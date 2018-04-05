OPEC Production Hits 11-Month Low - Do You Still Think It's A Cut?

Until then, don't let the noise distract you, oil and energy equities are in the makings of a multi-year bull market.

We think in Q4 when this signals becomes clearer, market participants will wake up to the reality that the world will need all the US shale growth it can get.

Our belief that OPEC and non-OPEC's production cut agreement is not a production cut at all will become more evident as the year goes along.

Welcome to the obedient edition of Oil Markets Daily!

The latest Reuters survey shows OPEC oil production sinking to 32.19 million b/d in March, down 90k b/d from February. This is the lowest production level since April 2017.

Do you still think it's a cut?

The irony of the market is that it doesn't know what it doesn't care to find out about. Since the end of 2016, we have been hammering away the point that this production cut is not really a production cut at all, but a mere pullback from max production capacity.

Don't believe us?

Here's our track record of analyzing OPEC.

November 2016 OPEC meeting - Consensus believed there was no chance, but we stuck our necks out and called the production cut agreement.

In June 2017, we reiterated our stance that OPEC's production cut is not a cut at all, and if it's not, then the production "cut" agreement will be extended out to the end of 2018. This is when few believed OPEC would extend beyond March 2018. We said:

In November 2017, we gave our analysis on why OPEC will extend the "production cuts" to the end of 2018 at the end of November. OPEC did subsequently announce an extension to the end of 2018.

Most importantly, as we had previously said, the OPEC production cut is not a cut whatsoever, but a mere pullback from max production. Why?

At the start of 2017, analyst reports were filled with commentary about how they only expect a compliance ratio of 65% or 75% because members of the cartel will "cheat".

Now that 15 months have gone by, this is what IEA said about OPEC's "compliance ratio" since the start of the deal:

Compared with the previous month, OPEC crude oil production edged lower to 32.1 mb/d, led by losses in Venezuela and the UAE. Further declines in Venezuela raised OPEC’s compliance rate in February to 147%, the highest so far, and lifted the average since the start of the deal to 102%. Compliance by the non-OPEC countries was less impressive at 86%, but still robust. As for the market balances, quickening demand growth implies the requirement for OPEC crude oil will rise and reach 32.6 mb/d in 2H18 – 480 kb/d more than the 14-member group is pumping currently. That suggests further stock draws lie ahead assuming current levels of production are maintained.

Yes, you are reading that right. Compliance for the deal since the start has averaged 102%. Name just one occurrence in the past when OPEC compliance AVERAGED over 100%. We will wait.

That's right, there hasn't been one.

This also goes for the non-OPEC countries which have averaged a stellar 85% of the cut agreement. Keep in mind that out of the 600k b/d of the non-OPEC production decline, 300k b/d of that is involuntary production cuts from natural decline.

Here's the reality even if you are still not willing to believe this is not a cut

The facts are there. The compliance ratio has averaged over 100% since the start of the deal, something that's never been achieved. We have written in prior articles that Saudi's production capacity is already at its limit. Here is the chart we always refer to:

Source: BCA Research

In addition, Iraq and Iran, which have been the worst offenders of any historical OPEC production cut agreements are strangely "disciplined" despite oil prices creeping higher:

Source: IEA

Source: IEA

But this is all not to say this production cut hasn't been helped by the recent declines in Venezuela. It has, but Venezuela has been in turmoil since the end of 2014, and this shouldn't surprise anyone that production in Venezuela will keep moving lower.

Source: IEA

Our Theory

At the end of 2017, we published a piece titled, "Sentiment Set-Up" where we described how the oil rally will look like in 2018.

One of the key ingredients for market participants and sell-side analysts to remain bearish on oil going into 2019 is the belief that OPEC and non-OPEC will somehow flood the market with ~1.8 million b/d of production.

First and foremost, that's not operationally possible as we explained that most of the decline has been due to natural depletion and involuntary. Second, what rationale could be made for such a scenario to take place even assuming there is spare capacity? Because Saudi is losing market share to US shale? Only market participants that have never analyzed OPEC or Saudi history would make such a statement. Saudi cares about market share within OPEC, that's the real goal, and we've explained this in the past here.

Nonetheless, the investment community is still hinging on this belief this is indeed a production cut despite evidence showing that it really isn't. So by the end of 2018 when the OPEC and non-OPEC deal is up for discussion again, we have this forecast in mind as we laid out previously:

Q4 2018: Global balances continues to draw, prompting oil bears to reassess the theory of lower for longer. Non-OPEC declines will still be making it into the mainstream media, with a few stubborn old oil bears talking about how U.S. shale will push the markets back into oversupply. Consensus now realizes that with storage sub the five-year average, OPEC can choose to ramp up production if it so chooses. OPEC surprises again to the upside, maintaining that a balanced market can easily move back into oversupply if they are not careful. Markets take the cue that Saudi has no intention to bombard the market by ramping up production right away (our reason is because it can't ramp production). Iran and Iraq, historically the two worst offenders, continue to be in agreement with Saudi, leaving some questioning if they can actually increase production. Saudi sells a piece of Aramco in the open market with intention to slowly divest over a long period of time.

We think the Saudis will reiterate something along the lines of being cautious and announce a multi-year agreement to keep the market "balanced" or whatever that means. The market will then take that as an indicator that Saudi will have no intention to flood the markets, and some may even start to question whether OPEC even has the ability to increase production meaningfully.

We think this turning point will be a major one because it will make market participants realize that if global demand growth at least remains steady in the years ahead and with oil storage so low, the world will need all the US shale production growth it can get. That turning point will be swift and dramatic, and we think energy equities will start reflecting the so-called, "higher for longer" scenario that we expect.

Conclusion

If there's one variant perception we have been confident riding, it's our track record and forecast for what OPEC will do next. Our central theme of understanding the "power of incentives" and the "economic pain points" allows us to see through the noise many analysts believe are signals.

Our view that the production cut agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC is not really a cut, but a mere pullback will only become more evident as the year goes along. The compliance ratio should keep ticking higher as production declines from Angola, Algeria, and Venezuela push overall production lower, while other members are near capped production. By the end of this year when the market sees another multi-year arrangement amongst OPEC and non-OPEC producers, the story will surely reveal itself. Until then, don't let the noise distract you, oil and energy equities are in the makings of a multi-year bull market.

