28 Of 100 Financial Services 'Safer' Dividend Stocks For March/April

Broker one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top 'safer' Financial Services stocks projected 29.91% more net gain ahead than from $5K invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, Financial Services 'safer'stocks reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios, as of 3/29/18 to further document their dividend cash-backing.

Of 100 top yield Financial Services stocks, 28 were deemed financially "safer" for dividends when they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

By net gain, NRBAY, TSCFY, TPVG, BANX, APAM, APO, HSBC, AINV, BGCP, and TCRD were Financial Services' Top 10 'safer' dividend stocks. They averaged 20.17% in predicted 1yr. net.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated Top Ten Financial Services "Safer" Dividend Stocks To Net 5.9% to 36.7% Gains By March/April 2019

The yield strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates proved 60% accurate because six of ten top "safer" dividend Financial Services stocks (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten by yield for the coming year as well as for gains based on analyst 1-year target prices.

Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate one-year analyst mean target prices for those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018 data points. Note: one-year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten most probable profit-generating trades to 2019 were:

THL Credit (TCRD) netted $367.39 based on median targets from nine analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this more than the market as a whole.

BGC Partners (BGCP) netted $322.01 per price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Apollo Investment (AINV) netted $301.84 based on a median target from twelve analysts, plus projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) netted $277.46 based just on a median target from three analysts, plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

MVC Capital (MVC) netted $248.88 based on a median price estimate from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

Artisan Partners Asset (APAM) netted $173.09, based on median target price derived from seven analysts, plus dividends, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 72% more than the market as a whole.

StoneCastle Financial (BANX) netted $107.36 based on a median target price derived from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% less than the market as a whole.

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) netted $100.50 based on mean target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

TISCO Finance (OTCPK:TSCFY) netted $73.73 based on dividends only less broker fees. No Beta number was available for TSCFY.

Nordea Bank (OTCPK:NRBAY) netted $59.29 based on just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 20.32% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten “Safer” dividend Financial Services stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

March/April 'Safer' Dividend Financial Services Stocks

Yield (dividend/price) results from here supplemented by 1-year total returns verified by YahooFinance for twenty-eight of one hundred stocks in the Financial Services sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed herein.

Six of Twenty Industries Represented

The Financial Services sector consists of twenty industries. The 28 'safer' stocks selected by analyst target estimates represented eight.

Industry representation broke out thus: Asset Management (11); Banks -regional - Asia (1); Banks - Regional - Europe (3); Banks - Global (7); Insurance - Life (3); Specialty Finance (1); Capital Markets (1); Banks - Regional - Canada (1). Not represented were: Banks - Regional for Africa, Australia, Latin America and U.S.; Credit Services; Financial Exchanges ; Insurance - Brokers; Insurance - Diversified; Insurance - Property & Casualty; Insurance - Specialty; Savings & Cooperative Banks (0); Insurance -Reinsurance (0).

Top ten "safer" Financial Services dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends included the first six industries on the list above.

"Safer" Dividend Financial Services Firms

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Financial Services stocks out of this master list of 100. Below is the list of 28 resulting from the "safety" check, noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial priorities, however, are easily manipulated by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies, cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. An example of dividend reduction on this list was THL Credit cutting its Q payout from $0.34 and Apollo Investment dropped its Q dividend from $0.20 in September 2016, to $0.25. Here is one more example. Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) slashed its $0.075 monthly payout to $0.19 quarterly in June 2017 and cut it again to $0.14 in March 2018. How many dividends will drop this year?

This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable dividend stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

29.91% More Gain Revealed From 5 Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Financial Services Stocks

Ten "Safer" Dividend Financial Services firms with the biggest yields March 23 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: "Safer" Dividend Financial Services Stocks, To (11) Deliver 16.70% VS. (12) 15.85% Net Gains from All Ten by March/April 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Financial Services kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 29.91% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third-lowest-priced “Safer” Financial Services stock, THL Credit, showed the best net gain of 36.74% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Financial Services stocks as of March 29 were: Apollo Investment; Svenska Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLY); THL Credit; Phoenix Group Holdings (OTCPK:PHXXF); Nordea Bank, with prices ranging from $5.22 to $10.68.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Financial Services stocks as of March 29 were: Gluskin Sheff (OTC:GLUSF); TriplePoint Venture Growth; TISCO Finance; Azimut Holding (OTCPK:AZIHF); First National Financial (OTCPK:FNLIF); Artisan Partners Asset Management, with prices ranging from $11.22 to $33.30.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It is also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggestions for your "Safer" Dividend Financial Services stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

