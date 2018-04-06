Can Nordea Bank Continue Paying An 8.1% Dividend Yield?

Nordea Bank is the largest financial services group in Scandinavia with more than 10 million customers and a market capitalization of approximately 34 billion EUR.

Nordea Bank AB (OTCPK:NRBAY) (OTCPK:NRDEF) is a Scandinavian financial services giant serving consumers and businesses. The bank has responded to the changing business environment by reducing branch offices, focusing more on mobile banking and investing heavily in new IT systems – nothing new in these actions when compared to what other banks also do. As a more interesting move, the bank has also decided to relocate its headquarters from Sweden to Finland due to more favorable regulatory environment. Nordea has a reputation as a good dividend payer, so I analyze how the relocation might affect the future dividend payments, how sustainable the payments actually are and how the stock is compared to its peers during the recent years.

Attractive Dividend Yield – But How Secure Is It?

Nordea Bank paid a 0.68 EUR annual dividend in Spring 2018 – an increase of 0.03 EUR from the previous year. Nordea is known as a good dividend-paying stock, but the latest decline in stock price made the effective dividend yield extremely attractive. With the current stock price of 8.41 EUR, this stock has an astonishing 8.10 percent effective dividend yield, thus making it an especially high-yielding financial stock in the entire Scandinavian market.

Nordea intends to distribute at least 75 percent of profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. The bank has increased its dividend payment for six consecutive years, but with the latest increase the dividend payout ratio hit as high as 90 percent. Nordea aims to increase dividend payments year after year, but this high payout ratio raises questions about the sustainability of dividend payments.

In the next figure I have compiled some data that show how dividend yield and payout ratio have evolved right before and after the financial crisis of 2008.

For comparison, Swedish competitor Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLY) has a dividend yield of 4.90% at payout ratio 65% (excluding extra dividend), while Norwegian Den Norske Bank (OTCPK:DNHBY) has a dividend yield of 4.67% at payout ratio 55%. Both major rivals offer lesser dividend yield, but their dividends have a significantly better safe margin than Nordea can offer.

However, consensus estimates from 22 analysts predict growth of 15 percent in Nordea’s earnings per share from 0.75 to 0.86 EUR. This would still be far from earnings per share of 0.93 in financial year 2016 – the drop was mostly caused by a decline in operating income and close to 300 million EUR increase in staff costs. Nordea has a strong balance sheet and is well-capitalized, but these are not good enough excuses if the net profit keeps on declining.

If the management succeeds in changing the course and proves the positive consensus estimates of analysts true, then an investor could buy this stock without fear of dividend cuts and keep on expecting at least 6.00 percent dividend yield that the bank has delivered on average within the last five years.

Relocation from Sweden to Finland



Nordea Bank will move its headquarters to Finland as agreed in Annual General Meeting held on March 15. The decision has gained a lot of attention in both countries. Swedish customers have threatened to withdraw funds from their accounts, while the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has started recruiting new staff. Relocation is big news in Europe, since this is the first time after 2008 financial crisis a major European bank is shifting its headquarters in pursuit of less tougher rules.

Mr. Björn Wahlroos, chairman of the board, has stated that "Nordea wants to put itself on a par with its European peers" - referring to moving Nordea into the European banking union and under supervision of the European Central Bank. By this move, the bank also cuts the costs of complying with Swedish regulative authorities as they have stricter capital requirements than the pan-European banking union.

Strategic relocation is good news to investors, since easier capital requirements allow channeling more resources into developing business or distributing profits to stockholders. Nordea itself estimates savings to be 0.90-1.20 billion euros in the upcoming years, which certainly helps to sustain lucrative dividends in the long run.

Negative side effects of relocating the headquarters to Finland do include loss of some disappointed Swedish customers, but I judge these manifestations more as temporary clamor than a real threat to retail banking business in Sweden. Nordic newspapers have written headlines about losses in Nordea’s loan base, while Swedish competitors in turn have boasted of receiving new customers. This kind of straightforward, temporary setback was certainly anticipated by Nordea’s top management before the decision to relocate to Finland.

In general, it seems that market commentators consider the move to Finland as a favorable decision, although the benefits are to come over longer time – this fortifies the point that Nordea is somewhat a tempting dividend stock to buy for an investor with a long investment horizon.

Stock Development Compared To Scandinavian Peers

Below graph shows indexed (2.1.2007 = 100 points) stock price development of few major Scandinavian banks from the beginning of year 2007 to the end of March 2018.

This eleven-year time frame reveals that Nordea’s stock has developed quite decently when compared to its homeland peers. However, Handelsbanken and Norwegian-based DNB have reached significantly better returns in terms of stock price development. Danish market leader Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNKEY) has provided very similar stock return, although the dividend payments won’t overcome Nordea’s generous yield.

Next, I will go through some metrics of these better-performing competitors. Information is compiled from each bank's annual report. Handelsbanken trades at 13.50 P/E and DNB Bank at 11.80 P/E. These are quite similar with Nordea’s 13.50 price-to-earnings ratio. When looking at the price-to-book ratios, Handelsbanken stands out a bit more expensive at ratio 1.55, while both Nordea and DNB have more attractive P/B ratios close to 1.20. Nordea generated only 9.5% return on equity, while DNB delivered a return of 10.8%. Handelsbanken defeated its peers with a return of 12.3% on shareholders’ equity. By looking at these few metrics, it seems that Nordea is valued and performing quite moderate when compared to other Scandinavian major banks. However, DNB has certainly provided better total return within recent years.

Investment Decision

Nordea Bank offers a very rewarding dividend yield of 8.21% at the current price of 8.41 EUR. Nordea is a quality company, although the stock price development has disappointed within the last year, but at the same time the whole Swedish market has underperformed. Nordea’s cost-cutting efforts and strategic relocation to the banking union should provide support for the future dividend payments, but the net profits need to improve also. An investor with a long horizon might see this cheap valuation as an interesting opportunity to acquire some shares of this high-yield company. I recommend Nordea Bank as a long-term stock for dividend-seeking investors.

American investors can invest in Nordea by buying its American Depository Receipt (NRBAY). Nordea is to publish first-quarter results on April 25, so an investor not in a hurry might wait until that date before making any decisions. Also, take the notion that Nordea pays dividends only once in a year and the next payment is not expected before Spring 2019. Check Nordea's Investor Relations webpage for more information.

