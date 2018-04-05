Micron Technology: Beating Earnings And Raising Targets

By Nicholas Jackson, Lauren Noe, and Omar Nunez

New Valuation Target: $76.60

Current Price: $49.84

Thesis

We believe that Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is still undervalued despite the recent gains it has experienced. This represents a significant opportunity for investors to profit off of Micron's undervaluation. In short, we believe Micron's strong DRAM business -- magnified by a continuing DRAM under supply -- gives them a excellent opportunity to deleverage and innovate. We estimate a roughly 50% near-term upside for Micron, with a long term positive outlook.

Recent News

Following the recent bull rally and Q2 earnings release for Micron Technology, we decided to provide an updated valuation target. The semiconductor company has experienced a broad turn of events since last November (when we released our price target):

December: Micron Technology, Inc. sued United Microelectronics Corp. and Jinhua Integrated Circuit for DRAM trade secret infringement.

January: United Microelectronics Corp. countersued Micron Technology for patent infringement, seeking $42m in damages.

March: Q2 earnings -- massive debt downturn and approximately $638m increase in net income relative to last quarter. Credit Suisse raises target price from $60 to $70. Nitrogen gas dispensing system malfunction had led to the contamination of wafers and equipment in Taiwan facility that could pull DRAM production down 2-3%. DRAM demand continues to be ahead of supply, so we anticipate steady returns in the short term. DRAM and NAND markets receive 37% projected growth adjustments for 2018.

Why there exists an opportunity

In our previous article about Micron, we identified Micron's DRAM products to be the most profitable product of the business and for that trend to continue. Micron's net sales were $7.351 billion for 2018 Q2. This represents a 58% growth from this time last year with their DRAM sales growing from $2.960 billion to $5,213 -- 76% growth YoY. While Micron does make 71% of their sales from DRAM, which poses a risk to have that much cash flow in one product, this will not be an issue for Micron as they have seen strong growth in that market and continue to predict strong growth in that market.

From 2018 Q1 to Q2, the prices per gigabit of DRAM increased by the low double digits and Micron's gigbits sold increased by about 5%. This is in line with the trend that Micron has seen in the past year. YoY growth has seen prices per gigabit go up by over 40% and Micron's supply of DRAM has increased by just over 20%. Micron has also been able to increase their gross margin producing DRAM by 50%. As the global demand for DRAM has greatly outpaced supply, Micron capitalized on this shortage.

Recently, Micron has been upgrading their plant in Japan to produce 13nm instead of 16nm chips. This will allow them to increase production as more chips will be able to be made from each wafer -- saving time and money, increasing productivity by about 20%. Also, we believe that expanding manufacturing capacities in Singapore and Japan for DRAM and NAND is critical to Micron's global strategy and will increase efficiency and capacity, despite the $7.5 billion cost.

Financials

Micron's direct competitors are SK Hynix Inc. (OTC:HXSCF) (OTC:HXSCL), Nanya Technology Corp., Macronix International, Transcend Information, Inc., and Windbond Electronic Corp. In the chart below, it can be seen that Micron's overall standing relative to its competitors is at a healthy level. Return on capital is significantly above the industry average, and it has only been on the rise according to recent earnings data. SK Hynix and Nanya are Micron's closest competitors, showing similar valuation metrics. It is important to notice that Micron also has the largest market cap and a below-average P/E ratio (MU: 6.39, average: 9.76). Furthermore, the average P/E ratio for the entire semiconductor industry is 26.33. These metrics demonstrate a large mound of untapped growth potential within Micron.

Summary

In summary, Micron's DRAM business has been extremely lucrative. They nearly doubled sales YoY, increased their production while demand continues to outpace supply, and significantly increased their gross margins. They are producing more of a better product in high demand cheaper than they ever have.

Micron's opportunity for investors is twofold. First, they have had great sales recently and they are only getting better. This has allowed them to significantly reduce their debt load while still having almost $8 billion in cash. Second, they have better positioned themselves looking forward over the next few years. Their DRAM sales have been a greater percentage of overall sales which easily makes up for their decline in NAND sales. Additionally, they expect demand for DRAM to outpace supply for the foreseeable future which should put to rest fears of a major oversupply causing prices to plummet like in 2015.

Conclusion

As the demand for DRAM and other types of memory grows at an exponential rate, Micron will capture the growth and reap great profits. Going forward, investors should watch Micron's debt load as management has used current cash flows to pay back debt ahead of schedule. Many investors are also weary of the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, but we do not see the cycle reversing soon. In all, Micron has an excellent product line and is constantly innovating. We rate it a strong buy.

