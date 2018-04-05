V.F. Corporation May Still Have A Diversification Problem

V.F. Corporation (VFC) has been a great performer in 2017, posting roughly a 50% rally from the lows reached in February. The company posted excellent top-line results in 2017, with a 7.1% increase in revenue, while margins showed mixed signals. In particular, in the chart below, we can see that gross margin has been on a long-term positive trend, while EBIT margin has contracted significantly from the levels of 2015, and it's now just 12.9% against levels in the mid-teens reported in 2015 and 2016.

I tend to appreciate VFC as a business because it was able to react to the negative trends in the retail industry in North America and unlock growth through the increasing popularity of its Vans brand in a very difficult context. There are also other characteristics I like in this business.

First, the company is well-diversified in terms of brands, geographies, and segments, although we will see that the diversification of revenue is not translating into a diversification of the sources of growth. Let's not forget that despite the high diversification of the business in terms of brands, the recent success has been mainly a result of growth in the Vans division, while the other divisions posted a relatively disappointing performance.

I also like the fact that the company reports solid free cash flows regularly and has a decent balance sheet, especially on the front of liquidity, with a current ratio above 1.6.

The main thing I didn't like and the main reason why I have been neutral on VFC so far is the company's recent over-dependence on Vans for growth, which has skewed the risk profile of the stock in an unfavorable way. I explained in my view in my previous article about VFC more in detail, but the key concept is that the sources of growth were showing to be too concentrated around the Vans brand to make me positive enough to start a position.

Therefore, I keep monitoring quarterly results to see if the situation has changed and whether VFC's sources of growth are becoming more diversified. If we looked at pure numbers, we would see that the growth rates in the North Face and Timberland businesses have improved significantly in Q4, rising to 6% and 8%, respectively, from a negative 3% and 2%, respectively, reported in Q3 2017.

This would suggest the problem of diversification in the sources of revenue growth is not as big as it was before. Nonetheless, those numbers include a significant effect from an order book timing shift from Q3 to Q4 that impacted both The North Face and Timberland, and which boosted their revenue growth by 3% and 5%, respectively. Adjusting revenue growth for this timing shift, we would see that both The North Face and Timberland would have grown at a 3% rate in Q3 and Q4. Putting the adjusted numbers on a chart, we can see that the growth gap between Vans and The North Face-Timberland is becoming even larger:

Revenue growth concentration has actually increased further, and that's a bad sign for sure. On one side, a less diversified growth brings more potential volatility to financials in case of a deceleration in the Vans business. On the other side, the flattish trends in the other two main divisions show that the company is not being able to take advantage of the improving conditions of the retail industry in North America outside of the Vans business, while many other retailers reported improving trends in Q4, with many of them actually reporting record sales during the holiday season.

The brand-specific strength at Vans continues to be extremely important for the company's results and creates the illusion that the whole company is on a solid growth path. Vans is still responsible for almost all the growth reported recently, even more than in the previous quarter, when it was already big enough to highlight an excessive concentration. This has created a situation of risk as fashion trends and/or the brand's attractiveness may start to move in the wrong direction at any time. If it happens, the current performance at the other divisions is too weak to support the current valuation at 22x next year's EPS of $3.45. Timberland and The North Face are growing low single digits, Wrangler is growing even less (+2%), Lee is actually declining (-1%), and Workwear is growing high single digits but is still too little to make any difference.

In summary, the key message is that revenue growth has become increasingly dependent on Vans, with flattish trends in the other main divisions, despite the recent strength in the retail industry in North America. Vans has enjoyed a huge increase in popularity in the past two years, but every fashion trend comes to an end, and VFC should better find alternative sources of growth before this eventually happens. The hope is that the recent improvements in the retail industry in North America don't end up being a short-term phenomenon and continue to act as a rising tide that lifts all the boats. Even assuming that the improving conditions in the industry will help everybody, I am a bit concerned about the recent signs of maturity in The North Face and Timberland businesses, highlighted by the flattish trends between Q3 and Q4.

At the beginning of the article, I have also mentioned that EBIT margins declined significantly as opposed to positive gross margin trends. While the company's pricing power has increased as a result of the successful expansion in the Vans division, the high investments in direct-to-consumer, demand creation, product creation and innovation expenses, and the increase in performance-based compensation have determined a significant contraction in EBIT margins. I think we are clearly seeing a lack of control over expenses, and the situation has not improved in recent times nor is expected to improve anytime soon. SG&A as a percentage of revenue was up 250 basis points to 38% in Q4, which is above the outlook provided in October. Moreover, the strong increase in demand-creation expenses in Q4 (+20%) continues to be significantly higher than the expected increase in revenue, which is forecast in the high-single-digit area for both the first quarter and fiscal 2018.

It's definitely disappointing to see such a strong decline in operating margins despite the improving gross margins and the expected operating leverage that should be brought by the solid revenue growth. It's disappointing also because a large portion of the growth is coming from the eCommerce channel (up 30% in Q4), which is accretive to operating margins according to the management's own words:

In conclusion, I am not bearish on VFC because the company is still solid, with a decent balance sheet, and generates excellent free cash flows. However, I can't ignore the increasing risks related to the excessive reliance on Vans to generate revenue growth. This problem, which was already clear in Q3, has become even more evident in Q4, and it's alarming to see that the growth of such a diversified company is so dependent on one single brand. The fact that operating margins don't seem to be able to expand despite the strong top-line growth, the positive effect of gross margin expansion and the positive contribution of the digital channel doesn't help either. For the moment, at a rich valuation of 22x 2018 EPS, the stock remains a HOLD at best.

