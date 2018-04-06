Why Housing Is 'En Fuego' This Week

The sector should be a primary benefactor of a 40% drop in the corporate tax rates and benefit from a strong jobs market as well.

After falling more than 10% from mid-February to the end of the first quarter, home builders have started the second quarter on a strong foot.

My regular readers know the second biggest allocation I have in my personal portfolio after biotech is in the home builders. This has been the case for just over two years now. This had been a great place to be until the start of 2018 when interest rates shot up to nearly three percent, raising concerns about 'housing affordability'. The SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) dropped more than 10% from mid-February to the end of the first quarter.

I thought those worries were overdone as mortgage rates are still historically low, the job market is strong, and we have had a decade now of below long-term trend 'housing starts'. To put in perspective, 30-year fixed mortgage rates are now averaging 4.40%. At this time last year, they averaged 4.10%. Is 30 bps really going to make that much of a difference in deciding to purchase a house in a strong economy?

As home builders fell back in the first quarter, I increased my exposure to some of these names via Buy-Write orders. Those plays are starting to pay off in a big way this week as housing is rocking early in the week.

On Tuesday, we got a blowout first quarter earnings report from homebuilding giant Lennar (LEN). The company posted earnings of a $1.11 a share, more than 30 cents above the consensus estimate. Revenues increased more than 27% on a year-over-year basis and beat expectations by some $400 million.

There were a couple of things within the company's quarterly results that stood out to me and bode well for the entire homebuilding sector.

Sales incentives offered to homebuyers were $22,300 per home delivered in the first quarter of 2018, or 5.4% as a percentage of home sales revenue, compared to $22,700 per home delivered in the first quarter of 2017, or 5.9% as a percentage of home sales revenue, and $23,500 per home delivered in the fourth quarter of 2017"

Second, new home orders were up 30% year over year and up over 38% by dollar volume. This points to robust growth in orders and with higher average selling prices as well.

Finally, and most importantly, Lennar's management stated it expected its effective tax rate to be 24% this year, thanks to tax reform. This compares very favorably to last year's effective tax rate of 34%. In other words, a $1 of earnings that last year was worth 66 cents to the bottom line is now worth 76 cents, an increase of over 15%. This is a profit driver that should be seen throughout the industry and which I believe is not fully reflected in analysts' earnings estimates for FY2018 for the home builders.

Then, this morning, my favorite small home builder LGI Homes (LGIH) which I advocated doing a Buy-Write on when it slipped into the high $50s recently reported home closings for March and the first quarter.

The company reported that it closed on 599 homes in March, up from just 365 homes in March of last year. For the first quarter of 2018, LGI closed 1,244 home sales, up more than 60% from the first quarter of 2017. It should be noted the company is getting much more sales out of existing communities (which are increasing at a lesser rate). The company had 79 active selling communities at the end of March compared with 69 active selling communities at the end of March of 2017.

This bodes well for first quarter earnings, which LGI should disclose in the first half of May. Despite the stock's recent rally, the shares are still not expensive at ~12 times the consensus earnings for FY2018 (which are probably low).

And that is my quick take on homebuilders which are having a rock-solid week to this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEN, LGIH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.