY a stable and relatively safe investment. Size matters in business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.