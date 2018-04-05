Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund: An Investment For The Future

The fund is managed in-house by Morgan Stanley and has the flexibility to invest across the world and in various types of fixed income.

The fund currently yields a 7.67% distribution and is trading at a discount of 14.63% to its Net Asset Value.

In the last few years, I have been discussing the need to have emerging markets exposure in your portfolios.

Demographics and economics are all pointing towards the developing world, and that is where the future is.

In that same light, over the past year, I have discussed a number of emerging markets fixed income funds, in particular, those which have meaningful positions in sovereign bonds. Those sovereign bonds are, in many cases, distributing meaningful distributions while taking on, in my opinion, less credit risk than the bulk of the domestic high yield, junk bonds which investors have been piling into over the previous 5 years.

In my latest search for closed-end fund discounts, I ran across a fund which seems to fit the bill. The fund is the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD).

Does it accomplish what we are looking for? Is it sold off for a reason? Or merely thrown out with the bathwater?

Let's take a look.

Fund Basics

Sponsor : Morgan Stanley

: Morgan Stanley Managers : Eric Baurmeister (April 24, 2007), Warren Mar (December 1, 2014), Sahil Tandon (June 19th, 2017), Jens Nystedt (December 01, 2014)

: Eric Baurmeister (April 24, 2007), Warren Mar (December 1, 2014), Sahil Tandon (June 19th, 2017), Jens Nystedt (December 01, 2014) AUM : $613 million common assets, $888 million investment exposure.

: $613 million common assets, $888 million investment exposure. Historical Style : Emerging Markets fixed income

: Emerging Markets fixed income Investment Objectives : The fund seeks capital appreciation and current income through investment in Emerging Markets debt securities

: The fund seeks capital appreciation and current income through investment in Emerging Markets debt securities Number of Holdings : 70

: 70 Current Yield : 7.87% based on market price, Quarterly Distributions

: 7.87% based on market price, Quarterly Distributions Inception Date : 4/24/2007

: 4/24/2007 Fees : 2.8% Gross Expense Ratio

: 2.8% Gross Expense Ratio Discount to NAV: 8.94%

The Sales Pitch

Unlike other sponsors, Morgan Stanley does a good job providing the information useful for due diligence, but does a poor job of presenting a "sales pitch."

So, let me.

The fund may be targeted towards two groups of investors.

The first is towards a group of retail investors and CEF investors seeking a high level of current income with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

The second group of investors are those who are looking for exposure to the general growth and shift in the global landscape towards emerging markets.

Management believes that "emerging markets experiencing positive fundamental change may present attractive investment opportunities for investors."

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

While the annual and semi-annual reports do a good job providing a short-term strategy outlook, there has not been any broader investment strategy for the fund listed on the website.

The closest we come to it is in the quick paragraph presented on the website.

The fund invests in a variety of emerging markets debt securities be it sovereign, quasi-sovereign or corporate debt.

The fund builds the portfolio with a top-down country allocation and a bottom-up security selection process.

Furthermore, the fund does invest in the local currencies, and not USD-denominated securities. As such, this needs to be taken into account.

We do have some further details if we look back at the original prospectus on SEC Edgar fillings where we find that the fund will invest under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in such debt.

Furthermore, the fund may invest without limitations in securities rated below investment grade, simply due to the nature of emerging markets.

Lastly, at least 80% will be issued in the local currency.

The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities that are rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or unrated securities that are deemed to be of comparable quality by the Fund's investment adviser. Debt securities rated below investment grade are commonly known as ''junk bonds'' and are regarded as predominantly speculative with respect to the issuer's capacity to pay interest and repay principal in accordance with the terms of the obligations and involve major risk exposure to adverse conditions. See ''Principal Risks of the Fund-Lower Rated and Unrated Securities Risk.'' The Fund's holdings may range in maturity from overnight to 30 years or more. The Fund may also invest in warrants, structured investments or other Strategic Transactions (as defined on page 4 in ''Prospectus Summary-The Fund's Investments-Strategic Transactions''), which may be used to maintain exposure of at least 80% of its assets to debt obligations of issuers located in emerging market countries that are denominated in the local currency.

The Portfolio

Looking at the top 10 holdings for the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund are quite unlike the vast majority of closed-end funds.

The top holdings are nearly all sovereign bonds and the top 10 positions make up more than 94% of the fund.

The fund is predominantly made up of sovereign and quasi-sovereign securities, while corporate bonds make up 8.05% of the portfolio. The fund also maintained a small (1.58%) position in local currencies.

Looking at the geographic breakdown does not show anything too out of line.

Brazil and Mexico are two very large growing Latin American nations, making up more than a third of the portfolio.

Poland adds 13% exposure to the growing Eastern European markets, representing a growing educated workforce continuing to grow into the middle class.

Indonesia and its 12.35% exposure gives investors a bridge to the fastest growing nation in South Asia.

No matter the "bad press," Turkey, South Africa, and Russia can help generate meaningful alpha for the fund.

What I am quite glad about, and as I mentioned in my previous emerging markets debt articles, is that there is no exposure to Ukraine or Iraq which made up meaningful allocations in funds such as the Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI). While I am not at all opposed to frontier markets, I draw the line at war zones, which has little to no chance or repaying their debt.

From the credit quality perspective, even though the fund is an "emerging markets debt" fund, it is not junk.

The bulk of the securities are rated either A or BBB, squarely in the lower investment grade ratings. BB and B are also present but in far smaller allocations. There are no securities rated CCC or lower. (Do keep in mind the allocations below show the gross percentage allocations and why we also see the -42.05% Not Rated allocation which represents the leverage borrowings.)

As good as the data provided by Morgan Stanley is, we are missing some key information which we look for as part of our due diligence process.

Fortunately, we can find it using resources such as YCharts.

What we first find is that the fund's yield to maturity is 8.31%, above the current distribution rate. This perhaps implies that the overall average price of the bonds in the portfolio are still trading below par. As such, if called, they would present some capital appreciation instead of capital losses.

This is actually quite a big deal as it relates to U.S. securities such as the numerous preferred stocks and bonds trading at above par which may be called at par or will mature at par. I.E. you buy a bond for $104 and when it gets called or matures, you only get back $100. As interest rates declined, the price of the bond increased over $100 in order to account for the higher coupon which it pays out.

Next, we can find that the average coupon for the bonds is 7.65%, which will surely help keep the distribution rate up.

The biggest challenge to emerging markets and EM in local currency funds is unfortunately the risk and volatility of the foreign exchanges.

In this case, the fund has an effective duration of 6.899 years. This implies that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's net asset value is expected to decline 6.899%.

On the same topic of risk, let's get to the downside of such investments.

The big standout here is the 5-year beta of 2.359. The fund was more than twice as volatile than the S&P 500.

Secondly, we see a maximum draw-down of 60%. This we will have to take a close look at. However, I suspect it is strictly related to the auction rate securities meltdown during the Great Financial Crisis which forced leveraged closed-end funds to delever at the bottom of the market.

Of course, we do have to consider that, going forward, the USD may decline and those headwinds would turn into tailwinds.

Leverage

The Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD) is a levered closed-end fund.

As of the latest publicly available information as reported in the Annual Report for the period ending 10/31/2017, the fund had a $400 million revolving line of credit on which it had an average draw of $270 million.

As of 10/31/2017, the fund had $259.85 million outstanding on the line of credit.

While the fund does not disclose the spread it pays over LIBOR, we do know that for the year ended October 31, 2017, the fund paid an average of 2.25%.

This implies that the fund paid a spread of just north of 1.2% over LIBOR for its borrowings. As such, I estimate that, today, the fund pays somewhere near 3% for its leverage.

1-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

While this is certainly a big concern, we do have to keep in mind that the portfolio of securities in which it is reinvested is distributing over 7%, quite healthy spreads.

This is perhaps the reason why the fund has been paying down the amounts outstanding on its credit facility.

The Numbers

JGH currently yields 7.87% and is trading at a discount of 14.63% to its net asset value ('NAV') (as of March 30th, 2018).

Over the past year, the fund's discount to NAV has varied from as low as 8% to today's highs of 14%+.

Since inception, the fund has generally traded at a discount to NAV, with the lowest discount to NAV experienced during the Great Financial Crisis.

Year to date, the fund is up 3.25% on a total return basis. The price per share is up 1.3%, while the NAV is up 3.85%. This implies that the discount to NAV opened up 2.5% in the first few months of the year.

Since the fund's last financial release on 10/31/2017, the fund is up 3.39% on a total return basis. The price per share is down .51%, while the fund's NAV is up 5.05%. The discount to NAV expanded over 5.5% since November. WOW!

Over the last year, the fund has done well achieving an 11.13% total return. The price per share is up 2.9%, while the NAV increased 5.41%. Once again, during this time period, the discount to NAV has expanded about 2.5%.

Over the last 3 years, the fund has achieved investors an 11.78% total return. The price per share declined 15.9%, while the NAV decreased 14.7%.

The fund was severely impacted during the Global Bond sell-off of 2015 as the ECB debated ending its quantitative easing program.

Over the last 5 years, the fund has not done well achieving a 21.5% total loss. The price per share declined 52.1% while the NAV declined 48.7%. This was in line with Brexit concerns, the global bond sell-off, and a strengthening US Dollar.

Over the previous 10 years, the fund has gone through two major periods of losses. However, it has still achieved a 15.52% total return.

Since inception, the fund is up 11.94%, while the NAV declined 52%. The price per share fell 61.1%, accounting for the initial sales load.

In order to compare put the fund's performance in perspective, we take a look at EDD against a number of competing products.

The fund competes with a number of other emerging markets income funds, including its sister fund, the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD) which I previously discussed in "MS Emerging Markets Debt Fund - Last Reasonable Global Income CEF?" The primary difference between the two is that MSD is USD hedged, EDD is not.

We also discussed two other emerging markets closed-end funds, the First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunities Fund (FEO) in "FEO: Good Fund, Questionable Coverage, Currently Expensive," and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) in "TEI: Repositioned For A Quality Distribution?"

Furthermore, we can take a look at the largest emerging markets debt closed-end fund, the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD).

Lastly, let's take a look at EDD against two of the largest emerging markets debt ETFs, the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) and the unhedged VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC).

Year to date, we have a clear distinction between the local currency and USD hedged funds. As the dollar weakened, EDD, TEI, and EMLC have led the way.

Over the previous year, even though EDD's discount to NAV opened up significantly, it has returned terrific numbers along with the unhedged EMLC and the First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunities fund (FEO).

Looking back over 3 years, we see where the trend reverses with the local currency funds trailing significantly.

Over the previous 5 years, we can find that none of the Emerging Markets debt funds did terribly well, while the local currency funds suffered.

If we go back to the earliest common date in 2010, we can find a continuation of this USD hedged vs. local currency disparity.

We can also see that while the market was good, the fund's leverage led the way versus the Van Eck local currency ETF but was a hindrance during the downturn.

Going back to the earliest available date, we can see that EDD did achieve a 17.1% total return, but it was easily outclassed by the USD denominated funds.

Furthermore, all 4 closed-end funds meaningfully outperformed the Emerging Markets bond ETF.

Overall, the fund has done as well as it could have. There is a clear correlation between the fund's prices to the strength of the US dollar. The question which you have to figure out is where you believe it will be heading in the near future or 10 years down the line.

Bottom Line

Generally speaking, the fund has performed fairly well in the grand scheme of things, especially when we take the US dollar out of the equation.

In any case, the fund has paid a meaningful distribution and is currently invested in what I believe is a more attractive asset class.

If we are in a late part of a market cycle, I would rather own sovereign bonds issued by emerging markets nations than high-yield junk bonds issued by small and mid-cap stocks.

From the pricing side, the fund is currently trading at a 14% discount to net asset value, and in any sense, an exceptionally attractive discount to NAV for a closed-end fund.

Today's discount is also near the lows of the previous year and substantially better (to purchase) than the 11.26% 52-week average or the 7.51% low achieved over the same time period.

The Z-Score further shows that the fund is "cheap" and is trading at a meaningful discount. The current discount is also above the historical 1, 3, and 5 year average discounts.

What is also helpful to see in closed-end funds is management's commitment to shareholders.

As of January 2008, the fund established a share repurchase program which authorized the fund to repurchase shares when they were trading at a discount.

While the fund did not repurchase any shares in the year ending 10/31/2017, the fund was active and repurchased a meaningful amount of shares in January 2018.

Since the start of the year, the fund repurchased 65,078 shares, representing about $520,000, and reduced the total shares outstanding by just about 1%.

Furthermore, the large discount to NAV is certainly attracting institutional players with over 24% of the fund's shares owned by institutions of various sizes, both big and small. Not only are institutions owners, they are also increasing their positions.

Overall, this fund presents itself in an attractive light.

