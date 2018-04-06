Amazon: How Deep Is The Bottom?

And yet the DCF-modeling does not indicate that Amazon is overvalued.

Let’s also suppose that the margin of the company will be growing slower than expected.

Let’s suppose that in the next 10 years Amazon’s revenue will be growing at a CAGR of 14.6%, which is not an optimistic scenario.

Investment Thesis

A DCF valuation of Amazon (AMZN) based on the pessimistic input parameters indicates a fair current price of the company.

In the conditions of the high volatility currently prevailing in the U.S. market, the fundamental analysis, one of the main instruments of which is the DCF modeling, is becoming the key benchmark. I suggest looking at the current price of Amazon from this perspective.

The quality of the DCF model is largely determined by the quality of the revenue forecast. Therefore, I approached this part of the task in the most meticulous way.

Amazon’s revenue is divided into three segments, which at the end of 2017 correlated as follows:

The growth rates of the segments are different, and, therefore, in order to obtain the qualitative forecast of Amazon’s total revenue, I’ve built three different predictions.

Amazon Web Services

According to the various (1, 2) estimations, the CAGR of worldwide enterprise cloud spending will reach about 20% in the next five years. Given that Amazon is one of the industry leaders outperforming its growth rate at least twice, I believe that AWS revenue growth at the CAGR of 20.2% is the baseline scenario for the next 10 years:

A substantial proportion of the North America segment consists of retail e-commerce sales in the territory of the United States.

According to a Statista forecast, retail e-commerce sales in the United States will exceed $638 billion by 2022. If the trend continues, then by 2027 this market will approach $800 billion, demonstrating CAGR of 6.8%:

Over the past three years, Amazon’s revenue in the North America segment tended to accelerate. Assuming that Amazon most likely will continue its aggressive policy aimed at conquering market share, I forecast that the company's revenue in North America will be growing at a CAGR of 9.45% in the next 10 years:

Statista's forecast shows that the global e-commerce market continues its active growth and, judging from the trend, the CAGR will reach 14.6% by 2027:

Bearing in mind that Amazon will have to compete with strong local players on the global market, I think the 14.9% CAGR for the International segment, i.e. at the growth level of the global market, is an acceptable baseline scenario.

Combining three predictions together, we get a general forecast of Amazon's revenue until 2027:

The internal revenue structure will be as follows:

My predictions assume that Amazon’s revenue will exceed $230 billion over the current year and $278 billion over the next year, and that nicely fits in the average analyst expectations:

Having dealt with the revenue forecast, let’s turn to the WACC calculation:

I used the current yield of the U.S. 10-Year Bond as a risk-free rate, equity risk premium of 5.08% and one-year rolling beta coefficient.

For the next step, I had to determine the operating margin of Amazon.

Already for a long period of time, Amazon has been focusing on the growth, the reverse side of which is low margin.

It is interesting to note that, according to analyst consensus forecasts, the earnings per share of Amazon will increase to $8.32 over this year, and to $15.39 over the next one. Of course, this implies a significant increase in profitability:

I laid the linear growth of Amazon’s operating margin from 3.5% in 2018 to 10.5% in 2027 and 12% in the terminal year into my model. I believe that the forecast of the gradual profitability growth along with the gradual slowdown in the revenue growth is the most correct one.

It is also worth noting that the operating profitability at the level of 12% is at least two times lower than the current rates of Amazon’s closest competitors:

Among other key parameters, I relied on the following assumptions:

1. In the future the beta coefficient will drop, which would entail lowering of the WACC.

2.The average tax rate is assumed to be 25%.

3. The relative size of capex will increase from the current 6.7% to 8.3%.

So, here's the model itself:

The DCF-based target price for Amazon's shares is $1387.

The result is sensitive to the WACC, which, in turn, is sensitive to the beta coefficient and the CAGR of the revenue.

I present two sensitivity tables:

Putting It All Together

So, as you see, the DCF model is built on the conservative (or even pessimistic) revenue growth forecast, the anticipation of a gradual (and not sharp) margin growth and the WACC calculations based on the one-year Beta (which is now close to the record maximum). In short, we did not use the optimistic or even the base scenario of Amazon’s future. And yet this model almost exactly calculated the current price of the company’s shares on the market. I believe this gives reason to carefully conclude that Amazon has already reached the bottom, or it is very close.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.