JianPu Technology: The Chinese Version Of Bankrate

JT’s business model is similar to Bankrate, which has been operating for more than 40 years and went public twice in the U.S.

JT’s loan recommendation business is likely to be impacted by the recent regulation hammer, while its credit card business is able to keep up healthy growth.

Jianpu Technology has a different business model as compared to the other Chinese Fintechs listed in 2017.

In the short term, I am still cautious about Jianpu Technology's (NYSE:JT) business and revenue growth due to the impact from recent regulation. In the long run, I am optimistic about their business strategy and overall future growth.

Business Summary

Jianpu Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of Billion-Dollar Unicorn Rong360, went public on Nov. 16, 2017, and raised $180 million.



As one of the Chinese Fintech IPOs in 2017, JT however, has a different business model as the other players. Unlike YiRenDai, Qudian, Hexindai, PPDai, and Lexin, which all generate revenues from lending business (although focusing on different sub-sectors/loan sizes), JT doesn't have any underwriting business. Instead, it makes money from "recommendation business."

According to JT's IPO prospectus, the company:

uses its proprietary technology and data insights to provide users with recommendations tailored to each user's financial needs and credit profile, and

its Big Data risk management solutions to financial service providers help them improve their customer acquisition, application approval, fraud detection and prevention, and other credit underwriting processes.

More specifically, JT's revenue mainly comes from three things:

loan recommendation

credit cards recommendation

advertising, marketing and other services

According to the IPO prospectus as well as 2017 Q3 and Q4 earnings, the recommendation services contributed over 90% of its revenue in recent three years:

Revenue, RMB Million 2015 2016 2017 Recommendation services Loans 116.74 238.85 1,119.50 Credit Cards 38.41 64.91 228.90 Advertising, marketing and other services 13.23 52.63 97.40 Total Revenue 168.37 356.39 1,445.80



In JT's 2017 Q4 earnings call, the company reported a solid 2017 FY result:

Total revenues for the fiscal year 2017 increased by 306% to RMB1,445.8 million (US$222.2 million) from RMB356.4 million for the prior year. Total recommendation services revenues for the fiscal year 2017 increased by 344% to RMB 1,348.4 million (US$207.2 million) from RMB303.8 million for the prior year.

Gross profit increased by 349% to RMB1,301.9 million (US$200.1 million) in the fiscal year 2017 from RMB289.7 million in the prior year. Gross margin was 90.0% in the fiscal year 2017, compared with 81.3% in the prior year.

For the two major recommendation services: The number of loan applications on the company's platform was approximately 89.8 million in the fiscal year 2017, representing an increase of approximately 434% from fiscal year 2016. Credit card volume reached approximately 3.2 million in the fiscal year 2017, representing an increase of approximately 160% from fiscal year 2016.



Short-term: watch the impact from regulation

In a previous article, "China's Regulation on Fintech Sector - Disaster or Opportunity," I analyzed the impact from regulatory hammer on China's Fintech industry. Although JT doesn't involve in direct underwriting, their recommendation services will be influenced since other lenders will experience difficult time keeping up growth.



As witnessed in the Q4 ER, the loan recommendation services reported a 383.3% growth on a year-on-year basis (which is still very impressive), but much lower from a QoQ perspective (15.25% growth).

Note that the new regulation came into effect late November 2017, which will continually have impact on the business growth after that. Also, because of the holiday effect (Lunar New Year), Q1 is typically a "below the average" quarter for their business growth. I am expecting to see their Q1 loan application numbers to be modest.



Their credit card business, on the other hand, seems to be keeping up the healthy growth trend. In fact, during the Q4 earnings call, JT's CEO David Ye emphasized on their credit card business. More interestingly, he mentioned "the demand shifting from non-secured loan towards credit cards." I would expect a good growth number for credit card business for JT in 2018 Q1.

Another interesting way to look at their business is to compare the revenue growth with their business growth. For example, the revenue growth from loans and credit cards in 2017 was 369% and 253% (YoY), respectively, while the numbers/volume growth was 435% and 164%, respectively (see the chart below from 2017 Q4 earnings call).

This means that:

for loan recommendation business, the revenue growth largely depended on new customers, while

for credit card business, the revenue growth was much higher than volume growth, indicating a higher retention rate or conversion rate.

So as a summary, I would expect JT's loan business growth to be modest in Q1 2018, while credit card business to keep up growth speed. This would have a neutral impact on their revenue growth, since credit card business has a higher conversion rate.

Long-term: Chinese version of Bankrate

The best benchmark for Jianpu Technology in the U.S. would be Bankrate. Bankrate was founded in 1976 by Robert K. Heady as a print publisher of the "Bank Rate Monitor."

During the 42 years of its operation, Bankrate had two public listing periods already:

Bankrate went IPO the first time on the NASDAQ in 1999, for a price of $13 and $45 million total offer amount (market cap at about $175 million). After spending 10 years as a public company traded on NASDAQ, Bankrate was acquired in 2009 by Apax Partners in a transaction valued at approximately $571 million.

The company went IPO the second time in 2011 on NYSE, with a target price at $15, and $300 million offering. The company was valued at $1.5 billion at that time. In July 2017, the company was acquired by digital marketing company Red Ventures for $1.24 billion.

Source: Homepage of Jianpu Technology

Source: Homepage of Bankrate

The history of Bankrate shows that it is a promising business to be a market place and live on recommendation fees. The things to look after JT in the long run would be:

Whether it will be able to keep up good relationship with lenders, and good reputation with customers;

How it will differentiate itself from other competitors (such as 51credit.com, who filed for IPO in HongKong on March 22 2018).

Its ability in expanding into other sectors / products through M&A. Bankrate now operates more than 10 independent websites, each focusing on a very specific area.

