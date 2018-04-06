Eyeing The Permian - Today's Editors' Picks

Hello! I'm your curator, Michael Hopkins.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: Combined Midland/Delaware (Permian) positions for Concho (NYSE:CXO) and RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP):

Context: Concho is acquiring RSP Permian. The asset consolidation between Concho and RSP Permian, illustrated in the graphic, shows how optimal this deal can be for a combined company (thanks to Jennifer Warren, taken from her latest, here).

Comment of the day, from Stanford 4.

Here are my thoughts on the Permian Basin: 1. Operations in the Permian Basin are like being on a tread mill; once drilling activity slows production will drop like a rock.

2. Current production growth is limited due to the lack of transportation or the ability to flair NG from existing wells.

3. Service costs are escalating at double-digit rates.

4. With the acreage cost in the prime areas running as high a $60,000 or more per net mineral acre it makes more sense to sell your acreage than to drill it. I've sold some in excess of $80,000 per net mineral which is just nuts.

5. Current pumping technology is not able to pump the oil from laterals that are running over 10,000 feet without constant breakdowns resulting in higher operating costs.

6. Well communication has been a known problem is the Basin for a long time and is only getting a lot worse. It's a known fact that you can take a 30-year-old Spraberry well that is producing 1-2 Bbls per week and shut it in for an extended period of time and the well will recharge itself over time. It's one of the more permeable basins in the country.

Image of the day: "Spraberry" fields forever.

Quote of the day:

I have always believed that it's important to show a new look periodically. Predictability can lead to failure. - T. Boone Pickens

Thanks for reading. Please share your "Editor’s Pick" with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Michael