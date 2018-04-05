Will QQQ Continue Its Recovery?

We may establish a long position in QQQ if we see a good setup in the $156-$158 range.

QQQ has recently rebounded off of its lows near $154/share, and appears to be heading back into the $165/share range.

In a March article, we suggested that QQQ would fall into option expiration, and it did.

Introduction

The Powershares QQQ (QQQ) is a very popular ETF that matches the price movement of the Nasdaq 100 Index. The current market cap of QQQ is near $60 billion. Over the past several weeks, tech stocks and QQQ have seen a lot of volatility, and it is our expectation that the up and down volatility will continue for the foreseeable future.

In mid March, right after the Nasdaq 100 reach an all time high, we wrote an article outlining how QQQ might get cooked in a quad witching brew. Here's a chart from that article where we suggested that QQQ would decline from levels above $170, and that's exactly what happened.

Over the last several days, QQQ has rebounded off lows near $154, and appears to be re-tracing some of its recent downward move. It is our expectation that QQQ will move back toward $165, or possibly higher in the weeks ahead – but not necessarily in a straight line.

QQQ never fell below its 200-day moving average, but is currently trading below its 50-DMA. The volume point of control for QQQ so far in 2018 is near $165, and yesterday’s value for the 4/20/18 OPEX Price Magnet was near $169/share.

We may establish a long position in QQQ if we find a good setup in the $156-$158 range.

OPEX Price Magnets

We calculate option expiration Price Magnets each day for over a dozen ETFs and commodities. The Price Magnets are an iterative calculation that finds “delta neutral” and “gamma neutral” for specific option expiration dates.

If you are interested to learn more about OPEX Price Magnets, please click this link.

Commodity Conquest

In our Marketplace Service, we publish daily updates on the OPEX price magnets for gold, WTI crude oil, natural gas, SPX options and other key commodities and ETFs. In addition, we conduct buy-side coverage on eight energy and commodity firms. Our verifiable record of completed public trades from June 2017 to early April is shown below.

